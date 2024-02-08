As it turns out, the Philadelphia 76ers will be buyers ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline. Despite Joel Embiid’s knee injury that has his status for the remainder of the year up in the air, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the team is set to acquire Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana is nearing a deal to trade Buddy Hield to the 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/r9BSApUsIN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2024

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN confirmed the deal, and reported that the Sixers will send Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz, and a trio of future second-round picks to Indiana.

The Indiana Pacers are trading Buddy Hield to the 76ers for Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

Hield’s name has seemingly been linked to the Sixers for years as a target on the trade market, and the team will now acquire him for the stretch run this year before he’s slated to hit unrestricted free agency in the summer. He should be able to provide some much-needed floor spacing, regardless of whether or not Embiid is able to come back — on the year, Philadelphia is 27th in the league in threes made per game and 26th in the league in threes attempted per game. They also sit in 27th in three-point attempt rate.

While Hield’s numbers aren’t as gaudy as they have been in years past, he is still among the league’s best high-volume shooters. As a member of the Pacers, Hield’s averaged 12 points in 25.7 minutes per game while shooting 38.4 percent from behind the three-point line.