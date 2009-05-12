Star Recruits Line Up to Help Sign John Wall

This is kind of funny – some of the top recruits at the list of final schools still standing in the John Wall Sweepstakes took the time to pitch the Word of God Academy (N.C.) superstar point guard on HighSchoolHoop.com to sell him on why he should sign with their school.

Coaching, TV exposure, alumni networking are all factors that seem to come up in their pitches. As does what seems to be the most important factor of all: girls. Check it out HERE.