Sorry Tyreke Evans, But Brandon Jennings Is The NBA Rookie Of The Year

The NBA regular season is just about over, so expect a slew of articles from every media outlet under the sun about postseason awards. But of all the races, there is one that is an open and shut case: NBA Rookie Of The Year. That’s right folks, it’s time to pre-order your Brandon Jennings ROY t-shirts right now.

Before all the Tyreke Evans supporters rush to the comments section below, hear me out. The Kings (24-52) have six games left in their season, and the next time you’ll see Evans is in a suit sitting at the NBA Draft Lottery. The Bucks (41-33) on the other hand are headed to the playoffs. And they’re not just squeaking in either.

Over the past month, Jennings has been on a tear. Ranked first among Eastern Conference rookies in scoring (14.1 ppg) and second in assists (5.1 apg), he has his squad charging into the postseason. If you’re wondering about head-to-head, on March 19, he had a career-high/team rookie record eight three-pointers against the Kings in a career-high 45 minutes. Jennings finished with 35 points, five rebounds and eight assists in the 114â€“108 double-overtime win, while Evans finished with 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and eight turnovers.

Check out some other standout games:

March 6 vs. Cleveland: Registered 25 points, two rebounds and six assists in a 92-85 win over the Cavaliers.

March 12 vs. Utah: Scored 23 points, grabbed four rebounds and had six assists in a 95-87 victory over the Jazz.

March 28 vs. Memphis: Posted 29 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and a career-high four steals in a 108-103 overtime victory against the Grizzlies.

By handing Jennings the trophy, this is not meant to diminish Evans’ accomplishments one bit. Averaging 20.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game is impressive, but his team will be watching games on T.V. past April 15th once again.

What do you think? Who should be the Rookie of the Year?

Other Must-Read Articles About Brandon Jennings:

– The 2009 Draft Class Could Go Down As The Best Ever

– The NBA’s Top 10 Fastest Players

– NBA Sophomore Class vs. The Rookies: Who’s Better?

– Brandon Jennings Will Protect This House

– Top 5 Players To Break The NBA Assists Record

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.