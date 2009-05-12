Star Recruits Line Up to Help Sign John Wall

This is kind of funny – some of the top recruits at the list of final schools still standing in the John Wall Sweepstakes took the time to pitch the Word of God Academy (N.C.) superstar point guard on HighSchoolHoop.com to sell him on why he should sign with their school.
Coaching, TV exposure, alumni networking are all factors that seem to come up in their pitches. As does what seems to be the most important factor of all: girls. Check it out HERE.
Girls should be a non-factor when choosing a school. Hot girls are a given at every university. I’ve spent time at Kansas, Arizona State and New Mexico. There are hella ladies at all three. There will not be a shortage wherever he chooses. Wall is a one-and-done bonafide lottery pick anyway so he needs to base his decision on where he feels the most comfortable.
Anyone else tired of hearing about John Wall?
…yep the same ones who are tired of hearing about Brandon (is euros more than dolla’s?) Jennings….
^ both these readers are clowns.
when John Wall and B Jennings are lighting up the league, we’ll see if u still don’t care
Wall’s college decision will be the most influential story for the upcoming NCAA season
And Jennings is just filthy….
B Jennings is the clown… dude needs to visit the barber on a more regular basis, rockin the Kid N Play flat top.
anyone else tired of hearing about this… I dont want to hear another thing about the guy until he signs…. sure hes great but this gossip is dumb
It’s going to be hilarious if after all this up-roar and “where will he sign” chatter if this clown can’t qualify academically (which he allegedly hasn’t yet)…and this is coming from someone who bleeds Kentucky Blue and White…kid stikes me as more trouble than he is worth.
either Duke or UK are going to be final four teams with the addition of wall. people hating on this guy (or jennings) need to recognize where the game is going.
wall is #1 on our ’10 NBA draft board – [www.nbadraftdaycountdown.com]
Yeah I’m tired of hearing about this guy too especially since neither him or Jennings will be a benefit to my favorite squad unless they play back up. But if I’m offering my opinion to this fellow ,I’m going with Miami yeah there hot girls on every campus but Miami the women are everywhere. And before anybody starts yelling about education yes I value it but lets be real he may not even be in class half the time because he know he’s one and done. So might as well go to a school with all the fringe benefits
Wall and jennings gonna be starters in the league.All Star ones too.
john wall is not nba at all
John wall is has the same talent as Jamal Crawford he is going to be special