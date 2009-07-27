Shaq Not Big Enough To Meet President Obama

Shaquille O’Neal has been in Washington D.C. for the last few days which is concluding with his hosting of WWE’s Monday Night Raw taping live tonight. He is making his trip to the nation’s capital an interesting one, as he proposed this hypothetical situation to a D.C. sports radio station:

“Check this out, I got on a nice suit, I’m in D.C. paying a visit, I jump out of a cab in front of the White House, I don’t use none of my political/law enforcement connections. If I go to the gate and say, ‘Hey, I’m in town, I would like to see the President,’ do I get in, or do I not get in?”

And on Sunday afternoon, Shaq turned hypothetical into reality as he headed over to the White House and quickly got rejected. Shaq immediately let the world know of his rejection via Twitter:

“The white house wouldn’t let me in, whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy.”

I’m sorry Shaq, you may think you’re kind of like a big deal, but President Obama is on a whole other level than you.

Source: Newsweek