Shaq’s newest rival is beating him out in Boston

Outside of maybe the NBA All-Star Game and USA Basketball, I can’t imagine a time in Shaquille O’Neal‘s life when he’s even had to pretend to “battle” for a starting job. This is the same person who, upon meeting his future college coach Dale Brown for the first time, had Brown thinking he was already in college when he was like 13 years old. In other words, I’m pretty sure Shaq had a starting job on lock when he was in eighth grade.
But as his NBA career enters its final chapter, Shaq finds himself fighting to be a starter. With the Boston Celtics, he walks onto a team where Kendrick Perkins is expecting to regain his starting center position once he comes back from knee surgery in February, and six-time All-Star Jermaine O’Neal isn’t on the roster just to look pretty.
In Celtics’ practice earlier today, J.O. was reportedly getting most of the reps with the first unit, while Shaq ran with the backups. Are we ready for The Big Sixth Man?
If this rotation holds up through the beginning of the regular season, how will Shaq respond? Like almost every vet, he has said all the right things and promises he’ll be fine coming off the bench, but when the lights are on for real and Shaq isn’t on the court for tip-off, things may change. Shaq isn’t above taking pot-shots at other players, although he hasn’t been known to throw guys on his current team under the bus. (Discounting Kobe.) Could you see Shaq throwing clever little comments into the atmosphere to get people questioning whether Jermaine should be starting over him?
If Doc Rivers is thinking basketball strategy more than stroking egos, he should leave Shaq in a backup role. The Celtics don’t have a go-to scorer on the block on their second unit, and Shaq could draw double teams that open up lanes for guys like Marquis Daniels, Delonte West and Big Baby Davis, who aren’t as adept at creating their own shot, and gives open jumpers to Nate Robinson.
But often times in the NBA, ego trumps X’s and O’s. Doc might have to start Shaq simply to keep the harmony in Boston. And when Perkins gets back? Well, they’ll cross that bridge when they come to it.
Who should start at center for the Celtics: Shaq or Jermaine?
I have a feeling that no matter who it is, it’ll be about the same result either way.
I think J.O and Shaq are 100% interchangeable at this point in their careers. They’ll both be solid 5’s coming off the bench and they’re both decent options as starters because of what they can do defensively and on the boards. I still think Shaq will end up being the starter, not because of talent or anything, just because starting Shaq will keep him quiet.
That is to say, they’re going to be a tough squad, and just might knock off the Heat and get to the finals again. And this will likely happen no matter WHO starts, ’cause at this point they all seem too similar to make much of a difference.
dang I keep submitting comments too soon! I don’t mean they’re similar PLAYERS, just that they’ll probably get similar numbers/results. Ok I’m done now goodbye
I think Shaq starting is actually the better option. Not because he is the better player, but because he will stay put in the post. With the big three and Rondo prepared to do plenty of scoring, all they really need is a solid 5 to get rebounds, blocks, and throw down some clean up dunks. I think JO will stray out of the key too much and try to shoot jumpers, cluttering up the perimeter and leaving no one to get offensive boards.
Shaq like Vick will show why he is the NBA’s best age ain’t nothing but a number Shaq’s dunk is still pure power
either way, they have a tough task sticking with Dwight.
if ego wont be a problem, how is their 2nd unit lineup going to look if Perks is back (and presumably become a starter)?
Rondo-Allen-Pierce-Garnett-Perkins
Nate-Delonte-BigBaby-Jermaine-Shaq
If they only somehow was able to keep Tony Allen, and if they had this stacked lineup two or three years ago, they would be totally unstoppable.
The only problem is that they have so many bigs that I don’t know how they can keep up with teams who run too much (imagine seeing the Louisiana State Fat Duo of Glen and Shaq chasing down a cutting Deron Williams or Tony Parker!), unless they put the minutes and strain again on Pierce and Allen who are getting old themselves as well. Who can really be a good backup for Pierce now in that 2nd unit?
Boston doesn’t have a low post option in their starting 5 either?? How often did KG drift to the perimeter, too much if you ask me. He is a darn good shooter from about 20 ft, but he has an advantage on the block 9 times out of 10, yet he still wants to shoot from the field.
