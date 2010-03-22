Secret Life of the Gay American Basketball Player

Some of the people who know me best claim I’m homophobic.
I’d disagree, but I see where they get that idea. I can admit, I’ve made my share of off-color jokes and offensive comments, but my stance on homosexuality has been the same for awhile: If you’re a guy who’s attracted to guys, or a girl attracted to girls, OK. Do you. Doesn’t matter to me. I can’t say I’m this completely evolved and 100 percent politically correct person, but I’d at least like to think I’ve matured since my days being in the high school football locker room and saying things high school kids say when it comes to that issue.
Homosexuality in sports is still taboo, even long after we’ve broken the silence on drugs, infidelity, violence towards women, steroids, deadbeat dads, and every other salacious story that crawls across the daily ticker. We still don’t talk about (at least not seriously) gays in sports, especially when it comes to male athletes. Mainly because except for a figure skater here and there, nobody comes out of the closet. Three years after retired NBA player John Amaechi went public, we still haven’t an active pro basketball player follow his lead, although the numbers (and the rumors I’ve heard just from being in this industry a few years) indicate there has to be at least a handful of gay players in the League.
The NBA itself has a complicated, unstable relationship with the homosexual community. While the WNBA is undeniably gay-friendly — I’ve been to a few Seattle Storm games and the place is full of obviously lesbian couples — it’s like the league still doesn’t want to openly admit and advertise it. There have been small controversies stemming from WNBA arenas either not doing the traditional “Kiss Cam” that you see in every NBA arena, or ignoring couples on the Kiss Cam who might be gay or lesbian. And even after superstar Sheryl Swoopes outed herself as lesbian in 2005, it hasn’t appeared to have a significant impact on the league in its marketing or with other players coming out.
The NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors have had Gay Community Night promotions this month. On March 1 against Orlando, the Sixers had about 100 tickets at $20 a pop set aside for gay community members. The team had done a similar promotion four years ago before bringing it back this year.
“(NBA teams) try to market themselves to all different types of groups, people of different religious affiliations or nationalities,” Matt Oldsey of Comcast Spectator’s Event Services, who helped put on the 76ers promotion, told the Philadelphia Gay News. “It’s a good practice to market yourself to every group and every type of person, and I felt like there’s definitely room to include Philadelphia’s gay community; no group should be singled out or not included, because our products can be enjoyed by all types of people.”
At the same time, it’s highly likely that in a league struggling to make money — especially a Lottery team like the Sixers that just saw its biggest box-office draw, Allen Iverson, leave for the rest of the season — franchises will do anything to sell tickets, even if the higher-ups have a fundamental problem with the group of fans being targeted. NBA teams have events like Jewish Heritage Night and U.S. Armed Forces Night, for instance, and the League as a whole has the “Noche Latino” extended promotion to draw in fans from the country’s largest-growing ethnic group. But do we know for sure that none of those owners and front-office suits have negative feelings toward Jews, Latinos, or the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan? Just because some teams have extended a hand to the gay community, it doesn’t mean everyone sees a place in the game for them.
So where exactly does homosexuality fit within the inner circles of the NBA, and basketball in general?
A couple years ago, I ran across a show on the LOGO network (TV aimed at the gay community) called “Shirts & Skins,” a reality show following an all-gay basketball team in San Francisco. I only watched a couple of episodes — during which Amaechi and Swoopes made guest appearances — and the one thing you couldn’t deny was that the guys on this semi-pro level team could play. It’s not like their style of ball was any different. And some the players had legit credentials: DeMarco Majors (far left) played at D-III Menlo College and in the ABA. Mike Survillion (far right) also had a brief stint in the ABA.
“Shirts & Skins” ran for one season and wasn’t picked up for a second. Was it because it didn’t appeal to enough sports fans? Was it proof of the stereotype that gays aren’t very interested in sports? Was the show just not good enough to survive? Was it only supposed to be a one-season deal? I’m not sure.
But I do know there was no way the show would be bringing in an active NBA player for an appearance. If one had even popped up randomly in the background because he happened to be in the same public gym, I would imagine that player’s agent would take the steps to have that footage buried, or have his client’s face blurred. Because more than anything, athletes today who are guy don’t come out of the closet for the same reason athletes don’t take political or socio-economic stances — because it’s too risky from a business standpoint.
