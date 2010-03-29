Say Hi to the Bad Guys

College basketball’s Decepticons are back. Duke is in the Final Four for the 11th time during Coach K‘s reign (and the first time since ’04), so if you’d been missing Krzyzewski’s scowl, the army of three-point bombers, the goofy big guys, the smug grins, the confident swagger, and Dick Vitale re-enacting an Extenze commercial with every TV cameo (“I’m bigger!”) you’re glad to see the program the rest of us love to hate back on the biggest stage … The Blue Devils trailed Baylor at halftime, as their turnovers led to transition buckets, and it looked like LaceDarius Dunn outside (22 pts) and Ekpe Udoh inside (18 pts, 10 rebs, 5 blks) might be able to carry the Bears to the win. But in the second half Duke dominated the glass — they had 22 offensive rebounds total and neutralized Baylor’s athletic front line with positioning and heart — and hit some huge threes down the stretch. The game-changing sequence came when Jon Scheyer (20 pts, 5 threes) hit a trey to tie it, Nolan Smith (29 pts, 4 threes) added a triple to give them the lead, then Scheyer hit another three to push the lead to six with 2:30 remaining. Lance Thomas‘ follow dunk and-one was basically the dagger, then an unconscionable technical called on Baylor’s Quincy Acy ended whatever miracle the Bears might have had saved up … Great moment late in the game when Brian Zoubek fouled out, and before leaving, screamed at everybody in the huddle to finish the win. Then Zoubek walked right up to whichever Plumlee brother was going to replace him and screamed at him too. Tell ’em why you mad, Zoobs! … Headed to his sixth Final Four in the last 12 years, don’t we have to put Tom Izzo in the discussion as one of the greatest college coaches of all-time? Don’t we have to start considering Michigan State as a powerhouse program on-par with Duke and UNC and Kansas? … The Spartans were tied up with Tennessee at the three-minute mark before Durrell Summers (21 pts, 4 threes) hit the go-ahead triple. The Vols cut the lead to one, and with 11 seconds left, Scotty Hopson was fouled taking a jumper. Usually a terrible free-throw shooter, Hopson briefly channeled Rumeal Robinson and calmly sank the first one to tie. He missed the second, however, and State’s Draymond Green found Raymar Morgan (13 pt, 10 rebs) with a great pass underneath that forced Tennessee to foul … With 1.8 on the clock, Morgan made the first, then Izzo had him miss the second on purpose. J.P. Prince threw up a halfcourt heave, but it fell way short. Prince will be thinking of that shot every day he’s in the weight room this summer … Butler coach Brad Stevens should already be devising press schemes to make Korie Lucious have to beat them. Lucious has been clutch, hitting the game-winner against Maryland and the dagger against Northern Iowa, but he struggled big-time yesterday, and Izzo had to take him out on defensive possessions down the stretch. With Kalin Lucas out, Butler should try to rattle the sophomore PG who’s never had this big of a role under lights this bright … Impressive collection of goons this weekend. Michigan State’s Austin Thornton picked up four fouls in like two minutes against Tennessee; Baylor’s Josh Lomers fouled out in less than 10 minutes against Duke; and West Virginia has The Turkish Hammer ready to break somebody’s cheekbone on command …
After Chris Bosh went baseline on Joel Anthony and stole a piece of his soul with a nasty reverse dunk, the Raptors were up 15 on the Heat late in the third quarter. From that point on, Dwyane Wade scored 16 of his 32 points and Udonis Haslem scored 11 of his 23 to lead the Miami comeback. Haslem’s hook shot tied it up with 1:30 to go in the fourth, then Carlos Arroyo scored Miami’s last eight points, mostly on free throws. Toronto was down three with 1.4 ticks left, but Antoine Wright for some reason threw a long pass that wouldn’t have gotten them a three-point attempt anyway, which D-Wade intercepted. Flash then told us all about it while wearing a bathrobe during his post-game interview with NBA TV … Is anybody in the League on fire more than Manu Ginobili right now? He was hitting some crazy shots on Boston, including a one-hand three-point banker to beat the third-quarter buzzer. Manu finished with 28 points and 7 assists in a Spurs rout. He also snuffed out a Kevin Garnett dunk attempt at the rim … Brandon Roy (20 pts) was also hitting H-O-R-S-E shots on the Thunder, like a plus-one bank shot from 20 feet out fading to his left, and a ridiculous fadeaway off-glass to end the third quarter … Good to see B-Roy and Kevin Durant (29 pts) guarding each other down the stretch. That’s how it should be. Roy hit the go-ahead free throws with 3:30 left, and in the final seconds, Durant had a look at a game-tying three but it fell short … Other stat lines from Sunday: LeBron went for 34 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 steals in Cleveland’s win over Sacramento, while Beno Udrih had a triple-double (18 pts, 10 rebs, 15 asts) in the loss; Josh Smith had 21 points and 13 rebounds to lead Atlanta past Indiana; Reggie Williams scored 25 in G-State’s win over the Clippers; Amar’e dumped 30 points and 17 boards on the Wolves, while Kevin Love had 23 and 22 in the loss; Derrick Rose posted 21 points and 9 assists in Chicago’s win at Detroit; Brandon Jennings had 29 points, 8 dimes and 4 steals in Milwaukee’s overtime in over Memphis; and after Vince Carter went down a couple minutes into the first quarter with a toe injury, J.J. Redick dropped 23 points, 7 boards and 8 dimes off the bench as Orlando beat Denver … Strangest tweet of the weekend, courtesy the Grizzlies’ Marcus Williams: “My butt smells like the rim of a mustard bottle right now…oh well im not trippin.” Not sure how to respond to that … We’re out like LaceDarius …
Draymond Green is the smartest basketball player in the NCAA.
