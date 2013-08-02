Reebok Classic Brings Back The Pump Pay Dirt OG Tomorrow

#Style – Kicks and Gear
08.01.13 5 years ago

Reebok Classic continues to kill it this year, and tomorrow they’re re-releasing the OG version of the infamous Pump Pay Dirt. Originally released in 1992 and worn in both the NFL and MLB, this was the first ever cross training shoe to feature Pump technology.

The shoe features an armor-like cage surrounding the upper, a mid-foot strap, speckled midsole, and the Classic Pump technology. It’ll be available for $110 in very limited quantities at key retailers Jimmy Jazz, Villa, DTLR, Pickyourshoes.com, City Gear and Reebok.com. Stay tuned to Dime for more details as they arrive.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSPump Pay Dirt OGREEBOKReebok ClassicReebok ClassicsReebok Pump Pay Dirt OGStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP