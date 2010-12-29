Spurs run over, around, through Lakers in statement win

We think we can speak for a lot of NBA fans out there who have been waiting three years for this. Finally, after the Lakers dominated the West for three consecutive seasons, after we came into this year expecting another boring Western Conference playoff race, it looks like we have ourselves a squad that is a real threat to unseat Kobe & Co. this spring … The Spurs dominated all but the opening few minutes of the second quarter in last night’s 97-82 tone-setting win over the Lakers. Back in the day, there is no way San Antonio would have any chance if Tim Duncan had the night that he did (2 points, 4 rebounds). But he can do that now when he has teammates like Tony Parker (23 points) and DeJuan Blair (17 points, 15 rebounds) exposing L.A.’s weaknesses: inability to defend quick point guards, getting outworked by hard-working bigs, and a lackadaisical approach and we-don’t-need-to-care-yet aura … Kobe Bryant (8-27 FG, 21 points) sounded like he was prepping to go into solo takeover mode following the Miami loss, and last night he definitely had the horse blinders on. It’s not all Kobe’s fault that Pau Gasol only got eight shots (9 points), but it’s not not Kobe’s fault … How worried should the Lakers be now? If you can’t get up for a game against a long-time rival who also happens to be the first-place team in your conference, when will you care? But maybe L.A. really was ready to play and maybe San Antonio really is that good? … Basic basketball knowledge says long jumpers lead to fast breaks. The Miami Heat thrive on these breaks with the two best finishers in the game. So what did the Knicks do last night? Launch threes and long twos, setting up Dwyane Wade (40 points, 9 rebs) and LeBron James (18 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists) for layups and dunks on the break. After the first quarter it was already a 16-point Miami lead …
now on to dallas, dirk or no dirk i expect dallas to be on a rampage. GO SPURS GO. hopefully manu isnt sick like he as last night.
Losing 3 in a row 2 times so close together ain’t a good look…but I’m not ready to panic yet.
manus and hills d on kobe was excellent even the first 4 shots kobe hit were contested. no mention on how fisher is a clown? jefferson barely touch him.
I still cant believe the opening of the Smack today. Its from the perspective of a non-Laker fan. Dime is proving me wrong today.
Fisher’s just a whiny bitch. I’m not sure what he meant to accomplish there.
Funniest play of game last night. D-Wade CLEANLY SWIPES Landry Fields of the ball, they call bs 3pt foul. It was soo funny on replay when every player looked up at the board and was like WTF. Tim Donaghy was reffing the game.
see, that is proff that Lebron doesnt have a complete game. had that been jason kidd on ray felton, it would have been automatic buckets but Lebron travels? dude, get a post game or stay away from the paint
Got to love Kobe coming out in full commando, jacking up 27 points and yet only getting 21 points. That was some funny as shit if you asked me. Jawing with Hill was the icing on the cake.
So 21-10, are we looking at a potential 3 (or if disaster strikes 4) seed, can LA win series at Dallas and San Antonio for a Finals run? hmmm.
LeBron, I love you, get some post moves. Hakeem did wonders with Dwight, shit he could get you at least a fadeaway.
while the lakers have NO CHANCE of losing their division, they do have a potential to be on the road in every round of the playoffs. they are barely a half a game over the thunder and could potentially be a 4 seed without home court if they get passed by the thunder.
The Raptors win was ‘Inspired’ because they didnt have a point guard. Calderon was out from the start and Bayless went down in the first quarter.
Most inspiring was that the remaining guys gutted it out playing out of position (and without their top players Jose, Bargnani, Evans, Weems, Peja)
S.Brown and Kobe took nearly half of their team’s shots, Brown finishing with an atrocious 1-11 which says a lot about his BB IQ. Enough said.
Anyway, Tim dunacan’s performances thoses last games are a little bit frightening, since the Spurs will need him badly when it counts. They also should involve Splitter more.
But Tim duncan fading a little bit means that Parker can run, for the first time. And the Spurs never scored so many points (105,9 pg), Jefferson, Parker, Ginobili or Hill earning easy baskets in transition.