Thanks to the anonymity of the Internet, however, there is one gay ballplayer we know of. In Playing Basketball From The Closet, an unidentified American who plays pro ball somewhere overseas — who goes only by the moniker “Baller” — has been blogging about his life as a closeted athlete since December 2009. In one post, he talks about how his homosexuality affects his game on the court:
I always have the tendency to be very harsh with myself, I can finish a day with 17 points and 6-9 from the field and I will only remember the 3 missed shots and try to think why I missed them and that I could have done better, and that’s usually the feeling I go with, it’s rear that I will sit down and say to myself great job and will be thinking about those 6 makes.
In some way I think it does have something to do with me being gay, maybe it’s making a complicated situation easy by saying it like this, but I think that since like most guys who fight with their sexuality I felt bad for the most part of my childhood and youth. I tried to reject the thoughts and the emotions, since being gay is “wrong, not normal” and I can go on and on.
Basically what I’m trying to say is that going around feeling bad about myself since I’m different might explain why I only look on the bad things, those things that I grow up feeling and grow up thinking about, maybe in some way I need those feelings to give me the “approval” that I’m still different and not as good as the others cause I’m gay.
I know it’s not a matter of black and white, and I can happily say that I feel much better about myself than I used to, but I guess it’s not a completed process. Maybe somewhere it’s the homophobic side of me, a side that was always there but was developed by being in locker rooms and around guys that are usually homophobic and have tendency to make gays to be less man, not worthy and for sure not equal to all the rest.
I still see myself as work in progress, I can really say that I feel good with my career and the direction it’s going, and even though every game worries me all over and I’m never sure my ability will surface Things are going good. I do sometimes start to think if my issues with myself and my sexual preferences don’t prevent me from reaching my full potential, but this is something for another post.
In college, I had a few classes with an older female student who used to play college basketball in the South. One time she speculated that “at least half” of female ballplayers on the college/pro level were lesbian. I doubt many hoop fans would be surprised to find that true, but when it comes to male basketball players, the numbers are presumably lower.
And yet this much we do know: Going by the odds alone, the thoughts expressed by “Baller” are the exact thoughts running through the minds of at least one and maybe 100 NBA players. I’ve heard (unconfirmed) that reportedly one in every 15 American men identifies as gay, so you do the math: Your favorite player, maybe the All-Star you voted for, maybe the certified superstar whose sneakers you’re wearing, maybe the designated “tough guy” on the bench … he could be living in the closet, where fear of getting injured or fear of missing the game-winning shot is nothing compared to his fear of being exposed.
Now ask yourself a question and give an honest answer: Would finding out that aforementioned player was gay change how you feel about him?
Around the time Amaechi revealed his secret, former NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway gave an honest, albeit controversial, opinion on how he would have reacted to finding out a teammate was gay:
“You know, I hate gay people, so I let it be known,” Hardaway said in a radio interview. “I don’t like gay people and I don’t like to be around gay people. I am homophobic. I don’t like it. It shouldn’t be in the world or in the United States.
“First of all, I wouldn’t want (a gay player) on my team,” Hardaway went on. “And second of all, if he was on my team, I would really distance myself from him because I don’t think that’s right. … I don’t think he should be in the locker room while we’re in the locker room. I wouldn’t even be a part of that.”
Even if Hardaway may be in the minority among NBA players, he also isn’t alone in his views. And while it’s easy for us to take him to trial for a public faux pas, how many of us, at the core, hold values that aren’t much different?
How do you think an openly gay NBA player would be treated in the locker room and with fans/media? Do you think an NBA player will ever come out of the closet publicly?
Haven’t read the whole piece yet (I will) but maybe you should consider that a) not all camp guys are gay (and vice versa) and b) if you can understand why sportmen (loaded with testosterone) often act like neanderthals then surely you can understand what is essentially the inverse. I will leave any hate for later, though, should it be warranted.
Hey guys…welcome me to the dime family. I’m a new member/dime reader and will be posting comments regulary. But on to the topic at the hand. This is an issue that is never addressed. I’m positive that there has to be some gays in the league. I mean take a look at a guy like brian scalabrine! Everything about him screams flame…truth is guys are afraid of coming out of the closet because they have seen from previous examples that the treatment that will get if they do decide to come out is not pretty. But i think nba players would protest against gays if they knew which players were gay. or they might demand as a club that the owner trades a certain player….but gays are definitely present. Take a look at big baby…he’s always been Kevin Garnett’s bitch!!!!!!