If Shaq starts, that means KG can roam on the perimeter to start games. That is good news, and Shaq can still post almost anyone, with KG on the floor that provides plenty of space. The only guy they can double off of is Rondo, and a pg is not going to alter Shaq’s shot from that close.
Shaq should start, not just because he is Shaq, but because he is a better fit with the 1st unit, offensively that is.
JO is a jump shooter too, shouldn’t have 2 bigs who want to shoot from the perimeter starting the game
NYK, they think it will be Marquis Daniels.
y’all got some great points. I think shaq should start at the five and J.O. should be the number two 4 player on that team while davis is the 5 he’s more effective in that role as we saw last year. Daniels will be the second unit’s three west the 2 and robinson the 1. I hope Erden stays on the roster with that other rookie
Shaq is better than J.o, did anybody see that man in the playoffs, shaq wasnt to impressive but J.O seriously looked like he should call it quits.
Shaq is still one of the most dominant centers in the league. Massive height and size and power is still there. Maybe speed is lacking but once you get the ball to him from 8 feet around the rim its over. Also brings more toughness to the crew. But Kendrick should still have the starting position and Shaq and JO can interchange with the backup position.
Shaq did not start when he first started playing college ball.
I prefer Perk starting first.
Some made good arguments about JO preferring to shoot jumpers, and thats why shaq qould start.
Bu I think I like the idea of Shaq off the bench to destroy opposing teams 2nd string centers.
Hmmm, I think your wrong about J.O starting, hes more suited coming off the bench were he can get the ball more often and be useful on offense since his D is fading fast. While they are about equal on offense, Shaq beats him on D due to being simply bigger.
Shaq put up 12.7 PPG and 6.7 RPG in 23 minutes. He should get around that and I expect similar numbers from him, whether or not he comes of the bench or not.
Shaq legit wants to win now, he’s seeing Kobe talk shit and Timmy and him are tied. He wants that 5th and he knows that Perk starting gives Boston the best chance to do so.
J.O went 6-44 from the field against Boston in the playoffs for us last year…I don’t think Shaq can do any worse lol
the Celtics are not beating the heat period. why do people really think this will happen. Bron, Wade and Bosh, GTFOH.
It does not matter who starts because they are going to get ranned off the court once they play my Heat in what we call a sweep… TONY ALLEN was there key guy on defense just like Posey was a 3yrs ago. They now have no defensive stopper. Check out this huge backcourt line-up at the start of the 2nd quarter lol. PG:James, SG:Miller, SF:Da’Sean Butler[once healthy]. James takes a break at 8min mark of 2nd quarter. In comes WADE. PG:Wade, SG:Miller, SF:Butler. Whos going to guard those guys at the PG position lol??? Rondo? Nate? You should have just payed Tony Allen and you guys are going to see just how much you will regret not resigning your only defensive stopper ESPECIALLY since you let Posey go 3yrs ago lol. BIG MISTAKE!!!
Sport-j, who’s going to guard Shaq? Bosh? Haslem? Big Z? Pat Riley?
The big key will be on Shaq’s defense and passing ability. He doesn’t need to score so much as create mismatches for scoring opportunities. Before he became the Big Traitor, he was extremely adept at passing out of the double-team to Kobe, Fox and Horry. Boston already has been known for their defense so if Shaq can remotely add to their schemes, just his size alone will be a positive. BUT! Heaven help the C’s if they’re not winning…then we’ll see the REAL Shaq.
@Sporty-J
Rondo actually did a pretty goof job the little times he guarded Wade.
Last time Wade checked Ray Ray I think we remember who got their ass lit up ;)
C-SHAQ
PF-Jermaine
SF-KG
SG-PIERCE
PG-RONDO
Ray Allen as the scorer off the bench….but playing more minutes than shaq with the first unit.
Keeps Doc happy with Shaq to open up lanes for the 2nd unit and keeps Ray happy because he gets starter minutes and plays mostly with the starting squad.
