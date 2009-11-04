Seth Curry and the Duke Sidelines

After having a father who ran through 16 seasons in the League and a brother who led the Davidson Wildcats to national prominence, you would expect to garner a little respect. Not the case for Seth Curry coming out of high school in 2008.
Like his big brother Stephen, Seth was also a prolific scorer in high school. Even with his family pedigree and a 22.3 ppg average as a senior, he only attracted the attention of smaller Division-1 schools, including Davidson.
Opting against the Curry-tandem, Seth instead chose to attend Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia and work to become the next mid-major prodigy. During his first season for the Flames, the younger Curry became the nation’s top scoring freshman at 20.2 a game, along with leading Liberty to a 23-12 record in 2008-09.
After one-upping his brother and current Golden State Warrior – Steph finished second to Texas’ Kevin Durant for top scoring freshman in 2007 – Seth decided to take his game to greener pastures than central Virginia. Shortly after his freshman season ended, Seth traded in the reins of the Big South for the spotlight of the ACC’s best. In late-March, Curry accepted a scholarship from Coach Mike Krzyzewski and Duke University to transfer schools.
Owing to NCAA regulations, Curry will have to sit and watch his new teammates battle in 2009-10, but will be eligible to play next season as a redshirt-sophomore. With Duke emerging as a top-10 preseason favorite, expectations are high this season in Durham. This year, Curry will have to soak in the Duke experience from the sidelines, something he’s more than prepared to do.
Dime: How is it like playing under Coach K?
Seth Curry: It’s great. You learn so much in practice every day playing under him. He’s definitely one of the best coaches ever.
Dime: What is it like going from Liberty to an atmosphere like Duke?
SC: I don’t know yet because the games haven’t started, but I’m sure it’s going to be tough not being out there on the court every game. It’s going to be tough.
Dime: You were able to catch some reps in the blue-white scrimmage recently. How was your first experience with the Cameron Crazies?
SC: It was a great experience. I’ve never played in an atmosphere like that before. It was great getting out there. A lot of people told me what it was like, but you need to experience it for yourself to really get the feel for it. It was exciting. It was loud all the time, all the clever chants they came up with after people made shots, stuff like that.
Dime: How far can Duke make it this season?
SC: I think we can make it to the Final Four. We got the talent and balance with the good guards and the bigs down low. We can go as far as we want to go.
Dime: Which of your teammates do you think will have a breakout year?
SC: I think Nolan [Smith] will have a breakout year just because the past few years he’s been injured and just hasn’t got(ten) his chance to really show what he can do. He has a different mentality and he should be a lot more aggressive. So he should have a breakout year. He has a great opportunity to put up good numbers on the offensive end. He’s always worked hard defensively the whole time he’s been here, but his whole mindset is to go out and be aggressive the whole game, so it should make him have a breakout year.
Dime: Who is better one-on-one, you or Stephen?
SC: I don’t know who’s better. When we go one-on-one, it’s fifty-fifty. I can definitely hold my own.
Boooooooooo!!!!! Still can’t believe he went to Puke. What’s his deal man
Nice interview. Nice to see what he does with Singler next season.
Seth say hello to the Euro League. You will now follow in the footsteps of other great duke players…avery, langdon, sheldon, jay will, redick, corey, paulus…do I have to continue…have fun eating german food and wearing clogs in a couple years in europe…hahahaha
Coach K will find a way to make him worse,yet he will still get drafted…
Go to duke where all americans ride pine.
It will be interesting to see how Steph does this year. I wasn’t too impressed with his potential as an NBA star, but time will tell if I’m wrong.
He has year off to develop and he’s going to come into coach K’s offense knowing the playbook like the back of his hand, question is can he take the pressure, his father went to the league didn’t do anything amazing but just being in the NBA back in that time is an accomplishment cause at least it wasn’t watered down like it is today and then there’s more pressure due to the fact that his brother was phenomenal in college and a lot of people are going to expect him to do the same but if you ask me I think he’ll do just fine.
