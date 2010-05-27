Rumor: Michael Jordan On The Cover Of NBA 2K11

Speculation of exactly who will grace the cover of NBA 2K11 has gone from NBA Most Valuable Player LeBron James all the way down to NBA Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans. But from what ESPN.com and many other sources are reporting, 2K Sports is attempting to get the greatest of all-time. That’s right ladies and gentleman, according to numerous reports, Michael Jordan will be the cover athlete for NBA 2K11.

If Jordan does grace the cover, this will mark the first time a former player (let a lone a current owner) has appeared on its cover. And as multiple sources have reported, in addition to acting as cover model, the speculation is that Jordan will also be digitized into a playable character where you can live out his trademark moments.

If you read the ESPN.com article by Jon Robinson, he asks an important question: In the era of Kobe and King James, are gamers still yearning to “Be Like Mike”?

To me, the answer is yes. I remember when I was younger getting frustrated when I couldn’t use the NBA’s best player in the game. If this is true, and Jordan does grace the cover of NBA 2K11, me as a 21-year-old avid video game player would learn every move and use Jordan until my Xbox 360 controller batteries ran out.

What do you think?

