Rudy Gay & Mike Conley Combine For Showtime In Atlanta

As we wrote in Smack, Memphis locked up the Hawks in the middle portions of their big win last night. The game eventually turned into their own mini dunk contest. On this play, Mike Conley and Rudy Gay combined for their own bit of Showtime on the break. Hit the jump for maybe the best dunk of the night.

Would Gay be decent in the dunk contest?

