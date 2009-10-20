Rent A Net For $25K

Imagine Devin Harris dropping by your pool party. Or having Brook Lopez stop by your company shindig. You could probably even have Rafer Alston come kick it at your wedding. The New Jersey Nets can make it happen if you got $25,000. In the team’s latest effort to appeal to their affluent clientele, the Nets are offering a package where you can have a Net of your choice show up to a party or event for an hour if you purchase a courtside seats ticket package.

For $25K, you get four courtside seats to 10 games, parking, access to a private VIP lounge in the arena and the personal appearance by the player. Basketball players are forced to do stuff they don’t want to do everyday from talking to the media to video promos. But this one takes the cake.

Too bad this package doesn’t include any of the team’s partial owners.

Which Nets player would you have appear at your party?

