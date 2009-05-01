Top 10 Recruit Spurns USC, Chooses Mississippi State

Renardo Sidney is the type player that you want to see succeed. If he makes the most out of his physical tools, the possibilities are endless. But sometimes it feels like he’s doing his absolute best to climb up the ranks in the “Knucklehead of the Year” running. After coming off like an arrogant, indifferent underachiever in a New York Times magazine feature, Sidney made a pretty big production out of his commitment to USC. And now, just two months after that announcement, he’s signed a letter of intent to play for Mississippi State.



Perhaps it’s unfair to be critical of Sidney for his decision to return home to Jackson, Miss. However, that isn’t the only factor in play here.

Sidney, a 6-foot-11 power forward, visited Mississippi State last weekend and a source close to the family said the Sidneys and USC had agreed upon “a mutual parting of the ways.”

There’s some speculation that Sidney might not be academically eligible. Maybe that was a factor in USC’s decision to let him walk – they’ve been under the NCAA spotlight a fair amount recently, and smartly don’t want to face sanctions of any sort.

It’s bad when a kid already has a well-developed reputation as a red flag before he sets foot on a college campus. Hopefully moving closer to his family will allow him to straighten out that rep instead of exacerbating it.

Source: LA Times