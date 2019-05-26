Jalen Rose Claims Chris Paul Got Frustrated With James Harden Against The Warriors

05.25.19 19 mins ago

Getty Image

Rumblings of discord in Houston have surfaced in recent days. While reports about Mike D’Antoni’s job security have popped up, Shams Charania of The Athletic brought word that James Harden and Chris Paul had a locker room disagreement about ball distribution after the Rockets were bounced by the Golden State Warriors.

It turns out this might not have been the only time that Paul and Harden butted heads during the series. During an episode of ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby, Jalen Rose gave some insight into some in-game disagreements the pair had regarding how Harden would approach the game when Paul was the one initiating the offense.

“Right after I think it was Game 2 or 3, I did a breakdown at halftime of how when Chris Paul was initiating the offense, James Harden looked disinterested,” Rose said. “I did it on this show, too. I showed how he didn’t maintain spacing, he didn’t spot up, he flat out walked. And a lot of times, he was behind the ball so that somebody could be an extra help defender.”

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#James Harden#Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulHouston RocketsJAMES HARDENNBA Playoffs
