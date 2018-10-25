Getty Image

Remember back in the good old days, before Kevin Durant went to Golden State, when Steph Curry would just go ballistic right out of the gate and score 25 points in a quarter, make like six three-pointers in a row after crossing up and embarrassing any defender who happened to be in his way?

Those were the days. We don’t get to see that too often now. Curry typically doesn’t feel like has anything left to prove. He’s all about winning championships. But some nights, he just can’t help himself. And praise the good lord for that because it’s truly a sight to behold.

Curry treated the world to one of his old-fashion scoring explosions on Wednesday night in the first half against the Wizards, when he put up 23 points on 5-of-6 shooting from behind the arc IN THE FIRST QUARTER.