Toronto missed so many guys and nevertheless got the win against a supposedly invincible Mavs team. That says a lot on the influence and talent of Dirk Nowitzki.
no mention of amare bangin on bron last nite?
gawdawful laker bball.spurs earned that dub 100 %. sucks !!
Grant Hill to the Spurs please!!!
refs got somethin’ against Dwight. for serious.
still, with this new lineup we got BUCKETS all over the place. J-Rich appears to have found his stroke, Arenas too (although the Cavs suck at defending the 3, so we shouldn’t go too nuts) and Redick, when he’s on form, is a god damn sniper. anywhere anyhow.
and I really, really like Earl Clark. kid plays with more heart on both ends than VC and ‘Shard, combined, ever did. I dunno if I like him at the 5, but at the 4? he works.
we have a nice rotation goin’ on at the 4 with Bass, Anderson and Clark. we just need a big body who can back up Dwight and then play some 4 if we need more size.
That’s funny about Josh Mcdaniels
D Wade is pushing Kobe as the best 2 guard in the league right now. His defense has been jordaneske.
Winning four in a row… damn it’s good to see W’s FINALLY. Yes, the last 2 is against shitty teams but… should I mention the Spurs and Celtics back to back wins? No need..
And bout the Lakers….. hmmmmm, yes no need to panic, but daamn, with this performance every bitch ass will say ‘The Laker are toast’ and they can’t be blamed. The Lakers are performing like they WANT people to see that they are toast. I dunno if that’s a good or bad thing, but I’m saying it’s bad.
It says dirk is mvp. I read something yesterday about the mvps of the last decade that had lead their teams to a title that same season only duncan and shaq did it so why are the haters bashing dirk??
I knew it was gonna be an unpleasant night when I turned to NBA TV fan night to find that the Spurs home announcers were broadcasting the game. They’re like the basketball version of Jerry the King Lawyer and Jim Ross. They frighten me. I actually had to watch the game on mute.
Check ‘homerism’ on a dictionary and you’ll actually find a list of Sean Elliot’s quotes while he’s calling a game. A little known fact.
in honor of the apparent armageddon that is the lakers season.
Spurs played well and deserved the win. LA got jobbed on a lot of calls, but that’s why you try to get homecourt for the playoffs. The most encouraging thing was seeing Kobe struggle when Manu was on him. That will be a great playoff matchup should the teams meet.
If the Spurs can win in Dallas tomorrow I will be very happy.
Sean Elliot and Tommy Heinsohn need to call a Celtics/Spurs game together just for the sheer hilarity that would ensue. Some highlights of yesterday’s contest include:
– Elliot referring to the Spurs as “our guys”;
– Elliot stating a call against the Lakers was wrong, but admitting he was happy with the call;
– Constantly referring to Lamar Odom as “Mr. Kardashian”; and
– Going nuts every time Neal hit a shot.
Raptors are 11-20…have wins against Boston, Dallas, Orlando and Oklahoma City. Something isn’t right.
Kobe isn’t afraid to shoot, didn’t watch the game how did Gasol not get his touches? Gasol hasn’t played at the level he was at the beginnig of the season – welcome back Bynum. Are the Lakers better without him?
Still going with Amare over Dirk for MVP, Amare has raised the level of play in NY and being from Phoenix I was never a great Amare believer. Change of scenery and being the man has done him good.
Duncan sucks and they blow out the Lakers?
Hey, If you’re gonna run a 2 page smack, how about you give us 2 pages worth of content. You reviewed only 3 games.
All you Kobe haters will be bowing down to the basketball GAWD K-HOVA by the end of the season like always. So get down or lat down chumps.
BTW check out the Pistons v Celtics tonite Charlie V said he got something for Garnetts azz and that he aint forgot about the incident. Detnews.com
Not exactly sure the Lakers are going to win the title.