P.S nice post Jack!
@3: Of the seven players you named, just two actually played in Europe. Three have relatively prominent careers in the NBA, one would have if he hadn’t had a terrible accident, and one is currently playing football for Syracuse. As for Seth Curry, his brother with very similar skills just got drafted in the lottery. Get your head straight before you start assigning clogs to people — though German food, from the right place, really isn’t that bad.
@ 8
Everybody he named is garbage or was garbage, and Jay williams was ass, weather he crashed on his bike coming from the “man hole, gay club” or not, it wasnt gonna matter. Just enjoy Grant Hill and the 4 years you had from Elton “Im a 6’7 center” Brand.
Duke fans kill me.
@Maynard
You must be having Delusions of Grander…as Rick James would say. Or you do not understand what prominent means. To say that JJ, She-Will, or even Corey for that matter is having a Prominent NBA career is absurd. You should really re-think this whole duke thing…in the meantime, as usual “Go F^k yourself!!!!”
Such animosity, homophobia and drivel contained in the two comments above. I don’t have to be a Duke fan to consider players objectively. Maggette’s career scoring average is over 16, Williams has been nearing double-doubles backing up Kevin Garnett for the best team in the East, and though the jury’s certainly still out on Redick, he’s at least over 15 ppg this year.
Some free advice, my friends: Don’t let your own blind, irrational hatred get in the way of knowledge.
@maynard
I believe your lacking in logic…name me one Duke player besides hill(even he’s questionable) that was very good… u can’t…brand had a good team around him but we know cassel drove that ship…seth has sent his self up fail something horrible…COREY SUCKS!!!!!!! As a bulls fan i heated the day we drafted jay…plus u made my point, their starting point guard is now playing FOOTBALL!!!!!! He didn’t even have a pro career…everybody knows DUKE=NBDL SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNER
If you think seven-time All-Star Grant Hill was questionable as a player, you’re either killing your credibility or showing your age, arguably the same thing. Brand has averaged 20-10 for his career, and “good team around him?” He’s played for horrible Bulls and Clippers squads most of his career. I don’t like Maggette’s game either, but he’s been a capable NBA player. It’s easy to hate on Duke, but it’s hard to say Curry made a bad choice when they have the most pros of any school in the League right now. (Tied with UCLA)
Where’s YOUR logic?
shonuff…wow…what are you even talking about??? Half the people you named are still in the NBA..and former Duke players are making more money combined than any other school!
JJ Redick is playing so good right now…Grant Hill still playing great right now…Carlos Boozer is a top big man…Elton Brand is a top big man when healthy…Luol Deng is a great NBA player…have you seen what Dahntae Jones has been doing for the Pacers?? Corey is solid role player for the Warriors…Jay Williams was sooo good until he crashed his bike and would’ve been an all-star… Shane Battier is a KEY player for the Rockets…Chris Duhon is a solid role player for the Knicks..Mike Dunleavy is a great player when healthy…Sheldon Williams gives the Celtics quality minutes off the bench!! Should I keep going??
Wow..completely stole my name…
The REAL Sho-Nuff..
hill made about 4 legit all star teams…3 he was injured for…boozer…overrated beyond compare. If it wasn’t for deron he would be horace grant. Plus he only had one above avg season(07)…dunleavy…he had a solid ahlf season and promptly got over-paid by bird…duhon in all fairness is solid he just isn’t a starter…shane role player…COREY!!!!!! HORRIBLE GUNNER WHO LOVES TO PLAY FOR BAD TEAMS SO HE CAN PAD HE’S STATS…AND HE AINT THAT GOOD AT THAT!!!!!!brand…when healthy which is rare…jones sucks…so my LOGIC is signing with any other skool or just staying home gives him a better chance of being more than just an overrated role player… DUKE EQUALS EURO LEAGUE/ROLE PLAYER…
THE ONE AND ONLY LEROY SHONUFF
wow..there are just some plain dumb people in this world..u have to be a carolina fan..haha know nothin about the game of basketball!