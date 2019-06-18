Getty Image

Despite general manager Daryl Morey’s insistence that the Houston Rockets have no plans to trade Chris Paul, a new report indicates that they may not have a choice. According to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, Houston’s Hall of Fame point guard wants out, with a major qualm being his testy relationship with backcourt mate James Harden.

Goodwill reports that the tension between the two — which Morey has claimed is a natural thing between teammates of their caliber — is so bad that the pair went two months without communicating with one another. In fact, the report indicates that Paul has attempted to repair their relationship, but Harden has left him in the dark.