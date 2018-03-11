Getty Image

Ten years ago, a babyfaced marksman from Charlotte captured the hearts of college basketball fans as tiny Davidson College made its way to the Elite Eight in the 2008 NCAA Tournament. Fast forward to today and Davidson is heading back to the Big Dance, much to the delight of the school’s most famous alumnus.

The Wildcats stole a spot in the Tournament on Sunday afternoon, taking down Rhode Island in the final of the Atlantic 10 Tournament, 58-57. It marked the program’s first conference tournament title and capped off quite the run for Davidson, a team that was good this year but still needed to win its conference to make it in.

Stephen Curry made it a point to check out the game, and documented his emotions on his Instagram as he watched the game’s final possession. Davidson had to take 0.9 seconds off the clock, so it just threw the ball down the court and batted it to the floor to make sure there was no time left.