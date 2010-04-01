Sorry Tyreke Evans, But Brandon Jennings Is The NBA Rookie Of The Year

The NBA regular season is just about over, so expect a slew of articles from every media outlet under the sun about postseason awards. But of all the races, there is one that is an open and shut case: NBA Rookie Of The Year. That’s right folks, it’s time to pre-order your Brandon Jennings ROY t-shirts right now.
Before all the Tyreke Evans supporters rush to the comments section below, hear me out. The Kings (24-52) have six games left in their season, and the next time you’ll see Evans is in a suit sitting at the NBA Draft Lottery. The Bucks (41-33) on the other hand are headed to the playoffs. And they’re not just squeaking in either.
Over the past month, Jennings has been on a tear. Ranked first among Eastern Conference rookies in scoring (14.1 ppg) and second in assists (5.1 apg), he has his squad charging into the postseason. If you’re wondering about head-to-head, on March 19, he had a career-high/team rookie record eight three-pointers against the Kings in a career-high 45 minutes. Jennings finished with 35 points, five rebounds and eight assists in the 114â€“108 double-overtime win, while Evans finished with 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and eight turnovers.
Check out some other standout games:
March 6 vs. Cleveland: Registered 25 points, two rebounds and six assists in a 92-85 win over the Cavaliers.
March 12 vs. Utah: Scored 23 points, grabbed four rebounds and had six assists in a 95-87 victory over the Jazz.
March 28 vs. Memphis: Posted 29 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and a career-high four steals in a 108-103 overtime victory against the Grizzlies.
By handing Jennings the trophy, this is not meant to diminish Evans’ accomplishments one bit. Averaging 20.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game is impressive, but his team will be watching games on T.V. past April 15th once again.
What do you think? Who should be the Rookie of the Year?
Other Must-Read Articles About Brandon Jennings:
– The 2009 Draft Class Could Go Down As The Best Ever
– The NBA’s Top 10 Fastest Players
– NBA Sophomore Class vs. The Rookies: Who’s Better?
– Brandon Jennings Will Protect This House
– Top 5 Players To Break The NBA Assists Record
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
right on. can’t argue with wins
I’d say Jennings loses just because of the “gumby” look. Really can’t stand that look, not to mention he looks like a little kid out there.
Those aren’t really strong arguments, I just like Reke a little more than Jennings, they are both going to be solid though.
Young Money’s still a TOP rook this year, no doubt.
But he aint ROY.
Reke Havoc puttin’ up 20-5-5…Curry been ripping them too…
The Bucks resurgence got more to do a man name John than a man named Brandon.
agreed. right now, Jennings has helped his team in the wins column, and the MILWAUKEE BUCKS are actually in 5th place in the east! THE MILWUAKEE F$%!’N BUCKS! book it.
but lets not be closed minded here…Evans WILL be the better player in the future
more to do WITH —} INSERT ‘WITH’…MY BAD!
hey i’d love to see jennings get it too but you’ll notice they started winning when he stopped scoring all those points… during his two month reign which included his 55 point outburst (october and november) the bucks went 11-17. since then, he has arguably fallen off the roy radar but his bucks are 29-15… in fact, the bucks had their best month (january) where the were 10-4 with jennings averaging a season low 10 ppg. allen iverson anybody?
What a bunch of crap to back up your claims. You bring up that he’s first in scoring among eastern conference rookies. Guess who’s ahead of him in the west? Evans. I would also put Stephen Curry over Jennings too. The award isn’t best eastern conference rookie of the year, it’s rookie of the year.
The record stat is also completely stupid. I’m sure Jennings is the reason why the Bucks are good and if you switched the two players, the two records would switch too. (sarcasm by the way) You’re basically saying Jennings is better than Evans because the Bucks are better than the Kings.
I also don’t understand the point of listing Jennings stand-out games. Evans has had them too, so what’s the point. What if I just listed Jennings terrible games?
You basically choose what stuff that arbitarily helps Jennings and ignore everything else. The award isn’t for the best rookie in these specific circumstances (head-head, team record and eastern conference). It’s the best rookie of the year. 1. Evans 2. Curry 3. Jennings
Your right the race is over, it is TYREKE EVANS all the way.
next season please!
Yo are much douche Mr. Aron.
It is called rookie of YEAR. “YEAR” means entire season not just one month.
If Gumpy Jennings is ROY I will lets this guy ^ up here eats my shits!
1. reke
2. curry
3. jennings
legit arguments can be made for both. hard for me to say one way or another without having seen either guy play much. stats are only a part of the story.
