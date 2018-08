Between this vintage Russell Westbrook coast-to-coast slam dunk and his “why not?” pregame tiger outfit, I’ll be agreeing with Mike Tirico: OKC’s point guard is already in midseason form.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

H/T @Steve_OS

Does Westbrook look 100 percent to you?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.