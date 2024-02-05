joel embiid
Joel Embiid Will Have Surgery On His Meniscus Injury

The Philadelphia 76ers will have to get through much of the second half of the season without the reigning NBA MVP, as Joel Embiid will be sidelined for an extended period as he will have surgery on his meniscus injury suffered last week in a collision with Jonathan Kuminga.

There is no timetable for his return, as that will be dependent on how surgery goes and exactly what doctors have to do to repair his meniscus, but it’s fair to assume that an “extended period” will likely be the majority of the rest of the regular season. The hope for Philadelphia will be that Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, and company can keep them in the top-6 of the East for a guaranteed playoff spot, with their star center returning for the playoffs. Whether Embiid will be able to be back on the court and ramped up to full strength is a considerable question, but that has to be the optimistic view in Philly at the moment.

With the trade deadline arriving on Thursday, we’ll see if the Sixers look to bring in someone to fill the sizable void left by Embiid in the frontcourt, as their options at center currently are Paul Reed and Mo Bamba. In the meantime, they’ll lean heavily on Maxey for offensive creation (he delivered with a 51-point outing last week) and a larger role for Harris as they look to stay in the East’s playoff picture.

