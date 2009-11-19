Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day 11.19

There were quite a few compelling story lines after last night’s NBA action. Eddy Curry returned to the court, Dirk Nowitzki showed he is the most clutch player in the NBA, the Atlanta Hawks continued to prove that they are legit and the Cavs/Wizards “rivalry” was renewed. The Wizards, a staple of Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day series, were on a 6 game losing streak but had their team at full strength and use that strength to pull out a 108-91 victory. For today’s Quote of the Day we look at Gilbert Arenas’ post game remarks.

Antawn… came out stroking it. He dominated that first quarter, Mike Miller dominated in the second quarter, I dominated in the third quarter, then Earl Boykins and Caron [Butler] came in and dominated the fourth.

From the start of training camp we’ve heard the same statements from the Washington Wizards. They have swagger, they are the deepest team in the NBA, they can compete for a NBA championship. Until now all that talk was just talk, now they have their team at full strength and have no more excuses. Last night the team formerly known as the Bullets showed a balanced attack with Michael Llyod Miler (17pts, 8rbs, 6ast), Caron Butler (19 pts, 6rbs), Gilbert Arenas (18pts, 8asts, 6rbs) and Antwan Jamison (31 pts, 10rbs) and looked like the team they were advertised to be coming into the season. Each player stepped up when they were needed and the Wizards played like a team instead of forcing the ball to Agent 0. If the Wizards can keep up their team play and stay relatively healthy they will make some noise in the standings, if not they will always make noise in the papers.

