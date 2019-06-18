Despite general manager Daryl Morey’s insistence that the Houston Rockets have no plans to trade Chris Paul, a new report indicates that they may not have a choice. According to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, Houston’s Hall of Fame point guard wants out, with a major qualm being his testy relationship with backcourt mate James Harden.
Goodwill reports that the tension between the two — which Morey has claimed is a natural thing between teammates of their caliber — is so bad that the pair went two months without communicating with one another. In fact, the report indicates that Paul has attempted to repair their relationship, but Harden has left him in the dark.
Paul went to Rockets management and demanded a trade, and Harden issued a “him or me” edict following the Rockets’ second-round loss to the Golden State Warriors, sources said.
The backcourt mates went nearly two months without speaking to each other during the season, sources said, creating a tenuous environment for teammates and everyone involved with the franchise.
Harden hasn’t returned Paul’s repeated attempts at communicating this offseason, sources said, after a year in which the pair repeatedly got under each other’s skin with petty acts in practices and games.