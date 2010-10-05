Reebok ZigTech Slash – Danilo Gallinari Player Exclusive

#Style – Kicks and Gear #New York Knicks
10.05.10 8 years ago 11 Comments

With only three preseason games in the books, we’ve been fiending to see what kicks NBA guys were going to start the season with on their feet. And in Sunday’s Knicks game against Armani Jeans Milano in Italy, you knew Reebok was going to lace their guy Danilo Gallinari with some nice PEs to pay homage to his home country. Without further ado, check out Gallo’s player exclusive version of the new Reebok ZigTech Slash. And if you’re wondering about the large rooster on the heel, Gallo is Italian for rooster.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#New York Knicks
TAGSDANILO GALLINARINEW YORK KNICKSReal StoriesREEBOKReebok ZigTech SlashStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP