Warriors GM: Stephen Curry has been “average” so far

Stephen Curry and everyone else who’s interested in his success with the Warriors should know not to read too much into the stats he’s putting up in the Vegas Summer League. Curry scored 16 points in his summer debut, then dropped 29 the next time out in a head-to-head matchup with Sacramento’s Tyreke Evans.

But we’ve seen this movie before — from Jerryd Bayless, who routinely put up 20-30 points for Portland in these exhibition games last summer, went into the regular season as a Rookie of the Year favorite, then spent most of his campaign on the bench.

So maybe that’s why Warriors’ GM Larry Riley went so far as to say Curry has been “average,” in today’s edition of the San Francisco Chronicle — it’s his attempt to not let his #7 pick get too hyped up so soon. From that same article:

Riley is less interested in Curry’s numbers and more interested in him gaining experience. Riley wants to see his draft choice do the little things and make the proper adjustments. Assistant coach Keith Smart, who is the team’s head man for the summer league, doesn’t see that being a problem for Curry. “He’s so far ahead mentally that the little things aren’t going to bother him,” Smart said. “Even when he missed some shots that he normally would make, he didn’t drop his head and stop playing. He’s ahead of the game mentally, and now he’s waiting for the rest of his game to catch up with him as an NBA player.” Until that happens, Anthony Randolph is showing a special interest in Curry. Randolph pulled the rookie aside during Friday’s halftime. “I told him ‘You’ve just got to keep shooting the ball; that’s what we drafted you for,’ ” Randolph said. “He’s a perfect fit for us, because he spaces out the floor.”

But it all comes down to Nellie and his moods. Golden State’s head coach seems to love Curry, but he’s notorious for benching rookies for long stretches and playing darts with their PT; Twenty minutes one night, four minutes the next. Curry could be an instant starter or sixth man and put up 15 points a night, or he could get less PT than Acie Law.

It’s give and take for Curry: While he’s playing for the one coach rookies should be worried about playing for, he’s also playing in the one system where he can make an instant impact and make a R.O.Y. run.