And it’s not because they lost to San Antonio. There is no shame in that. It’s how they lost. Kobe looked old and feeble. Pau looked Ga-Soft! Odum was Odum. Artest was invisible and Shannon Brown and the bench was non-existent.Yeah. I know it’s been that way for a while now.
I get it. But it’s one thing if you lose to San Antonio. But the Lakers didn’t leave San Antonio anything to be afraid of (even though they lost) in the future. You know a good game from Pau, Artest, Brown Kobe, etc., where you say “man we may of one, but that guy was nasty or killed us”. The Lake Show were just collectively terrible and got pushed around lil children.
And Can we finally stop with the Kobe for MVP talk on ESPN? How can someone be in the running for the MVP when he consistently shoots his team out of games time after time, after time like a drunken Sailor?
I guess Austin/Dime had to throw in Lebron’s triple double against Dwayne WAde’s 40pt, despite the fact that Lebron was a virtual non-factor (if you can say that about someone with a triple double) and Chris Bosh had more of an impact than Lebron did. But that’s just me!
It’s funny, while Boston while Boston has been winning the past many games (and Anti-Rondo fans have been chomping at the bit) everyone from Doc Rivers, The Celtic Player, Nate Robinson and especially the fans and press, have been criticizing Boston for playing sometimes inconsistent, awful or ugly basketball despite the wins. Rondo wants to come back against the Hornets. I don’t think the Celtics should let him (besides the fact that you don’t want your first game back against Chris Paul) until he’s totally healed. Otherwise he’ll be like Chris Kaman and Stephen Curry and ride the bench inconsistently from not recovering properly. But that’s up to him and the Celtics.
Chicago had a good win at home over a stubborn Milwaukee team playing with out Jennings. Good for them. Nice game for Chicago overall for them. To my friend Chicagorilla, once again Rose shot poorly 7-17 and got picked clean (Left side of the foul line with 1:26 left in 2nd quarter). I keep telling you the guy gets stripped way to often to for a top flight point guard. But hey; at least he had 12 assist with only two turnovers.
Kobe hasn’t been the best two guard in the league now for years. It’s just the media that props him up. Kobe’s recent play has been part of a recent slow decline. He’s playing no different now than he did in the playoffs, it’s just that his team mates were playing better and bailed him out (and the media and loyal fans ignored his play). Kobe’s been most awful and ordinary this year, with occasional flashes of brilliance and unselfishness (which I’m sure he’ll do the next few games to show the media/ESPN that he’s unselfish).
Yeah Sean Elliot and Tommy Heinsohn are straight up homers. But Heinsohn just loves the Celts and hates the refs. He’d never pull no nonsense like “Mr. Kardashian”. I didn’t like that and that was cold. I can see a woman saying that. But not a man, cause most men know that Cloe Kardashian is the nobody and couldn’t careless about her phony fat ass!!
Man the Lakers been getting treated like a dirty whore as of late. Eveybody waxing that ass and just passing them on to get waxed again. Glad to see my boy Tony Parker getting his shine on against the Lakeshow. That up and under move he did on Fisher was straight disrespectful. He abused them last night. George Hill shoulda smacked the shit outta Kobe for getting up in his face like that. I would serve a suspension just for a moment like that. Props to Orlando too. They are BALLIN right now! Glad to see J-Rich finally have a real good outing. Teams need to be ramping their defensive schemes up because Orlando coming at you with a full fledged offensive onslaught
I read the second page (you know we hate that. But I know you guys gotta make your money), and I saw that you guys did give Dwayne some props and suggest that Lebron go Hakeem’s Basketball clinic. Ok. That’ some fairness and balance.
Has there ever been a player that can only ball if he is on the right team? Hedo is playing lights out and the Raps and Suns gotta ask where has that been the last 2 years?
the lakers were too interested in pretending to be tough; maybe next time they can actually try playing team basketball to win the game
why doesnt it seem that lebron doesnt even know how to execute a simple drop step in the post
The Lakers, once again, are going to get it right for when the Playoffs and Finals respectively roll around (AKA, when it truly matters). They can win even with a 4-seed, but that won’t even happen. Calm down, trolls.