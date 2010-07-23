Sneak Peek: Michael Jordan & LeBron James In NBA 2K11

People were getting hyped yesterday after I posted the Michael Jordan teaser trailer for NBA 2K11. Today, I figured that I’d let you see some stills of the G.O.A.T. and LeBron James (in a Heat uniform) from the new game. Let us know what you think.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Title shoulda been The G.O.A.T. & The GOAT in NBA 2K11 ha
Have you guys seen THIS?!?!
[www.youtube.com]
I have NO idea how he did this with 2K. He’s done others, too, where he takes an iconic Jordan play and completely remakes it in 2K, and then syncs it with the original TV commentary. It’s so sick. But this video almost made me shed a tear. Dime should make a post all about this one guy.
Money looks spot on
Why doesn’t Toni have a number in the background of the first pic???
Shoulda lost the mustache…other than that, it’s right on.
will allen iverson be in the game? at least in the 90’s squad
@Kermit
Yeah, i’ve seen those. Incredible.
MessenjahMatt has that shit nailed on.
The stills look good, I will definitely cop. Not sure if Mike had guns like that back in the day but his face is spot on….
Hmmmmm…. i’m sure the game isn’t finished yet but notice Kukoc doesn’t have his number on his jersey. I wonder if they worked out licensed with all the former players from those teams. I would think they would have to in order to include them in the game. If they didn’t get the licenses, we should probably expect generic players with the likeness of the Kukoc, Pip, Armstrong, Bird, McHale, Parish, Magic, Drexler, etc.
That would be a bit dissappointing.
@ Whatdahec: “Shoulda lost the mustache…other than that, it’s right on.”
Why?? Men grow facial hair. Most of the time he sported the ‘stache til he got tired of it then shaved it off.
I guess that was during the “breakfast club” era so maybe….
I canceled my pre-order for this last week, now that the NBA is over. I wonder how many people online are going to be playing as the Heat? I remember constantly having to play against the Cavs on 2K10. This game will be total bullshit now.
@ jay you don’t think a call from #23 asking a favor (don corleone style) would settle all the problems?
That’s not Kukoc. It’s either Jud Buechler or John Paxson
That looks more Kukoc than Buechler or Paxson.
It couldn’t be Buechler…. he’s on the court.
Oh man, NBA2K sports is taking over! This is definately going to be one of the sickest games/covers in the history of all sports games. The only thing that might top this is if NHL2K puts Wayne Gretkzy on the cover in the future???
LBJ must be crying somewhere right now! Now that he is a trader to his hometown he will never have MJ status.
Love this game back in the days when Ben Wallace and AI graced the cover and ESPN sponsored the game. They sold it for $20 a copy. Then EA bought out the NFL license and 2K sports were no longer able to sell the sports games for $20. What a shame…