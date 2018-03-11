Steph Curry Was Overjoyed As Davidson Punched Its Ticket To The 2018 NCAA Tournament

#NCAA Tournament #Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry
Associate Editor
03.11.18

Getty Image

Ten years ago, a babyfaced marksman from Charlotte captured the hearts of college basketball fans as tiny Davidson College made its way to the Elite Eight in the 2008 NCAA Tournament. Fast forward to today and Davidson is heading back to the Big Dance, much to the delight of the school’s most famous alumnus.

The Wildcats stole a spot in the Tournament on Sunday afternoon, taking down Rhode Island in the final of the Atlantic 10 Tournament, 58-57. It marked the program’s first conference tournament title and capped off quite the run for Davidson, a team that was good this year but still needed to win its conference to make it in.

Stephen Curry made it a point to check out the game, and documented his emotions on his Instagram as he watched the game’s final possession. Davidson had to take 0.9 seconds off the clock, so it just threw the ball down the court and batted it to the floor to make sure there was no time left.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry
TAGS2018 NCAA TournamentDAVIDSON WILDCATSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNCAA TournamentSTEPHEN CURRY

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 4 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 7 days ago 9 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP