Rasual Butler Traded To The Clippers

08.12.09 9 years ago 20 Comments

In a move to get below the luxury tax threshold after trading for Emeka Okafor, the Hornets have traded swingman Rasual Butler to the Clippers for a future second-round pick.

Butler spent the last three years with the Hornets, but had his best season to-date last year averaging 11.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. When Mo Peterson went down with an injury, Butler stepped into the starting lineup (74 out of 82 games) and led New Orleans in three-point shooting percentage at 39 percent.

While this deal does save some money for the Hornets, it also opens up some minutes Julian Wright and rookie Marcus Thornton. For the Clippers, Butler is a seven-year NBA vet who can come in and help at the two/three.

Source: The Times-Picayune

