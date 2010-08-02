Shots Fired in Toronto; Hedo bashes Raptors for Bosh

When Raptors GM Bryan Colangelo decided, even if he was trying to be as diplomatic as possible, to put Chris Bosh on blast following CB1’s departure in free agency, he forgot something: There are more than a couple NBA players who have been there, done that in Toronto and didn’t enjoy their experience. While Bosh politely defended himself without trashing his former franchise, Hedo Turkoglu took another route: “People have to realize something is wrong with that organization and nobody wants to go there any more,” Hedo told Fox Sports Arizona. “It’s not just the players who see this.” Speaking specifically about the Bosh/Colangelo spat, Turkoglu defended his ex-teammate. “It’s funny that people will talk behind your back. If (Colangelo) was feeling this way, why not have the guts to say it during the season? Why not say it to Chris? Now that Chris has left, it’s not nice to say those things. Chris has been a franchise player and he did a lot of good things for the Raptors. I don’t think Chris is the type of player to quit on his teammates.” … Is he right? Maybe, maybe not. But given the events of this past season, any criticism Hedo has of the Raptors will be taken by T-Dot fans about as well as Don King criticizing one of his broke ex-fighters … It was only a matter of time before Shaq-to-Europe rumors began popping up. Shaq has reportedly “tested the market” overseas, and would be willing to go if he could make $10 million a year or more. For a guy who’s pulled down almost $300 million just in salary over his NBA career — not to mention another eight or nine figures in endorsements, investments, and various entertainment royalties (watch out for those Steel and Kazaam DVD re-releases in 3-D) — you’d think Shaq would have no problem taking a smaller salary, but pride is a MF’er …

Zydrunas Ilgauskas took out a full-page ad in yesterday’s Cleveland Plain-Dealer thanking Cavs fans for their support during his 14-year run. Not that he should have been thinking about LeBron, but Big Z just made LBJ look even worse. Then again, LeBron could buy a whole edition of the Sunday paper thanking Cleveland and he’d still be a public enemy … The Suns had a training-camp invite extended to undrafted rookie Scottie Reynolds, but he decided to take an offer to play in Italy. What would you do if you were in Reynolds’ shoes? Take a non-guaranteed shot at making the NBA on a team where you’d be third-string PG at best (behind Steve Nash and Goran Dragic), or take the sure money in Europe but risk falling off the NBA map? … Not to accuse anybody of anything, but the watchdogs at the NBA should keep an eye on Ryan Anderson. “His body has changed dramatically since the end of last season,” Orlando Magic strength coach Joe Rogowski told the team website. “With two more months to go, we’re really optimistic with where he will be physically.” Just saying, have you noticed how many guys in Orlando appear unnaturally jacked? Jameer Nelson, J.J. Redick, Dwight Howard, Mickael Pietrus, Brandon Bass — then you have Rashard Lewis getting suspended for PED’s last year. Don’t be surprised if Anderson shows up to training camp looking like Lex Luger … We’re out like Euro Shaq …