No doubt there is going to be mad ignorant sh*t in this comment thread. But I would like to be one of the first people to say this was a great post. Clearly a lot of thought went into it and I was glad to read it here. Go Dime.
I don’t hate anybody, gays, straight, or whatever you choose to be. But i don’t want a gay dude in my locker room either, I mean dude is seeing everybody naked and so forth, I would be super uncomfortable. Gays want to compare themselves to blacks in the opposition they had to face, but that sh*t is different, you can’t choose genetics but you can choose to like another man’s balls or suck another chicks titties.
To be honest though, gay females don’t bother me, i just feel like they should let more dudes join em. LOL!!
I do know of some gays in the league, would mention names but its not the point. Anyways…
here is the thing, with some of these dudes, its not gay, its just being with girls gets old, so they start messing around. Not Gay, where they are looking to love a man or men forever, but Gay as in they do homosexual activity with men because they get so much tail its boring.
There are more dudes in the league are more just messing around then looking for life partners.
Interesting but true.
My position is this: it’s ok to admit to yourself that you’re prejudiced, but you should always strive to fight that prejudice and try to evolve. Simply being honest and admitting you’re a homophobe doesn’t let you off the hook. Let me put it this way: if, say, Bill Laimbeer came out and said something like “I’ll be honest, I just don’t like black people” would you excuse him with “well, at least he’s being honest about it”? – probably not. It’s like those people that say that they don’t care about a person being gay, but just don’t let them kiss in front of me… Sure, it can be awkward, but it shouldn’t be. And we should all be ashamed if it is. Honesty is all well and good, but only if you’re confronting your problems and trying to solve them – not as an excuse to keep being an homophobe…
PS: I swear to God, if somebody here writes “no homo” after their post, I swear I’m gonna lose it…
I would have no problem with a gay teammate. In fact I have had gay team mates in the past, and they have been just as competitive and driven as everyone else on the team.
Charles, Make a gay friend, and you’ll get its not all about sucking on balls. If they are in the locker room with you, they are focused on the game and winning. Seriously, he doesn’t care about your balls because you probably aren’t giving it up to him. You are not gay right? why worry.
50 years ago:
“I hate blacks to. There shouldn’t be room for them in pro sports or in any kind of sports. Just stick to the fields or drums…
I respect E. W. Warren for speaking publicly about his opinion, which is probably an opinion of about 99,9% of people who’ve had any contact with any sports!”
I don’t understand why there are so many people who are paranoid about gay people. Honestly, a sexual preference is a sexual preference…that would be like hating a guy who only bangs fat chicks, if you are repulsed by them yourself. Ain’t no one out there said “I hate that guy because he’s a chubby chaser”, in fact, they’d give him props for being a good wingman.
Who the fuck cares what two consenting adults do to get their nut off. As long as he ain’t swing his dick in MY direction, I don’t give a fuck. That being said, being gay just doesn’t make any logical sense to me as far as being in a relationship. I can understand that a guy just wants to bust a load, but a relationship with someone you can’t really propagate with? That isn’t logical at all.
Of all things to discriminate against someone for, sexual preference is just as stupid as skin type, eye colour, hair length, etc. I’d rather hate against someone because they are a douchebag (Rondo), or they act and play like a pussy (Valgina), or just because (everyone on the Knicks).
Of course two jackasses had to vomit ignorant bulls*** before me. Yes, I’m looking at you Charles and shiptar…
Also, people get over yourselves. You know gay men are not all rapists trying to control themselves, right? Seing your shriveled weiners in the shower aren’t going to send them into man-loving tugfests…
They really don’t care… Get over yourselves…
@charles Just bc a man is gay, doesn’t mean he is attracted to every man he sees, so I doubt if he’s in the locker room he’s gonna try & rape anyone.
I agree w/ Jerrod, if you aren’t gay, it shouldn’t matter. we can deny it all we want, but there are gay men in sports now, they’re just hiding now bc of the comments ppl in this post make, & how other athletes will respond.
@shiptar you are an idiot.
It doesn’t matter what they are, it only matters if they can ball. I’ve played with a few gay players in my life, on my team and the opposing. I had teammates that were more into the whole gang and thug thing so they let it be known they were homophobic. As soon as they would see what might be a gay player on the other team they would immediately start talking smack and making jokes. one time, an opposing player that we had played against many times was gay and he crossed up the homophobic player on my team and my teammate reacted by shoving him as he caught up to the gay guy.
