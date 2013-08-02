Reebok Classic Brings Back The Pump Pay Dirt OG Tomorrow

Reebok Classic continues to kill it this year, and tomorrow they’re re-releasing the OG version of the infamous Pump Pay Dirt. Originally released in 1992 and worn in both the NFL and MLB, this was the first ever cross training shoe to feature Pump technology.

The shoe features an armor-like cage surrounding the upper, a mid-foot strap, speckled midsole, and the Classic Pump technology. It’ll be available for $110 in very limited quantities at key retailers Jimmy Jazz, Villa, DTLR, Pickyourshoes.com, City Gear and Reebok.com. Stay tuned to Dime for more details as they arrive.

