Rent A Net For $25K

Imagine Devin Harris dropping by your pool party. Or having Brook Lopez stop by your company shindig. You could probably even have Rafer Alston come kick it at your wedding. The New Jersey Nets can make it happen if you got $25,000. In the team’s latest effort to appeal to their affluent clientele, the Nets are offering a package where you can have a Net of your choice show up to a party or event for an hour if you purchase a courtside seats ticket package.
For $25K, you get four courtside seats to 10 games, parking, access to a private VIP lounge in the arena and the personal appearance by the player. Basketball players are forced to do stuff they don’t want to do everyday from talking to the media to video promos. But this one takes the cake.
Too bad this package doesn’t include any of the team’s partial owners.
Which Nets player would you have appear at your party?
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE
I wonder if the cheerleaders are involved? If not, why aren’t they
Even with all that stuff this seems extremely expensive, especially with the guys that are currently on the nets
The whole team, i don’t think anybody want any of that. They should just advertise Devin Harris, the rest of the team is an insult.
this is nuts
You can have Sean Williams roll your blunts for 25K.
“Yea, Jay why don’t you go ahead and come by the lingerie party for an hour, Don’t worry I’ll drop Beyonce off tomorrow morning. I love the Nets!!!”
Lol
sounds like prostitution.
I read the headline and told my roommate its like prostitution
seriously, these are basketball players not balloon clowns who make a living off performing at bar mitzvahs
Imagine If Other Teams Did This. You Can Have Jerome James Be Your Finacial Advisor
Do we get a discount for a bench player? how much for the 12th man?
I’d have Brook Lopez show up at my halloween party in regular clothes. Guaranteed to freak a bunch of people out.
Say what you will, Brook’s the real deal as a player.
That said, you get 10 games for 25 grand? Man, you should get all of them.
Line about Jerome James up there is great.
I’d have bobby simmons come clean my pool and fold some clothes to work off that big contract he got for no reason.
If the Nets weren’t going to suck so bad, the price would be ok. It works out at about $625 per seat for courtside tickets. Im way too poor to even think about courtside tickets, and i live nowhere near NJ, but Id do it if i could get Skip to come to a party and just go round slapping people upside the head all night.
I’d like Yi to serve me some chow mien, fried rice, kung-pao chicken with spicy dog meat on the side…
Good question Gunner.
This shit is too funny..
LOL @ 14 and especially 15. Yeah, this is pretty awkward getting your manservant for an hour, but pricing @ about $625 per ticket per game probably is in line with most teams (and some–like Lakers–are probably a hell of a lot more).
If you’ve got it, spend it, if seats are in first row. At least some of these arenas have more than 1 row on the “floor.” And 2nd or 3rd row on floor is not that great a view.
This is insulting to the players. I would be PISSED if I, hypothetically being one of the world’s greatest athletes, had to show up to some shmuck’s event. This is just a cheap move by the owners. I wonder if they cleared it with the players before going through with it…
That said, if I had a wad of cash to blow it would be sick to have Devin Harris show up to a party I threw. Presumably since I’m rich I’d have a basketball court in my backyard, so I’d force him to play some pickup ball.
I’d like to get Jayson Williams to pop some fools for me.
But yeah having Brook Lopez as your bartender for a night would be cool. Stanford folks sure know how to party..just ask Mark Madsen.
yeah the owners are pimpin their players. imagine if vince was still there who once went at it with a ref for calling him ‘son’.