Rudy Gay & Mike Conley Combine For Showtime In Atlanta

As we wrote in Smack, Memphis locked up the Hawks in the middle portions of their big win last night. The game eventually turned into their own mini dunk contest. On this play, Mike Conley and Rudy Gay combined for their own bit of Showtime on the break. Hit the jump for maybe the best dunk of the night.
Would Gay be decent in the dunk contest?
no one is decent in the dunk contest anymore because the dunk contest SUCKS!
good NBA dunkers are too PUSS to enter the contest. they’re scared to lose OR their camps are too puss they might lose and f*ck up their brand or general marketing.
when you got 7footers coming out of phone booths or albinos jumping over car hoods, you know the dunk contest has fallen off more than JLo’s ass…..
Do you not remember Gay in the dunk contest? He was terrible. They were nothing more than his usual in game dunks (which are impressive don’t get me wrong), with 0 flair or excitement.