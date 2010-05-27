Rumor: Michael Jordan On The Cover Of NBA 2K11

Speculation of exactly who will grace the cover of NBA 2K11 has gone from NBA Most Valuable Player LeBron James all the way down to NBA Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans. But from what ESPN.com and many other sources are reporting, 2K Sports is attempting to get the greatest of all-time. That’s right ladies and gentleman, according to numerous reports, Michael Jordan will be the cover athlete for NBA 2K11.
If Jordan does grace the cover, this will mark the first time a former player (let a lone a current owner) has appeared on its cover. And as multiple sources have reported, in addition to acting as cover model, the speculation is that Jordan will also be digitized into a playable character where you can live out his trademark moments.
If you read the ESPN.com article by Jon Robinson, he asks an important question: In the era of Kobe and King James, are gamers still yearning to “Be Like Mike”?
To me, the answer is yes. I remember when I was younger getting frustrated when I couldn’t use the NBA’s best player in the game. If this is true, and Jordan does grace the cover of NBA 2K11, me as a 21-year-old avid video game player would learn every move and use Jordan until my Xbox 360 controller batteries ran out.
What do you think?
NBA Live may have to get Magic & Bird on the cover to counter this move…
Nigg@ you Bull$h!tting?!?!?!?!?!
This sir, has made my day. As a 2k legend myself, it will be an honor to reunite Pippen, Jordan, Rodman online and return the franchise to glory.
that is ultragay, seriously, just put a current player on it, shits just lazy putting MJ on the cover. Plus, what do they then do after that? put Magic on? or do they go back to regular guys after this year. they should just stick Kevin Durant on and be done with it.
@lmnop Yea i wish they would have put Durant or D.Rose on the cover…but im wit @chicagorilla MJ!
I dont care who they put on the cover. They need to put the effort in the game itself. Too many damn problems.
I wonder how much it’ll cost them. If there’s one thing we can learn from the past, it’s that ANY of MJs services don’t come cheap
@RapTOr yea that is DEFINITELY a good point!
Roman is right. 2k right has too many problems, They keep introducing new elements to the game but not fixing things thats wrong with it. MJ or not just make a good game.Although its improving I’m really not looking forward to NBA Elite 2011 (formerly NBA Live).
I’ll take Mikes 6 rings over Lebron and his Zero rings thank you. Kobe can’t be 2 years in a row – who else is there that actually deserves it?
But i don’t care whoseon the cover make the damn thing playable from day 1 waiting till next years playoffs for a damn patch will not fly – you get to pull that bullshit only once.
Rumour is 2k is trying to get a bunch of hall-of-famers in the next game. The biggest obstacle is that they have to negotiate deals with each individual player.
They done it with All-Pro Football 2k8 so it’s possible they could do the same with the basketball game.
wow nice exclusive @JAY….appreciate it!
Hmmm maybe they should have the Best Championship Teams of all time… Imagine playing 96 Bulls against 08 Celtics or 09 Lakers? Sicccckkkk!
They should focus on fixing 2k10
lets just hope they use real pictures in the game for stats and player movements on the main menu instead of the digital version. The digital version is weak… 2k can do better than that come on….
And 2k11 better not have wrong stats and glitches like 2k10 (even after patches)
Still, 2k > live// Anyday
@Jay,
APF 2k8 was the ish. Best football game to never be played. It only they had the real teams.
As for the HOFers, it’s not just putting them into the game, how about fixing things like Larry Bird having a 85 in 3pt shooting while Danny granger has a 95.
Hakeem is a beast in the game though, only center int he game that dominates the young Shaq.
And I’m not sure why all the hate, NBA 2k10 was the best NBA basketball sim ever. And there are only a few sports sims that are better (College Hoops 2k8, The Show 09). While there were manny small time glitches (I hate watching centers shooting 3’s after the 2nd patch) there were so many things the game had done right. The post moves, the created player, the My Player mode while still in infancy stage was a great move. 2k11 will be the ish. NBA live on the other hand…
Too little too late..
F23k Michael Jordan
Only game he gave our generation was that weak ass Windy City game.. What we all wouldve done just to control that man for a second in an old school bball game..