While Evans has had the better overall season, Jennings has been more valuable to his team. I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if they copped co-rookie of the year awards ala Jason Kidd and Grant Hill in the 94′-95′ season.
This is laughable. Jennings cant shoot1 Look at his shooting percentages, theyre awful. The Bucks have to thank Bogut a whole lot more than Jennings and even then, if you had Tyreke playing for the Bucks? Holy shit, they would have 10 more wins.
20-5-5 for a rookie is insane, amazing and hardly EVER seen … nevermind that Tyreke plays in the Western conference against better overall talent.
Sorry Dime, you like Jennings because he scored 50, been hyping him for years and more media friendly, but he aint no ROY
I think Bogut and Salmons have more to do with the Bucks success this year than Jennings, gotta go with Tyreke
This is ridiculous. I give Jennings his props for HELPING his team make the playoffs, He is no way the Reason they are making it. He has one of the worst FG %s i have seen in some time. This guy Has 1 of the best centers (Bogut) on his team, best defenders (Mbah a Moute), better coaches of the league (Skiles), and way better role players than Evans. Your pretty quick to point out some of his better games, Look at how many bad games he has had throughout the season, The game Tyreke had against the Bucks was one of his worst games of the season and in no way does it compare to some of Jennings stinkers. The arguement is ridiculous, look at Evans numbers over the last month and they blow Jenningss out the water.
If not Tyreke, Steph Curry.
Personally, Steph Curry is my front runner.
april fools!
nice one, aron.
Other than both of these guys being rookies they are two completely different players. I still think Tyreke is better suited as a shooting guard who often handles the ball a majority of the time like Roy or Wade. He is not a pure point at all. Jennings is more a pure point. He’s more concerned with keeping the offense flowing.
Jennings
Go Duke!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!11
First and foremost, I AM from Sacramento. Kudos goes to Mark & Xavier for puttin’ it right IMO. Lemme get mine in now:
I have NOTHING against Young Buck. He’s flashy, entertaining, and a lefty. But before you pass my boy Tyreke up, you gotta go to #2, Curry. Curry has been LIGHTING it up. Although he’s in the running, I still give it my native’s rookie (soon to be of the year). 20-5-5? Didn’t you guys put up an article JUST the other day saying that the only 3 rookies to have ever averaged 20-5-5 was Lebron, Magic, and Oscar? Playoffs?? PLAYOFFS?? The Kings won what, 17 games last year? With the addition of Tyreke, they’ve not only had more wins but still got a few more games to go. Mark also notes that you’re basically saying that Jennings should win because the Bucks are going to the playoffs and have more W’s; Bucks > Kings. But Jennings hasn’t even made his team better.. Tyreke has. The stat that “thenatural” pulled out says it best: he Bucks aren’t even that good with him.
I can’t speak for other commentors but I don’t necessarily think Jennings is the MVP of his team but I do think he has been more valuable to his team this season than Evans has been to his.
One could argue that Sacramento has just as talented of a team as Milwaukee yet they have 17 more wins. I know the Kings are in the West where you have to play better teams more often but they were 9-21 against Eastern conference opponents while the Bucks were 14-15 against the West.
Talking about switching places. If Jennings & Reke switched… the Kings would of never had to trade Kev-Mart. At least they would co-exist, and the Kings would have more wins.
Just like how you can’t win the MVP if your team sucks, it should be the same way with ROY.
HAHAHAHAHA APRIL FOOOOOLLLS!!!!! Man this is the best April fools joke I have seen all day…Jennings for ROY, man thats a good one.
But really you are going to say Jennings should get it cause his team is headed to the playoffs, coming out of the east AND he is a role player, not even the go to scorer on the team. Come on now, just cause his team is going to the playoffs and he has played a role in that. Nevermind swapping out Jennings for Reke on the two teams, if you were to swap out Bogut for Hawes (the teams starting centers) Kings would make the playoffs in the WEST and the Bucks would probably miss the playoffs in the East. It has to do more with his team than him….REKE 4 ROY!!!!!!!!
I’m with ay yo.
Let’s sat Tyreke was on the Nets and he still put up the same numbers and they still only had 10 wins. Would all you think Tyreke should still be ROY?
And for all you guys arguing in favor of Tyreke based on stats then how about soem mention for Darren Collison. Since he took over for Chris Paul he’s put up 20 pts and almost 10 assists.
When your team finishes the season around 20 wins you are a role player too. Yup Tyreke is the Sacramento’s future franchise player but this season everybody on the Kings was a role player.