Anyway, shout out to KState. they provided the best game of the tourney along with Crawford and Xavier. My guy Pullen put on a show along with Kurtis Kelly.
can the UConn women beat a WNBA team?
Manu absolutely shat on KG, real funny stuff!
Manu peaking at the right time. He’s looking a bit tougher and stronger too, on D and health-wise. That stuff on KG was damn nice.
Funny thing – was almost taken aback when Manu’s bump and flop D actually shook up Pierce as he went down clutching his shoulder which brought out a little of that drama queen in Paul… hilarious sequence that made one just realize a couple of things;
Classic Manu:
The Bump and Flop Defense.
Classic Pierce:
The Drive and Act Like Being Fouled While In The Act Of Shooting.
Though the refs gave this one to Paul… Really can’t tell who acts better, Manu on the flop or Pierce acting hurt… LOL
Lebron is RIDICULOUS right now. RIDICULOUS.
…at least Pierce wasn’t carried off the court, crying, only to RUN back on two minutes later…
He waits for the playoffs to pull that shit
Foul was called before pierce went down holding his shoulder you morons
can anyone argue Lebron for MVP? Who else could it be this season? And don’t even mention KD–maybe most improved but not most valuable…
Another big win by Portland..
LeBron will win MVP because nobody else seems interested, especially Kobe.
i think what Izzo does at MSU is more impressive than programs like N. Carolina, Kansas, etc. MSU has never had a ton of NBA first round talent. if i recall correctly, Z. Randolph, J. Richardson, and Mo Pete were the best players he’s had. to be in the Final Four that many times, with that level of talent respective to the “top tier” programs is remarkable…and i’m a Wolverines fan.
Duke sucks balls. Michigan State will reign supreme.
baylor U doesn’t know the word box out kinda sad to see. duke has no real prospects on that team coach K makes college players not nba ones kinda sad really. Dukies rejoice duke to the final four AND jj redick had a good nba game.
Man denver misses K-Mart johan petro? damn.
Man the spurs disapointed me the last three years and now they go on that last run. We’ll see how far they can come. I thought boston was gonna peak as well at this time but no. KG is still injured. Paul pierce hasn’t grabbed a rebound since 2007 rasheed wallace hasn’t been this bad a basketball player since his 14th birthday ray alles is over the hill rondo can’t make shots and the bench is WEAK no energy guys who can grab 10 rebounds in 10 minutes. veteran groups need those kind of players… ah well.
damn, JJ has best game of career and Duke back to the final four? good weekend to be Blue Devil
my boy just told that EVERY player that played for four years at MSU under Izzo has gone to a final 4! can somebody please verify that.
Dime, can you run a post on the most rediculous names of basketball players? That should be mad funny. I’ve heard some names during the tourney that had me thinking the annoucer was having a stroke when they were saying a player’s name.
Near the end of the game, one of Baylor’s guys was going up strong. He’d already taken off when Zoubek (with four fouls) stepped under him, and somehow got the charge call.
If Baylor gets that call (and they should have), Zoubek fouls out, Baylor has a possible three-point play, Duke doesn’t kill Baylor on the offensive glass in the final minutes, and I think Baylor wins.
