Reebok ZigTech Slash – Danilo Gallinari Player Exclusive

With only three preseason games in the books, we’ve been fiending to see what kicks NBA guys were going to start the season with on their feet. And in Sunday’s Knicks game against Armani Jeans Milano in Italy, you knew Reebok was going to lace their guy Danilo Gallinari with some nice PEs to pay homage to his home country. Without further ado, check out Gallo’s player exclusive version of the new Reebok ZigTech Slash. And if you’re wondering about the large rooster on the heel, Gallo is Italian for rooster.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
jeeeesus, ugly
eww…. looks cheap
Holy horrible!
Rooster logo is hot. Should sell well at Payless if he’s smart.
im somehow gettin used to reeboks new style. We probably should, considering john wall is the wiz’ future!
i cant wait to see all of u slobbin all over john walls kicks…theyre the same brand..its all about the performance…but theyre ugly as shit
He would be marketable if he were the cock instead of the rooster…
I am lost for words…
Unbelievably brutal.
whoever designs these fugly kicks should be beheaded… damn, these are so… ugh!
goddamuthafuckin ugly