Reebok ZigTech Slash – Danilo Gallinari Player Exclusive

With only three preseason games in the books, we’ve been fiending to see what kicks NBA guys were going to start the season with on their feet. And in Sunday’s Knicks game against Armani Jeans Milano in Italy, you knew Reebok was going to lace their guy Danilo Gallinari with some nice PEs to pay homage to his home country. Without further ado, check out Gallo’s player exclusive version of the new Reebok ZigTech Slash. And if you’re wondering about the large rooster on the heel, Gallo is Italian for rooster.

