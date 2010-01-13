Spurs Vs. Thunder: Who’s Going To Win?

Arguably, the two hottest teams in the West cross paths tonight. The Spurs, who are winners of eight of their last 10 head into Oklahoma City to face the Thunder, who have also won eight of 10. The two teams last met back in mid-November, where the Thunder rolled into the AT&T Center and came out with a 101-98 victory. Well, this is a different Spurs team now, so OKC doesn’t exactly have San Antonio’s number quite yet.

As of late, the Thunder have been playing a lot better at home (maybe that has something to do with the recent findings that the opposing team’s hotel may be haunted). They have won five of their last six at the Ford Center. The Spurs are struggling on the road (6-7) but are coming off a huge 105-85 win against the Lakers last night.

If the Spurs are going to steal a game against the young and exciting Thunder, they are going to have to start with shutting down Kevin Durant. Oklahoma City’s franchise player comes into the game averaging 30.6 ppg in his past five games – including the 40 point performance against the Pacers last weekend. Richard Jefferson will definitely have his hands full trying to guard KD, who can score from anywhere within 34 feet of the basket.

But the Spurs have a superstar of their own with Tim Duncan. No way anybody on the Thunder can hold Big Fundamental, who went for 25 and 13 against Andrew Bynum and the Lakers. Imagine what he’ll do to the smaller Jeff Green or Nenad Krstic?

The main matchup will be between veteran All-Star point guard, Tony Parker and future All-Star, Russell Westbrook. The Thunder’s point guard will definitely try to use his speed and athleticism to take advantage of Parker – who has been suffering with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Last time Westbrook won the matchup between TP by putting up 19 points and 11 assists verses 17 points and 5 assists.

The bench will also play a big role in tonight’s outcome. Manu Ginobili going up against James Harden will be a big matchup. But ultimately, tonight’s game will come down to youth versus experience. The Thunder are full of fresh legs, been playing great D as of late (they’ve held opponents to less than 90 points in four of their past 10 games). Add to that their best 10 game streak of the season, the fact that they has last night off (the Spurs are coming off a back-to-back) and their haunted hotel advantage and it looks like the Thunder will take this. But in the end, we think experience will win. With the Spurs finally catching their stride and coming off a big victory against the Lakers, we think they’ll ride that momentum in OKC. Spurs win 96-92.