There’s only one reason I believe NBA players wouldn’t do exactly what my teammate did is because it would be a lot of bad publicity. It would almost certainly hurt them as they become a free-agent, make appearances, or just anything that brings them in the public eye.
Gays in the NBA will only be a big media fest because more guys are homophobic than girls and the media is eager to see the reaction on NBA players. I would think a reason for guys not to come out as gay is because they dont want the media attention. Another reason might be on how the media looks at them after coming out as gay. Will they be named in every article as the gay player, or will the media look at a hard foul and they say it was because he’s gay and accuse the player who fouled hard as homophobic?
This was a great post. Mr Burton hit a a very touchy subject in pro sports and Ticktock knew the time the he said there will be some ingnorant commenting coming up-just see the last comment before mine.
Bottome line is, if a guy can play ball he can play ball. As long as his off court dosen’t affect his on court, there should be no problem. As a pro, all athletes should know that the locker room is still a place of work and it’s not necessarily a part of your private life. They should know the boundaries there so all should be good.
Honestly, wouldn’t bother me at all if I was on a team with a gay dude. Who really cares what somebody else does behind closed doors???
If you’re straight, it’s not like the gay dude will hit on you or some shit. The worst I can think of is they might sneak a peek in the locker room. And if that happens, so what? If you’re uncomfortable with that then I suggest you gain a little confidence in your heterosexuality.
I take back my comment regarding Control being a jackass after that post.
Posters 4 and 5 should kill themselves.
so, being gay is a lifestyle choice, like how you wear your hair? no, being gay, like skin color, is a biological fact, and about 8 to 10 % of all men, and 1-2% of all women, any color, any culture, are gay, right round the world. tim hardaway and the kkk need sensitivity classes, or a big-ass lawsuit, or whatever it takes to get them to leave that sh*t at the door. i’m glad dime brought it up, hope u keep talking about it till it changes in all sports, cos jocks aren’t any less gay than the rest of us.
No gay person has ever bothered me. I don’t even consider it an issue. I have a feeling that most people who do make an issue of it are reacting to their own unwanted desires.
I believe you said I was a troll. Thanks though ;)
BTW, I wasn’t hating on Brook in that post, I like guys who compete and don’t accept losing. Guys who will do what they gotta do to play the team game right and play it to win.
Great article Austin! I was homophobic before but honestly never really had a good understanding of it until I made friends with a lesbian couple and found out that my brother was gay. I think people shy away from the topic or resent gay people just because they don’t know anything about it, only the stereotypes that you hear from everybody. So this is a great article and hopefully people would just be open-minded about stuff or don’t talk about something that they don’t know anything about.
As a Gay basketball fan let me say I will be unbelievably proud and moved when the first active player comes out whether its an All Star or the 15th man on the worst team in the league.
Let me just say something to the commenters so far on this post being Gay is absolutely not a choice, that is fundamental to understand gay people. No one chooses to be something that society maligns constantly and they have to hide from their family and friends.
Also to those who are afraid of Gays in their locker room. Gay people aren’t interested in straight guys, sorry we’re just not. Why waste our time? It’s ridiculous. Please get over yourselves. Everybody minds their own business in locker rooms regardless of their sexuality.
Thanks for an interesting thoughtful piece.
Matt
Had the locker room conversation before with one or two gay dudes, and they both said the same thing. if youre not gay, theyre not attracted to you. They likened it to a lesbian being attracted to a straight dude, or a straight girl being attracted to a gay guy. If the gay person knows that the other person is not gay, nothings going to happen. so all you bigots can get over yourselves, no gay dude is going to pin you down just because both of you are naked in the same room.
Wow AB.
How long has this story been brewing? Surely you didn’t sit down at the computer this morning and think, ‘Today, I’m going to write about gay basketball players.’ Kudos for taking on a tough subject.
As per the content, I find it interesting to think about the numbers of professional athletes that may be homosexual, or struggling with homosexual thoughts (not acting on them). It’s hard for me to really place someone though…
What I do find as interesting is that no one has come out and claimed their sexual orientation. There is a large (and growing) community that would embrace that player and would probably place them as lead spokesman for the gay sports campaign. There would be advertising dollars involved, books to write, maybe even a Lifetime movie (ha, sorry)… Would that be worth the possibility of alienating yourself in the locker room and possibly being blackballed out of the League?