By the way, today if your name is not Kobe, Lebron, Wade, or Dwight(?) you are a role player.
That “playoff” record is in the eastern conf. The same conf. in which a team(Chicago) can go on a double digit losing streak and still be in the playoff hunt. 2nd thing, how much better would the Bucks be if Curry or Evans where in Milwaukee? Curry might be averaging a double double or close to it, and Tyreke with a solid and more experienced big man would be very scary, could even make then a 50 win team. Young Money is also not the defender that Reke is steals don’t make a player a stopper. Last but not least Tyreke has NEVER had a negative effect on his team. Even in his “bad” games he is playing solid defense, recording assists and pulling down rebounds. Jennings and Steph have their off nights every now and again and can’t say the same. I love Jennings, but ROY is not an easy choice this year. Noone can say emphatically who should win it this year, it’s not Rose vs. Beasley.
P.S. since when does a playoff appearance make a rookie better that his peers? If this is the case we should go back and change some ROY awards, starting by taking Brons and giving it 2 Melo…
good arguments for both sides.
tyreke evans stats are almost IDENTICAL to lebron james stats when he was a rookie but does not go to the playoffs. melo posts comparable stats and carmelos team went to the playoffs mainly because of him. yet lebron wins the ROY honors.
yao ming posts similar stats to amare stoudemire.. but slightly better. amare gets to the playoffs mainly because of him. amare gets ROY honors.
to be honest.. it doesn’t look like the ROY voters really care about which rookie takes their team to the playoffs. if its not a one pony race, it kinda seems like they toss a coin between the main players in the ROY race and thats who it goes to.
i will absolutely not be surprised if tyreke wins it.
i thought both carmelo and lebron deserved CO-ROY honors if anything. this seems to be the same thing. they both deserve it.
I mean clearly dime is jus trying to instigate today….
maybe this is an April Fool’s piece
its a 2 man race and jennings isn’t even in the picture… its evans and curry….
no shit the bucks are better than the kings… that doesn’t translate into jennings over tyreke…
you should be fired…. lol
It’s Rookie of the YEAR, not the last five minutes. Curry has been more consistant over a longer period than Jennings, and Evans more so over both.
No further comments are needed.
BJ = 37% from the field
TE = 46% from the field
Tyreke has probably been one of the most consistent players in the entire league this year, let alone rookie. He has averaged 20 points or more in every single month this season and never shot less then 43% (which was in an injury-plagued month). His assist numbers haven’t been less then 5 in any month, and have only increased as the season went on. His rebounding numbers have also never been below 5 in any month this season.
While Jennings on the other hand… the complete opposite.
It’s not fair to compare their teams because there is a reason that the Kings had the 4th overall pick and the Bucks had the 10th. The Bucks are obviously the better team, and with the addition of Salmons they have only gotten better.
Bogut is the MVP on the bucks and Ridnour plays more minutes in the 4th quarter. If the bucks making the playoffs is the main argument for BJ being ROY, sorry ain’t happening!
This is possibly one of the more ridiculous posts I have read on here. @mark – summed it up perfectly. You are giving Jennings more props because of the team’s record. The Bucks as a team are better than the Kings. If Tyreke was on the Bucks would they not be a playoff team? Dude is averaging 20-5-5. Don’t even think that if Jennings was on the Kings they would be making a playoff push.
I know Jennings had some nice games in March, but was struggling big time with some horrible performances in the 3 months prior. I am talking like 2 points here…3 points there, etc. Not a good look. Tyreke is hands down ROY – not even close and has more upside.
Once again people fascinated with #’s and arent paying attention to main fact.. WINNING.. sad that basketball is all about fantasy stats and even fantasy images..
Snow said it best when he said Reke and Curry are basically free flowin out there.. there is NO pressure on them but to go out and show what they got.. Jennings is in a PRESSURE COOKER.. Every possession, every game counts for BJ right now (and its been like that since the break) where as Reke and Curry can go out and learn on the fly with no consequences of trying to go 1on3-4.. if they call off a play and go buck wild there coaches aint trippin too hard cuz their season is a wash..
Jennings has to play smart and tone his game down.. i give him props because the rookie wall is basically mental exhaustion and dude aint let his team down yet.. there was no rookie expected to take his team to the playoff in this years draft except for Griffin..
So if i told you Jennings was going to the Bucks and told you he would take them into the playoffs HIGHER than the 6th seed, i wouldve been branded Whitney Houston.. Smokin crack..
