Stan Van Gundy: “LeBron will win the MVP every year until he retires”

To know Stan Van Gundy is to know that he likes to talk. And just like the best critics and motivators, SVG is not shy to let his opinion be known. Yesterday, after the Magic beat the Cavs (with LeBron sitting), he shared with the media his opinion on the MVP race this season and beyond: “You know how the vote’s going to go. LeBron will win the MVP every year until he retires.”

Whether this was his ploy to insert Dwight Howard‘s name into the MVP discussion or not, it is interesting to think about nonetheless. Howard right now is on pace to become the first player in NBA history to lead the league in field goal percentage, rebounding and blocks, and still averages a healthy 18.5 points per game as well. But should he be the MVP?

“[Defense] doesn’t translate into MVP voting,” said Van Gundy. “People look at it as it’s not as important … I don’t understand that.”

Whether or not that is true – which I personally find hard to believe – Van Gundy does bring up a good question: Will LeBron win the MVP every year until he retires? When you look at the all-time NBA greats, history is definitely against him.

Of his 15 NBA seasons, Michael Jordan only won the award five times. Larry Bird and Magic Johnson each got three. If you want to take it back, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won six, Bill Russell won five and Wilt Chamberlain won four. If Kobe might finish his career with only one MVP nod, you really think LeBron is going to win for the next decade?

What do you think? Will LeBron win the MVP every year until he retires? If not, how many more will he get before he retires?

Source: Orlando Sentinel

