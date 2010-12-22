Sixers react to 45-point blowout: “Took our ass kicking in stride”

What do you do the day after getting smashed by 45 points in a basketball game? And what do you do when, on that day after, you have to suit up in Boston and play arguably the best team in the NBA to try and get your swagger back?
For the Philadelphia 76ers, who were routed 121-76 in Chicago last night before facing Boston tonight, you just try to forget it. NFL teams perform elaborate ceremonies like burying the game ball from a bad blowout because they have to live with that loss all week, but the day-to-day nature of the NBA allows opportunities for quick recovery.
But at least two prominent members of the Sixers organization didn’t seem surprised by last night’s result, even though Philly had won eight of their last 11 games.
“If you ask me, I think it’s the last 10 games,” star swingman Andre Iguodala told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “We’ve just been getting by. We’ve been getting some good wins at home, but I don’t think we’ve been playing good basketball. Other teams haven’t been playing too well against us and then we start winning, teams wake up. They don’t sleep on you anymore.”
Head coach Doug Collins added, “We would go out of timeouts and we were just looking around. I could just tell. It was one of those nights. When you’ve been around 40 years, you just after a while feel like there’s no reason to say a whole lot.”
Collins said he told the Sixers in the locker room post-game: “Guys, we’ve worked too hard. I hope that’s not what we want to become. I’ll give you one night.”
Iguodala told the newspaper his post-game talk went like this: “We have another one [Wednesday] against an even better team. You want another ass whupping or do you want to compete and try to get a win before the break? It’s up to us.”
Now, what most athletes won’t say in front of a mob of reporters’ recorders and TV cameras, they will say on Twitter. So I figured I’d see what the Sixers were saying on Twitter last night, but of the few players on the team who even have Twitter accounts, Lou Williams was the only one who addressed the loss.
Williams (@TeamLou23) openly invited his followers to hit him with their best shots about the blowout, and responded to quite a few:
– “I can except criticism. On my worst night I’m doing better than most the people who talk. So it’s all good.”
– “Took our ass Kickin in stride. Just landed in Boston. Send some funny tweets…save the hate. We good.. One way or the other
– “Got our ass kicked. It’s no science to that.”
What is the worst sports loss of which you’ve personally been a part? And if you’re a coach or captain of a team that suffers a particularly bad loss, what do you say to your players?
“I can except criticism”
South Gwinnett High education right there… hating on a millionare who balls for living
I second kevink
In high school my team got blown out by 30 on a Friday and had to be at school at 7 am the next day and run thirteen 17’s with no break. I was a bench warmer, so it was even worse. And I lived an hour away from school. Coach didn’t say to much EXCEPT(Lou) “get on the line”
Yeah we will see just how long those millions last him. You know most ballers are financially ignorant.
[www.blackscholaronline.com]
Coaching is tough, coaching AAU is even harder because the talent and competition is harder with less time to prepare. This past summer me and my team took a 40 piecing from a bigger more talented team. Afterwards i told them “there is no reason to lose by 40. The other team isnt 40pts better than us. We got another game in 2hrs.” thats the nature of AAU, win by 20, lose by 20…u still have another game soon so u have to forget. But as the summer went on, i would always bring up the 40 piecing because it was the only loss we had by more than 20. As a coach, you use those games as learning tools and motivation.
Saying something like, “On my worst night I’m doing better than most the people who talk. So it’s all good,” is NOT accepting criticism. It’s being defensive.
“You didn’t play well, Lou,” gets “On my worst night I’m doing better than most the people who talk. So it’s all good”?! Lou, you can be replaced. It happens every year. I don’t know you, but that type of attitude is not rewarded in any workplace. IT IS NOT ALL GOOD WHEN YOU GET BEAT BY 40.