Sneak Peek: Michael Jordan & LeBron James In NBA 2K11

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Michael Jordan #LeBron James
07.23.10 8 years ago 18 Comments

People were getting hyped yesterday after I posted the Michael Jordan teaser trailer for NBA 2K11. Today, I figured that I’d let you see some stills of the G.O.A.T. and LeBron James (in a Heat uniform) from the new game. Let us know what you think.

What do you think?