I hate Duke.
kfc: I think the lad’s right. Izzo started at MSU in 1996 and has been to 6 Final Fours starting in 1999. Izzo is the best tournament coach in the country right now. What he gets out of his talent is ridiculous.
Gotta cheer for my Devils but respect for Baylor: well-coached, disciplined, tough, and talented. Now that UK is out of the tournament it’s all gravy, babies.
Granted, the charge call on Acy probably went the wrong way–though I think it was harder to be sure about than a lot of people have claimed; officiating in a rapidly moving game is, actually, hard–but Zoubek only had one rebound after that before fouling out two minutes later. Most of the rebounding damage down the stretch was done by Lance Thomas.
Even the Baylor players said they thought the call wasn’t that big a deal, and that if they had made the stop on the other end (Duke hit a 3 on the next possession) it wouldn’t have mattered.
It’s easy to hate Duke (it must be because so many people can do it), but that call isn’t the reason they won this game.
Baylor was up two when that “charge” happened. He made the bucket, so at worst Baylor is up either 4 or 5 with the free throw and Zoubek is on the bench with his fifth foul.
Is that the main reason that Duke won, no but it helped a whole helluva lot. No way is that a charge, regardless of the “speed” of the game. You can’t slide under an airborne player and get the charge. Any JV ref knows that…
Duke.
Fundamentals can only get you so far.
Their toughness got them going over and beyond.
Still, I aint seen a blue devil who can put the ball on the deck…
I cringed every time I saw Lucious tryna set up the O.
His handle is gonna get him in trouble. He really made horrible decisions fighting the press.
UMM, Ginobli owns a piece of KG’s soul that he will still have when they link up in heaven. KG shoulda confronted Manu just because. I mean, wasn’t no foul or nuthin, but the ish was jsut too funny and embarrassing not to address it.
I hope everyone gets a chance to see Manu’s block on Garnett –} 5 letters –}}} DOUBLE-U O DOUBLE-U
@9 — that WAS the best sequence of the entire game. Somebody should’ve walked away with an Oscar! LOL
Raptors – No excuse. Up by THAT many?? No excuse whatsoever. How y’all get burned by Haslem??????? Without JO?????
T.DOT = SUSPECT
Agreed, it didn’t help Baylor. And agreed it probably was a bad call. I’m just saying, the refs don’t get to see it on replay. They have to make snap judgments and sometimes they may not have as clear an angle as the camera.
It’s easy to get mad at the officials when their calls hurt the team you’re cheering for, but I think their job is a lot harder than we think. They’re going to make some mistakes.
A 4 or 5 point lead would have been better for Baylor than a 2-point lead, but 2 points is still a lead, and with three and a half minutes to play, a lot can happen either way.
so, tom izzo gets to the final 4 a lot with great players, right? WRONG. charlie bell, zach randolph, morris peterson, jason richardson, all MSU alumni from way back, but recently? other that shannon brown, maybe maurice ager, izzo is getting to the final 4 without nba players, again and again, unlike duke, unc, kansas. he is a great coach, not so much a great recruiter.
Man the Duke haters are out. Most aren’t even objective.
That Zoubek play could have gone either way. At first I thought it was a block, but on the replay looked like he got there. That is one play. If want to go call for call…Singler went right at big white kid from Baylor for his 5th foul and got the foul call and they called it on the floor even though Singler was up in the air. He wasn’t looking to dish. They called it on the floor and Duke turned it over. Instead of 2 ft’s to add to the score. So give me a break. Not like Baylor lost on buzzer beater and that was the play to set that last shot up. They had plenty of time to make plays down stretch and didn’t. Duke did. They wanted it more.
I absolutely agree on Izzo. You must include MSU in the elite program status and him possibly best coach. 6 final 4’s in 12 years is sick especially considering maybe he gets one MCdy’s all-american every year compared to the other elite schools.
The idea that Duke doesn’t make good NBA players is a joke. Look at the players drafted since 1999. You have had some all-stars in there like Brand and Boozer, but you have also had other players that put up pretty good #’s. Many more than let’s say UNC. Only bust I can say right now from these years is Shelden Williams. too early to tell with Gerald Henderson.
Duke will boast the best back-court in the nation next year. Curry and frosh Kyrie Irving (will be best Duke pg in history along with Hurley and JWill) not to mention Nolan Smith is back and sweet shooting Andre Dawkins. If Singler stays, and he should, and the Plumlees develop they should be heading back to the final 4. Might be better team next year and pre season #1.
manu is just healthy and gettin starter mns not hot hes back
GINOBLIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII
25ppg since taking over for parker
Not saying Duke don’t make good NBA players… but most of them seem to have knack of busting up after the hype. Here are some of our beloved Dukies over the years.
