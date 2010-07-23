Sneak Peek: Michael Jordan & LeBron James In NBA 2K11

People were getting hyped yesterday after I posted the Michael Jordan teaser trailer for NBA 2K11. Today, I figured that I’d let you see some stills of the G.O.A.T. and LeBron James (in a Heat uniform) from the new game. Let us know what you think.

