Rasual Butler Traded To The Clippers

In a move to get below the luxury tax threshold after trading for Emeka Okafor, the Hornets have traded swingman Rasual Butler to the Clippers for a future second-round pick.
Butler spent the last three years with the Hornets, but had his best season to-date last year averaging 11.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. When Mo Peterson went down with an injury, Butler stepped into the starting lineup (74 out of 82 games) and led New Orleans in three-point shooting percentage at 39 percent.
While this deal does save some money for the Hornets, it also opens up some minutes Julian Wright and rookie Marcus Thornton. For the Clippers, Butler is a seven-year NBA vet who can come in and help at the two/three.
CP3 will definitely end his career somewhere other than in New Orleans now.
Clippers need to stop wasting money and start saving up for LeBron in 2010!!!
Loved SualBop but definitely feel good about it. Shows faith in Julian, hope for Thornton and now maybe Mo won’t be so far down on the bench.
Start the CP3 to Lakers rumours from now….
LMFAO!!
I was just readin an SI article about how serious the Hornets were cuz they took on all Okafor`s money and how they were back in the game. So what`s their next move? They get rid of their 3rd most consistent player from last season and their best 3 point shooter for a future 2nd? lol
That backcourt of CP3 and MoPete or Devin Brown don`t scare anybody. Thornton better be a stud. Hornets are schizo…
Seriously, Sual had his best year last year, but his inconsistency in the other 6 are what makes this the right move. Wish they would have thrown Brown in the trade though, just for fun.
men wtf? this doesn’t add up haha
Let chris paul go to Atlanta or NY. He could make anybody go to the playoffs or win a chip.
Im all for CP3 in LA.
Thats my boy hornets is fools they wanted to save money. Get rid of mo pete i liked rasual butler pure 3 point shooter. I mean we even have the last sir names Man!
CP3 TO NY!!!
Butler is a solid player… Hornets better trade an aging peja and mo for another SG/SF
This is one of those under the radar sneaky moves that screams, “WTF is N.O. doing?”
Why didn’t the 76ers trade for him. They so desperately need shooters.
CP3 to NY.. thats sounds GGRRREEAATTT
good pickup for the Clippers as for the Hornets……….not so much
Rasual Butler and Mo Peterson are essentially the same exact dude. Boom. That’s why. Peterson was the 5th best starter on the team in 07-08 while Butler was utterly terrible, lost his shot completely, and spent the second half of the year in street clothes. Then they switched place in 08-09 when Peterson got injured and Butler took his spot. Butler was an ironman– I believe the only guy on the team not to get hurt all year– but… the fact remains that he’s still the 5th best starter. And he and Mo Pete are the same guy.
I guaranteed before the summer that one of the two would be moved. They’re utterly redundant on the roster. And it was more likely to be Sual than Mo because he actually played this year and his value is high enough to be moved. Then the Hornets drafted a 2 (Thornton) and a 1/2 (Collison– yes, he’s a PG but they’ve always liked to play another PG with CP sometimes for a different look). Bottom line, I’m the biggest Hornets fan there is, and I’m neither bothered (except that I really respect Rasual Butler for his resurgent year and hope he does well) nor surprised by this.
Oh, and I wish everyone would STFU about stars in large markets. It’s bad for the league. If you thought about it for more than 3 seconds, economically speaking, you’d realize that.
i can see cp3 to atlanta or charlotte for some reason…
exactly right on both points made, tick tock. Ive always been a fan of Rasual Butler and Im happy to see im go to LA and show Hollywood that sweet stroke and swag, also I believe MoPete will make a minor ‘comeback’ this season… Oh yeah Im a Laker fan and we just won the Title off of back to back Finals, its ridiculous for fellow fans to want every superstar on our team, i love D-fish(leadership) and the ShanWow/Jordan Tandem as our PG rotation. Chris Paul isnt going anywhere soon.
I just don’t understand how the Clips will have so much talent on paper…and still finish with 30 wins.