Allen had 1 good game agaisnt Wade last year in game 2, just like he had 1 good game against Kobe in game 2. Did you also forget what Wade did against the Celtics BYHIMSELF. Rondo did do alright against Wade last year though i must admit when he had all 4 FREAKING defenders not paying any respect whatsoever to the rest of the Tito Jacksons that Wade was playing with. I look for Rondo to be in foul trouble no matter which mismatch he decides to guard between Wade, James, Miller, and Butler once they take him down low. Did you really just say whos going to guard Shaq lol??? Big-Z should be able to match up with Shaq and if he gives us problems we still have Magloire and Pittman to use fouls on Shaq to make him earn his at the line. You think Pat Riley is worried about Shaq lol??? Ray Allen is the only person for the Celtics that really scares me to be honest because when hes hot, hes hot and he runs around 1000 screen. Rather than that you better hope Rondo magically develops a Ray Allen type of jump shot and theres no way Bostons going to be able to run up and down the court with us…
Rondo would rip LBJ in the post, I’m not even joking. Thats the one area that continues to frustrate me about him, he can’t develop his post game.
We will see when we see though cuz Rondo on Chalmbers is going a huge mismatch in his favor, and against Orlando and Cleveland he showed that when he gets it going the rest of the team does as well.
Pierce has shown time and time again he can hang with LBJ in the postseason. KG and Bosh pretty much have the same role on offense and will cancel each other out pretty much.
Someone needs to give a Shaq a “don’t become Iverson” speech
I think the 2nd unit SF position will be a glaring weakness.
Celtics had Tony Allen past few seasons. I don’t remember what Marquis Daniels did after Indiana. Did he ever play more than 10 minutes in a game for Doc Rivers?
Maybe i’m wrong, maybe Daniels will be a surprise this year. who knows.
Guess we will see once the playoffs start. Yeah LBJ needs to work on his post game i must admit but with Rondo sticking him or Rondo sticking any of those other guys. All they have to do is stand down low and get him in foul trouble or hit the open man if you double team 1 of them(Wade, Miller, Bosh, Big-Z). Its going to be crazy seeing teams try to defend this team and the only team to be honest that scares me is Orlando and it has nothing to do with Howard and has everything to do with those 3 point assasins that can also shoot you out of a game come playoff time. Cant wait for New York to get there own big 3 and turn it into a New York vs Miami ECF for the next few years unless the Magic get Darron Williams in 2012 and spoil the Knicks parade, which will almost be better for ME than winning the championship…
Haha the NBA is turning into a video game with this big 3 shit.
I don’t know why but I am confident with Rondo as our PG just purely on D. Last year his risk taking went down (and somehow his steals went up) and he stuck with his man. He can handle Wade in limited bursts which is good because it frees Ray to focus on offense.
There is no one we need to double (single covered Wade, Bron and Bosh last year)so take that shit out. Like I said every postseason PP hangs with Bron. I can see this going 7 games and a team barely pulling out.
Yeah can’t wait for the NBA to start man, especially playoffs. You jumped on the bandwagon so don’t leave now man, me and you gonna have some discussions bout this Heat/Celtics shit ;)
I’m a Lakers fan, but i do believe that it will be another Celtics-Lakers finals. The Heat are at least a year away, and they don’t have good bigs. Great perimeter players, nut their best dude inside is Bosh, who i believe Shaq called “the Liberace of NBA”.In the playoffs, strong defense inside usually wins out, and the C’s definitely have a lot of defense, and a lot of size. They’re cusom built to take on thje Lakers, and that means that the C’s already know that they will blow the Heat out of the playoffs.
big guy Shaquille O’Neal retire at boston?
Some of these Heat fans are jumping the gun in a major way right now. Saying JAMAAL MAGLOIRE is gonna come in and check Shaq? Yall are SERIOUSLY fluffing that garbage rotation at the 5 spot.
Saying the Celts are fucked without a defensive stopper? If you haven’t noticed, which you clearly have not, the Boston system is a defensive stopper by scheme, not by one man’s Herculean efforts. You will also notice that no team is effective with a single defensive stopper and that it takes the proper scheme and team mentality to effectively defend the elite teams of the NBA. Saying Boston won’t hang with Miami because of Tony fucking Allen? He’s decent, but he’s no lockdown impose-his-will defender.
I don’t even like Boston, but you have to respect them as defending Eastern Champs. Although JO and Shaq are older and slower, they have always been top tier defensive bigs and should make Boston’s defense even more solid around the hoop than the past few years.
You have to consider that JO is replacing SHELDEN WILLIAMS and Shaq is taking over the roster spot Sheed vacated (with a strong desire to win, to boot).
The intensity of the Celtics this year will probably be unmatched across the league.