Would a gay player shoot the ball any worse? No. Would they pass the ball worse? No. But at this time, in our country, it would more than likely rip apart a team in the locker room, behind the cameras. It would take a strong team unit to embrace that player and stick up for them… but I just don’t see that happening.
To sum it up: Are there gay NBA players? I’m sure there are. Will these players be ‘coming out?’ I don’t think so. Too much to lose. Would they be alienated? More than likely. Would I play with gay man? I see no reason why I wouldn’t.
i’m all for gay players to come out.
It’s right on so many levels and it sets good examples for young people.
That’s how it should be.
if we expect NBA ballers to do something right, and the league itself to be a caring organization, having gay players to come out (if they are willing to) is a huge step into the right direction.
I’m all for it.
What about Dennis Rodman? Sure he is currently married and was married to Carmen Electra for like 10 days but the dude wore dresses. Whatever his sexual orientaion I am sure the locker room must have been akward.
Austin, good for you for having the balls to write this. And for creating such a well-written, thoughtful piece. I’d like to believe 99% of the readers here are open-minded and respectful…and the few ignorant jackasses spewing garbage represent a tiny minority.
The USA is ruled by the ignorant minority. How many people were really offended by Janet Jackson’s beat up nipple sneaking onto tv? I bet only .01-.02% of sane people, but they whined really loud and caused the FCC to do a complete overhaul of the rules system for TV and Radio.
There are way too many loud and ignorant groups who do nothing but make it their mission to whine about stupid shit and they almost always get their way. The whole gay/not gay issue is along the same lines. Generally speaking I don’t think normal hetro people have an issue with gay people, but you have those biggot homophobes who whine really loud about them, so it remains a social stigma. Hetro people will rarely go to bat for gay issues, therefore it’s minority group vs minority group and in that case it will remain status quo.
Hey Austin –
This is a great post. I think America is ready for a gay athlete in professional sports. There are gay players who are out playing college sports and their is no issue. They are judged by their talent on field, court or mat. Also, they are accepted by their coaching staff, teammates, fans and media who follow their team. There was even a gay gold medal winner in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.
An interesting point brought up here is that people seem to okay with lesbians playing professional sport, but it all changes when it is a gay male.
Additionally, if their are any gay men or those looking for exposure to LGBT community who are looking for places to play basketball. Visit the National Gay Baskeball Association’s website (www.ngbaus.com) and register. The NGBA helps to organize basketball leagues and national tournaments for the LGBT community and its friends. We’ll help you find or form a basketball league in your area. The Rockdogs who were featured in LOGO’s Shirts and Skins play in tournaments sanctioned by the NGBA.
To the idiot that said something about homosexuals living “pointless lives”,
Your explanation is based on biology. That the point of life is to pass on your genes, essentially. Do you realize just how hypocritical you are being? All of that theory is based on EVOLUTION, something I am willing to bet you do not even believe in given your ridiculous opinions on homosexuality.
I fucking love this about religious folks–especially christians. You take what you want from everything and ignore the things that are inconvenient. You do it with biology, the bible, fucking everything. Go ahead, believe that the earth is a few thousand years old. Trust that DNA test to see if you are that kid’s dad, then make BS comments about evolution. Whatever works for you.
Anyway, just had to rant after seeing that comment. I’m glad to see the majority of the posters appear to be reasonable when it comes to this issue.
Good piece AB!! Dime’s MVW right there..
And unfortunately gay ball players will never come out simply based on the fact that people as a whole are basically a mob and a mob is just that, a mob.. and a good 80% of all athletes are raised in testosterone filled enviroments their whole lives, with their pops callin gay dudes “fairies” and so on..
Sadly for every TWO people who would accept it and be mature about those situations, there would EIGHT who would act classless/ignorant about those situations..
And thats just the world we live in..
The stupid, clueless followers outnumber the collected, mature individuals..
Me personally i could care less if your gay or a hermaphrodite.. You do you and ill do me.. and let me say this.. i’ve had gay friends and they bring in the females.. sometimes by the boatloads lol
What would happen if Kobe or Lebron James came out of the closet? Would that mess with locker room dynamics? or would the players who had issues put those aside to play with the best?
great post Austin. Good to see you guys talking tough issues that matter beyond the world of hoops.
Now that we’re talking about it..
Anyone thing Brandon Jennings might be?? i do..
