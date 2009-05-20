Sick Video: Carmelo vs. LeBron in High School

The mainstream media wants Kobe vs. LeBron in the Finals. It’d be a dream even better than last year’s Celtics-Lakers rivalry. If the game’s two most marketable stars meet in the Finals, imagine how the TV ratings will skyrocket.
But a Carmelo vs. LeBron matchup could be just as compelling, even if it didn’t create as much buzz. There’s a real history between those two guys – from their matchup in high school on national TV, to their part in the ’03 Draft class. Plus, they would go to war with each other every time down the court. It’d be an epic battle.
Head over to High School Hoop, where they’ve got that classic Oak Hill vs. St. Vincent-St. Mary high school game. LeBron throws a behind-the-back pass in the exact same fashion that he still does. ‘Melo – whose hair is out of control – hammers a crazy one-handed dunk that the video replays. It’s great footage.
“If the game’s two most marketable stars meet in the Finals, imagine how the TV ratings will skyrocket.” – Seriously? talk about overuse of Hyperboles . . . Melo is definitely not even on the top 5 of most marketable stars with his track record . . he might be on the way, but he’s not there yet . . .
I agree with the first word of this headline.
THANK YOU SO MUCH!
forget what tv wants i want melo vs. lebron
Uh Lakers Nation, that statement was about Kobe and Lebron. Instead of worrying about hyperbole, worry about comprehending basic statements.
Sick dunk by ‘Melo on that dude.
damn what a crazy game
hard to believe that that was a high school game
who won the game? body language made me think LeBron won it ..
Melo one that joint dog… Yo who was that Big Man on Melo’s team?? Wasn’t Amare was it?
damn – its easy to forget how skinny lebron used to be in high school, and even his first year+ in the league… damn that guy is a beast now..
m’bad . . hahaha . . i was reading way too fast
Hahaha Castro, well played.
Hard to believe that’s Lebron in the picture. He’s about three times that size now.
Melo vs Lebron would be better for the league in the long run the Kobe vs Bron. Both of there teams are young and very talented so this could develop into a much bigger rivalry in the long term. I don’t see the Lakers stickin together if they don’t win it this year. Phil will retire and Kobe gonna opt out an bounce when he realizes his team is overrated.
I have that entire game on DVD. It is a great one.
@ 8:
I dont think that’s Amare. Even though he went to, what, 34 high schools, I’m pretty sure he didn’t go to Oak Hill.
Sick sick vid.