Sneak Peek: Dime Presents Mick Boogie’s New Mixtape

Mick Boogie, known for his dope DJ sets and amazing mixtapes, is also an avid basketball fan and a video game junkie. With the recent phenomenon of 90s style coming back in the form of snapback caps and retro team jackets, along with the return of the classic 90s arcade game NBA JAM, Mick was inspired to put together a mixtape of classic 90s joints that serve as the soundtrack to where we were back in the day. With that said, make sure you come back to DimeMag.com tomorrow at noon for the exclusive world premiere of ’93 ‘Til Infinity. You won’t want to miss it.

The mixtape is presented and brought to you by:

– Dime: basketball lifestyle magazine based in NYC

– MAJOR: sneaker & lifestyle boutique based in D.C.

– Motivation: sneaker & lifestyle boutique based in Ann Arbor, Mich. (and in Dime #60)

– HOMAGE: nostalgia-based apparel brand based in Columbus, Ohio

In addition to downloading the mixtape, tomorrow afternoon you’ll also be able to enter to win limited edition Mick Boogie x HOMAGE t-shirts. See you then!

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.