I guess i wouldn’t really have an issue, as long as im not gettin hit on. Its just a line thats not to be crossed wit me, until u cross that line wit me, nothing to really say. I got my views (gay is gay, man or woman, not what i believe in but thats my opinion) but im cool wit a couple gay people and they are just normal people wit other preferences. Not really a huge issue, civil rights/ racism was a big issue.
Oh god dammit! I just spent 10 minutes typing out my two cents and I couldn’t post it because it was “spammy”! Bastards!
Great article.
I got $20 says Mad dog is 1 of 15. Any takers?
to be honest, i dont blame tim hardaway for what he said. If they want people to be tolerant of them running up and down on ass less chaps during parades, they should be able to tolerate tim hardaway’s comment. As for myself, I dont really have a problem against gays, just dont try to rape or come at me. Also, I see marriage as a sacred commitment so I wouldnt want them to get married, because i feel it would damage the sanctity of marriage. I would most definitely be uncomfortable if I had a gay teammate but that doesnot mean i would marginalize him.
quest???
How could you say that the sanctity of marriage could be ruined just because two guys you don’t know, and will never see or have any form of interaction at all in your life get married?
Like 50% of marriages end in divorce, doesn’t that do more to hurt the sanctity of marriage? Do you want to see divorces made against the law?
There is a very high percentage of people who cheat while being married, that sure as fuck violates any sanctity…yet there are no laws preventing cheaters from being married is there?
That whole sanctity of marriage argument is completely bullshit, since the whole idea of marriage is between the two people involved. The only sanctity of marriage that matters is the sanctity between the two individuals involved.
nice articel…if you wrote it in 1995!
i can’t understand why in the us homosexuality is still a big deal. if a famous european sports star says “yes im gay” nobody would care. its nothing special anymore.
germany even has a gay state secretary (guido westerwelle) who visit the different cou ntrys with his boyfriend. so i think its time for the us (“land of the free”)to get back on track
Excellent article! I haven’t read all the comments yet, but I must admit, my opinion towards homosexuals is changing and I’m becoming more tolerant of them as fellow human beings……..however, I still have to admit that I couldn’t be as competitive as I normally would on the court if I KNEW I was playing with someone who was gay. I chalk that up to my ignorance and the fact that I don’t understand it as a lifestyle choice.
@control – I couldn’t have said it better
@quest??? – You, and most homophobes out there, always seem to get this point wrong…
As to men running around in assless chaps, that is a dumb point for 2 reasons: 1) not all gay men are the overblown stereotype you portray them to be; 2) then Will Ferrell should be marginalized too…
But most importantly, how does that behavior affect YOU? They aren’t doing that AT you, don’t like it, don’t look. They aren’t asking for your tolerance. A man being gay is not an attack on heterosexuality. Those stupid comments by Tim Hardaway, on the other hand, WERE an attack on homosexuality… See the difference? A direct attack can, or cannot, be tolerated. A personal action done for personal reasons does not meet that criteria.
Let me put it another way. Being a bigot does not reinforce your manhood, it undermines it. Hard as it may be for you to comprehend, absolutely no one admires you for being an ignorant idiot…
^^^^^ Word up Control ^^^^^^
the whole “sanctity” of marriage is BS from the jump seeing that you can have “arranged” marriages and those marriages have been around forever.. meaning a girl can be sold to be married for the right price.. and said wife can through years of being beaten, raped, and degraded.. all at the hands of her “husband”.. aint no sanctity in that shit..
Happens all the time though with no objections.. well only from the poor girls offered up..
whats funny is how most of the same guys who comment are mia. anyway, ab, good article. it is something that isnt discussed. mainly b/c nobody wants to. if nobody wants to change anything, then it wont be brought up. we all know the L addresses issues it wants, be it dress code, fines for criticism, etc. so if david stern doesnt wanna make anything happen…simply put, it wont. i can admit that it would be a little weird to find out that the starting 2 guard on a playoff team was gay, but i mean, HONESTLY, most of us would feel the same way. nobody really cared about john amaechi, but if it were a guy who’s puttin up 24 9 an 7, for example, then yeah, thats different. just how it is. the wnba isnt as big as the nba so the issues are labeled differently. an some of those girls just LOOK rough, so we already know whats up. lol the closest we got in the L to seein it was dennis and we all knew he was crazy, although maybe not just gay. if anything!, cuttino an steve were dudes that i questioned long time ago.
and someone said something about scal…naw man, he’s just a douche. lol