So FUCK Michael Jordan
“@Ronnie2K MLB 2K10 PC Patch in QA, should be out in the next couple weeks.”
thats right the fucking season will be finished before NBA 2K10 works properly- less time signing up players more time coding please
Puttin MJ on the cover would be a great move because even today and probably forever Mike will be basketball. He is the sport.
damn someone sound pretty angry (LakeShow84) chill out dude.
anywho, FINALLY being able to play as the greatest of all time in a real basketball simulation and not no fantasy nba street type of thing (which was really fun, dont get me wrong) would be AWESOME. FINALLY!!!
Nuff said.
@Sparkyjay23
They made another patch for it recently?
If I couldn’t play em for this long,
fuck em.
Let the MJ legacy fade into what it was, its time for the new dudes. He’s done, he’s an owner, lets get bron, KD, D Rose or Bargnani, come on now.
Who ever actually played windy city? I remember being like 10 years old thinking that game looked awful.
yezzirr…i been holdin out on gettin a NBA game cuz the knicks are ass and I can’t run wit any other squad now (back when 2k first came out was another story..when i started smokin bud and the trailBLAZERS were nasty)
hopefully the knicks upgrade their roster so i can start runnin this game..
What they need to do is get MJ for NBA Jam for Wii…if he was in the old school games that wooda been ill
@21
Bargnani???
How do you not put KD on the cover…
MJ vs Kobe
Bird vs Dirk
Magic’s lakers vs shaq’s lakers
possibilites are endless!!!!
@BklynDre like u said the possibilites are endless!!!!
don’t care really care who’s on the cover, as long as they have some way to play retro rosters from teams championship years. and i seriously hope they improve on my player mode, def. the coolest thing i’ve ever played in an nba video game.
Jordan has been in a couple of video games besides NBA Street, old Jordan was on the Wizards in NBA Live 2001 I believe when he came out of retirement, and young Jordan was in Bulls vs Blazers I think.
How much are they gonna have to pay Jordan, or how much did they pay Jordan?
@ Ay Yo
Thats the problem.. Dude wants too much money for putting himself in a game..
F’in Diva..
Scalabrine, Morrison, Starbury and Antoine would gladly do the cover for free.
Delonte dunking over LeBron would make a damn great cover.
They need to do this for Madden Football as well (feature retired stars on the cover) – it might put an end to the curse.
Pros
1. Michael Jordan (for the most part) made the sport what it is today.
2. Adding him makes “Past vs. Present” match-ups more entertaining.
3. Completely does away with low quality 2K Share versions of MJ.
4. MJ’s player rating will challenge the gamer’s knowledge in game controls.
Cons
1. 2K has other elements of the game that need improvement.
2. Keeps active players from earning their spot on the cover (Dwyane Wade, Deron Williams, Kevin Durant, Derrick Rose, etc.)
3. Will the price of this year’s game cost more solely because of Jordan?
4. If MJ headlines 2K11, is there any guarantee MJ will return in future 2K games?
All in all, I want Michael Jordan to be on the cover but after seeing what everyone has said so far, some people have some reason to debate.
I would have liked to see Durant get the cover.
If jordan is on the cover, does that mean we’ll get a playable character of him also in the 80/90’s East All Star game sides??
Funny thing is, Jordans name is already all over the game with his shoes and his Jordan team. He even has his own Jordan Brand court in the game. Yet he’s not in the game. They can’t even say his name.
This is going to be great.
Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls…you can’t get better than that combination and no-one has come close since!
Its about time, i’ve been waiting for years for this to happen. Hopefully this rumor is true!
Yea baby mj23 on the cover I’m ready and they should put championship teams on the game that would be ill or even Jordan from different era’s.
i like the move putting mj on the cover truth is these games have been so repetitive they just need to something like this putting michael jordon on the cover to play with the retro rosters isiahs pistons ,i mean they could do so much and u could have kobe lakers goin up against jordons bulls , but at the same time i do think it is time 2 promote the new breed and let the younger stars get there time to shine but the yung breed aint as good as the old and thats the truth
bringing jordon in2 the game will giv it crazy buzz , but the only problem would be is jordon would be to good every basketball game noob would use him and it would b like playing 1 on 5 i mean it would be like cheating haha
i’m buying live 2011 anyway
DURANT ALL THE WAY