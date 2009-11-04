Seth Curry and the Duke Sidelines

After having a father who ran through 16 seasons in the League and a brother who led the Davidson Wildcats to national prominence, you would expect to garner a little respect. Not the case for Seth Curry coming out of high school in 2008.

Like his big brother Stephen, Seth was also a prolific scorer in high school. Even with his family pedigree and a 22.3 ppg average as a senior, he only attracted the attention of smaller Division-1 schools, including Davidson.

Opting against the Curry-tandem, Seth instead chose to attend Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia and work to become the next mid-major prodigy. During his first season for the Flames, the younger Curry became the nation’s top scoring freshman at 20.2 a game, along with leading Liberty to a 23-12 record in 2008-09.

After one-upping his brother and current Golden State Warrior – Steph finished second to Texas’ Kevin Durant for top scoring freshman in 2007 – Seth decided to take his game to greener pastures than central Virginia. Shortly after his freshman season ended, Seth traded in the reins of the Big South for the spotlight of the ACC’s best. In late-March, Curry accepted a scholarship from Coach Mike Krzyzewski and Duke University to transfer schools.

Owing to NCAA regulations, Curry will have to sit and watch his new teammates battle in 2009-10, but will be eligible to play next season as a redshirt-sophomore. With Duke emerging as a top-10 preseason favorite, expectations are high this season in Durham. This year, Curry will have to soak in the Duke experience from the sidelines, something he’s more than prepared to do.

Dime: How is it like playing under Coach K?

Seth Curry: It’s great. You learn so much in practice every day playing under him. He’s definitely one of the best coaches ever.

Dime: What is it like going from Liberty to an atmosphere like Duke?

SC: I don’t know yet because the games haven’t started, but I’m sure it’s going to be tough not being out there on the court every game. It’s going to be tough.

Dime: You were able to catch some reps in the blue-white scrimmage recently. How was your first experience with the Cameron Crazies?

SC: It was a great experience. I’ve never played in an atmosphere like that before. It was great getting out there. A lot of people told me what it was like, but you need to experience it for yourself to really get the feel for it. It was exciting. It was loud all the time, all the clever chants they came up with after people made shots, stuff like that.

Dime: How far can Duke make it this season?

SC: I think we can make it to the Final Four. We got the talent and balance with the good guards and the bigs down low. We can go as far as we want to go.

Dime: Which of your teammates do you think will have a breakout year?

SC: I think Nolan [Smith] will have a breakout year just because the past few years he’s been injured and just hasn’t got(ten) his chance to really show what he can do. He has a different mentality and he should be a lot more aggressive. So he should have a breakout year. He has a great opportunity to put up good numbers on the offensive end. He’s always worked hard defensively the whole time he’s been here, but his whole mindset is to go out and be aggressive the whole game, so it should make him have a breakout year.

Dime: Who is better one-on-one, you or Stephen?

SC: I don’t know who’s better. When we go one-on-one, it’s fifty-fifty. I can definitely hold my own.

