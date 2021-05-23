Tobias Harris Lifted The Sixers To A Game 1 Win Over The Wizards

Game 1 of the Wizards-Sixers series got started with a more dramatic first half than many anticipated, as the Wizards were able to bring the game to their preferred chaotic pace to take a 62-61 lead into the break. Bradley Beal got going, Alex Len had a surprisingly good start, and the normally excellent Philadelphia defense struggled to contain the Wizards high-flying offense.

The Sixers stayed in touch with the Wizards thanks in large part to the sensational play of Tobias Harris, who had 28 in the first half and finished the day with a new playoff career high as he led all scorers with 37 points.

It looked for a bit in the third like the Sixers would run away, but even as they slowed the game to their preferred pace with a defensive struggle in the fourth quarter, the Wizards managed to hang around as the Sixers failed to execute offensively down the stretch and had free throw issues, namely Ben Simmons who was 0-for-6 from the stripe. Still, Philly did what it needed to defensively even as their offense scuffled, and the big games from Harris and Joel Embiid, who had 30 points on 9-of-16 shooting, was enough to gut out a 125-118 win.

For Washington, Beal came up big with 33 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, but didn’t get the help he needed in the scoring area from Russell Westbrook and others, as Russ had 16 points and 15 assists, while Davis Bertans had 14 and briefly looked like he might get hot before cooling off at the wrong time. Neither team will probably feel great about their Game 1 showing, but the Sixers got the win and know they have plenty more to give, while the Wizards will feel like they let one slip away on an afternoon where Philadelphia didn’t have its A-game.