Shaq Not Big Enough To Meet President Obama

Shaquille O’Neal has been in Washington D.C. for the last few days which is concluding with his hosting of WWE’s Monday Night Raw taping live tonight. He is making his trip to the nation’s capital an interesting one, as he proposed this hypothetical situation to a D.C. sports radio station:
“Check this out, I got on a nice suit, I’m in D.C. paying a visit, I jump out of a cab in front of the White House, I don’t use none of my political/law enforcement connections. If I go to the gate and say, ‘Hey, I’m in town, I would like to see the President,’ do I get in, or do I not get in?”
And on Sunday afternoon, Shaq turned hypothetical into reality as he headed over to the White House and quickly got rejected. Shaq immediately let the world know of his rejection via Twitter:
“The white house wouldn’t let me in, whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy.”
I’m sorry Shaq, you may think you’re kind of like a big deal, but President Obama is on a whole other level than you.
Source: Newsweek
Shaq is the man! I love his sense of humour. I have one question though… does he spend any time with his kids? We always see him making music videos, working out, updating Twitter, making his TV show, etc. How much time does the guy have?
My bad, I guess I had two questions in there.
Something fun to do for the big fella.
I wouldn’t let Sahq in my house either
he better get used to that treatment . . . he’s a couple of notches below all the stars of the NBA today!
If Shaq tries to get in in Kobe Bryant’s house, he would get rejected!!! NBA Finals MVP is on whole another level than him!!!!!
Hey Dime, where do you guys distribute your mag in Canada? I can’t find it anywhere!
maybe he can get in next summer with the cavs?
Wade’s Twitter page shows him with the President. Shaq, tell me how Wade’s ass tastes?
that was great
Barrack wasn’t home. he was getting arrested in Boston
also, if Shaq gets in rite there like 20 dudes are stripped of their careers instantly. some jailed.
Kobe Bryant will be at the White House this summer when the Champion Lakers Best Franchise in All Sports comes to town. Hey Shaq tell me how Kobe’s ass taste?
@11. LMFAO
What the fuck did he expect? Knowing Shaq, he was thinking he could beat the current NBA champs to the draw and be the first to meet Obama in the White House before Kobe and the Lakers did. LOL.
Back to the end of the line.
Shaq is comedy. He got something else new going on, yall should check him out at [www.thepayerplayer.com] and watch the video
“I’m sorry Shaq, you may think you’re kind of like a big deal, but President Obama is on a whole other level than you”
Dear Jeff Chen, hop off his dick.
“Dear Jeff Chen, hop off his dick.” — q
Hey “q”, why don’t you hop off of Shaq’s dick.
Hey “q” tell me how Shaq’s ass tastes…
hey jj r u serious. i dont even care about this argument but to say that kobe and finals mvp is on another level than shaq is just stupid because no matter what the skill comparison is now, shaq has 3 finals mvps and kobe just this year got his first. get your facts straight man