Sixers react to 45-point blowout: “Took our ass kicking in stride”

What do you do the day after getting smashed by 45 points in a basketball game? And what do you do when, on that day after, you have to suit up in Boston and play arguably the best team in the NBA to try and get your swagger back?

For the Philadelphia 76ers, who were routed 121-76 in Chicago last night before facing Boston tonight, you just try to forget it. NFL teams perform elaborate ceremonies like burying the game ball from a bad blowout because they have to live with that loss all week, but the day-to-day nature of the NBA allows opportunities for quick recovery.

But at least two prominent members of the Sixers organization didn’t seem surprised by last night’s result, even though Philly had won eight of their last 11 games.

“If you ask me, I think it’s the last 10 games,” star swingman Andre Iguodala told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “We’ve just been getting by. We’ve been getting some good wins at home, but I don’t think we’ve been playing good basketball. Other teams haven’t been playing too well against us and then we start winning, teams wake up. They don’t sleep on you anymore.”

Head coach Doug Collins added, “We would go out of timeouts and we were just looking around. I could just tell. It was one of those nights. When you’ve been around 40 years, you just after a while feel like there’s no reason to say a whole lot.”

Collins said he told the Sixers in the locker room post-game: “Guys, we’ve worked too hard. I hope that’s not what we want to become. I’ll give you one night.”

Iguodala told the newspaper his post-game talk went like this: “We have another one [Wednesday] against an even better team. You want another ass whupping or do you want to compete and try to get a win before the break? It’s up to us.”

Now, what most athletes won’t say in front of a mob of reporters’ recorders and TV cameras, they will say on Twitter. So I figured I’d see what the Sixers were saying on Twitter last night, but of the few players on the team who even have Twitter accounts, Lou Williams was the only one who addressed the loss.

Williams (@TeamLou23) openly invited his followers to hit him with their best shots about the blowout, and responded to quite a few:

– “I can except criticism. On my worst night I’m doing better than most the people who talk. So it’s all good.”

– “Took our ass Kickin in stride. Just landed in Boston. Send some funny tweets…save the hate. We good.. One way or the other

– “Got our ass kicked. It’s no science to that.”

What is the worst sports loss of which you’ve personally been a part? And if you’re a coach or captain of a team that suffers a particularly bad loss, what do you say to your players?