@ Brogden
You aint thinking about the big picture.. if BJ WASNT there and it was Bogut and Salmons with, GULP, Ridnour running point they wouldnt be sniffin shit..
@ N & Xavier
OJ Mayo avg those #’s as a rook.. dont mean much.. im more impressed with Curry..
Brandon Jennings is a true point guard on a good team. Evans will get the ROY for the same reason anyone gets the MVP award in any league. They put up the flashy stats and get all the glory. Jennings has become a vital leader of the Bucks and a solid pure point guard who can distribute the ball and oh did anyone mention shut down opposing point guards. Look what Jennings does to opposing point guards. He shut down Derron Williams, Steph Curry and Evans. Does this ever get mentioned? no! Just because Jennings scored 55 one game, AGAINST GSW!!! doesn’t mean he is going to score 55 every night, he is not that type of player. He is someone who looks to pass first. It’s as simple as that. BJ3 is the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in March and truly deserves to be talked about for ROY. If it goes to Evans or Jennings I’m fine, but Jennings should not be counted out of this race.
Drew Kreibich
Andrew Bogut’s Squad 6 Member
WE WILL PROTECT THIS HOUSE!
@NBA_on_ESPN_RV and I were just discussing on Twitter how Jennings certainly wins the swag battle. Is that a key criteria? :)
Oscar Robertson, Michael Jordan, Lebron James and Tyreke Evans, What do they all have in common? 20-5-5 as a rookie. Agree with the others when they say you’re a douche.
i really like Jennings, and would rather have him as a point guard controlling the game compared to Tyreke. Jennings moves/passes the ball WAY better then Tyreke and plays a smoother game.
With that said Tyreke is the unquestionable rookie of the year. Those numbers are unreal, he is a physical freak of nature. The kings shouldn’t even bother thinking about Tyreke being the future point guard because he has no clue how to run a team, but damn can he beast his way into the lane
Milwaukee turned themselves around when they picked up Salmons and Delfino got hot. Jennings hasn’t been that big in their success and he totally fell off after the first 3 weeks or so. Reke has brought it all year long. And Steph Curry is 2nd.
You know i just looked it up cuz of Greg G..
Oj Mayo didnt avg that in the WHOLE year but there was a good stretch where he did avg those 20/5/5 #’s..
Sooooooo does that still mean im right?? lol
So Jennings is the ROY because he has better teammates? Brilliant.
disagreed. while i agree that jennings meant more to his team (as he was the PG they needed to be a playoff team) the ROY goes to the rookie who played the best all season long, which in this case means tyreke evans. jennings may have been the most valuable rookie in terms of how he fit in with his team, but evans was clearly the most outstanding player over the course of the entire season. if we were debating the MVP award i would absolutely side with you, but the ROY is one that is supposed to go to the player who played the best, and statistically speaking, that was tyreke evans.
ummm…DeRozan for ROY…check the stats!
I’m just sayin’…
how bout this……..co-rookies
plug in evans or curry for brandon jennings and the bucks will still be the same or maybe better, john salmons and bogut is the reason why this team has been good, sure yung money has been lightening up, but thats because his 3 point shots are falling, and when its not falling, he gets benched for luke ridnour, so tyreke first then curry.
Man thought you were serious til I realized April Fools man good one.
Remember the bucks was rated the worst team in the nba before the season began? jennings is part of the reason the bucks are in the position there in. Being a high scorer on a bad team like evans and not winning doesnt nothing for me. jenning is running the offense and kicking ass.
Tyreke is a man… Jennings field goal percentage is terrible which means he shoots all the time and not that good. Tryeke has a well balanced and mature game. He never gets rattled and he scores and runs the offense the best he can with the players he has. There are several times when Jennings crews up so bad Skiles sits him for a quarter and a half on several occassions. Barring something tragic happening Tyreke Evans will be rookie of the year.
Reke’s 20.5.5 as a rookie in the lines of LBJ, Jerry West and MJ…. BJ isnt taking Reke’s ROY… sorry.. NOT EVEN CLOSE…
If being in the playoff mattered than Melo should of won ROY that year instead of LBJ cuz melo lead nugs to one of the biggest win loss turnaround in history but Melo still didnt win it despite the cavs not making the playoffs.
Did you believe that you would have gotten away with writing such an awful artcile?
Tell me you didn’t.
But hey, how about this for your next article, it’s perfect!
“Sorry Dwyane Wade, but Adam Morrison is better then you.”
Oh oh oh..! And in it, you can back up your title by saying the Lakers are better then the Heat!