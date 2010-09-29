Shaq’s newest rival is beating him out in Boston

Outside of maybe the NBA All-Star Game and USA Basketball, I can’t imagine a time in Shaquille O’Neal‘s life when he’s even had to pretend to “battle” for a starting job. This is the same person who, upon meeting his future college coach Dale Brown for the first time, had Brown thinking he was already in college when he was like 13 years old. In other words, I’m pretty sure Shaq had a starting job on lock when he was in eighth grade.

But as his NBA career enters its final chapter, Shaq finds himself fighting to be a starter. With the Boston Celtics, he walks onto a team where Kendrick Perkins is expecting to regain his starting center position once he comes back from knee surgery in February, and six-time All-Star Jermaine O’Neal isn’t on the roster just to look pretty.

In Celtics’ practice earlier today, J.O. was reportedly getting most of the reps with the first unit, while Shaq ran with the backups. Are we ready for The Big Sixth Man?

If this rotation holds up through the beginning of the regular season, how will Shaq respond? Like almost every vet, he has said all the right things and promises he’ll be fine coming off the bench, but when the lights are on for real and Shaq isn’t on the court for tip-off, things may change. Shaq isn’t above taking pot-shots at other players, although he hasn’t been known to throw guys on his current team under the bus. (Discounting Kobe.) Could you see Shaq throwing clever little comments into the atmosphere to get people questioning whether Jermaine should be starting over him?

If Doc Rivers is thinking basketball strategy more than stroking egos, he should leave Shaq in a backup role. The Celtics don’t have a go-to scorer on the block on their second unit, and Shaq could draw double teams that open up lanes for guys like Marquis Daniels, Delonte West and Big Baby Davis, who aren’t as adept at creating their own shot, and gives open jumpers to Nate Robinson.

But often times in the NBA, ego trumps X’s and O’s. Doc might have to start Shaq simply to keep the harmony in Boston. And when Perkins gets back? Well, they’ll cross that bridge when they come to it.

Who should start at center for the Celtics: Shaq or Jermaine?