Elton Brand – becomes a bust after signing a big contract with the Sixers.
Grant Hill – became a bust with all the injuries after signing a big deal with Orlando.
Jay Williams – Drafted 2nd overall. Bust. Busted his leg breaking team rules and crashing his bike.
Luol Deng – gets injured for a season the very year he gets a raise.
Mike Dunleavy Jr. – like most Dukies, plays great on a contract year and becomes a disappointment after getting paid.
Carlos Boozer – see above.
Corey Maggette – see above… was named Bad Porn while at it.
Trajan Langdon, William Avery, Shelden Williams – Bust. Bust. Bust.
J. J. Redick – Bust. Not a bust. Maybe a bust. Most likely follows trend a becomes a bust when he gets a raise.
Shane Battier – not much to say. a good guy and gotta love the way he plays. but still got traded straight up for Rudy Gay.
@Mcf…The point is that call would not have went against Duke. Period. Yes refs are human. Which also means they are biased & sometimes not even discreetly lopsided. The foul that fouled out Baylor’s big man was also suspect.
I saw some calls in the Northern Iowa game that aided the cinderalla. HMmmmmmm. Same could be said with the KState game. YOu could tell what type of game it’s going to be the way it’s officiated. All you have to do is put another team or it’s better scorer or defender in foul trouble. The whole game plan & attack goes out the window. You now also have the coach & players frustrated. They’re playing against not only the opponent but also the refs. It’s a lot to overcome.
Refs control tempo,free throw disparity,disqualifications
game momentum. Temperment of players
They’re in control of the whole game. If they want to make it hard or easy for a team to win. There are so many ways to assist the team of choice. You don’t have to go to ref school or be 40 to 50+ to know a bad call from a good one. That’s why there a 3 refs. There are to many anticipation calls. Also a lot of the times the refs aren’t in position to make the right call.
The FACT that if you stay four years at MSU, under Izzo, you’ll make at least on Final 4 appearance is amazing. It’s also crazy that Izzo and MSU don’t always get mentioned with the elite, when you look at all they accomplish. If Izzo brought in blue chips like UNC, UK, and Kansas then they’d be winning titles and not just appearing in Final 4’s.
Also, I think one of the main reason’s people dislike Duke so much is due to over exposure. It just gets annoying hear about how good Duke is, until you check the history books and realize they haven’t won a National Title since 2001 and have only won 3 overall. We live in a “what have you done for me lately society” and since 2000 Duke has only one National Championship to show for their hype. You could say that the Blue Devils are just living off past glory, similar to what the Notre Dame football program goes through.
Honestly? Duke got dunked on the whole time that game, it was amazing to me that they won..
Duke/Butler.Whitest championship game in years, maybe ever
To all the Duke haters, please…get off the D.
@12thman…you were surprised they won because they gave up a bunch of dunks?? That is typical of Duke. They face more athletic teams just about every night. It is amazing how people think the “white boys” and average athletes over at Duke are gonna fold after some guys throw down some dunks and block a few shots.
Duke grinds out games. For people to think they were on the verge of getting blown out early yesterday obviously hate Duke because they never watch them play. They played well yesterday early with the exception of a late first half stretch that allowed Baylor to jump in front. Every team they play is more athletic than they are but they have have over 30 wins this season and in the final 4. Clearly they know how to win against all types of teams. Including a super athletic team like Baylor who basically played a home game yesterday.
Hope the athletic white boys from Butler would win over the average white boys from Duke so they’ll all shut just the fuck up…
@En Fuego – White boys from Butler are not more athletic than Duke. Maybe Zoubek yes. Not Singler, not Scheyer and definitely not the Plumlees.
Sh*t half of any of my FB posts or responses on here is not to boast but to defend from the venom. The harping on one call in a 40 minute game. Give it a rest. I was happy to see Duke get to the final 4, but damn I hope they win so the middle finger can go out to the haters.
Bottom line is if Duke was a team full of black kids, this would be a different story.
If JJ Redick was black kid that ended up at UNC or UConn he would be one of the most beloved college players in history…not one of the most polarizing. Same could be said about Laettner. They wouldn’t have called him this whiny white kid. He would have been this great clutch player with a mean streak. Instead of people trying to find their faults they would be falling over talking about the great skills they do possess. It’s sickening.
Yeah, White guys have it so rough in this world. I’m crying in my Cocoa Puffs over here.