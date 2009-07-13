Warriors GM: Stephen Curry has been “average” so far

Stephen Curry and everyone else who’s interested in his success with the Warriors should know not to read too much into the stats he’s putting up in the Vegas Summer League. Curry scored 16 points in his summer debut, then dropped 29 the next time out in a head-to-head matchup with Sacramento’s Tyreke Evans.
But we’ve seen this movie before — from Jerryd Bayless, who routinely put up 20-30 points for Portland in these exhibition games last summer, went into the regular season as a Rookie of the Year favorite, then spent most of his campaign on the bench.
So maybe that’s why Warriors’ GM Larry Riley went so far as to say Curry has been “average,” in today’s edition of the San Francisco Chronicle — it’s his attempt to not let his #7 pick get too hyped up so soon. From that same article:
Riley is less interested in Curry’s numbers and more interested in him gaining experience. Riley wants to see his draft choice do the little things and make the proper adjustments.
Assistant coach Keith Smart, who is the team’s head man for the summer league, doesn’t see that being a problem for Curry.
“He’s so far ahead mentally that the little things aren’t going to bother him,” Smart said. “Even when he missed some shots that he normally would make, he didn’t drop his head and stop playing. He’s ahead of the game mentally, and now he’s waiting for the rest of his game to catch up with him as an NBA player.”
Until that happens, Anthony Randolph is showing a special interest in Curry. Randolph pulled the rookie aside during Friday’s halftime.
“I told him ‘You’ve just got to keep shooting the ball; that’s what we drafted you for,’ ” Randolph said. “He’s a perfect fit for us, because he spaces out the floor.”
But it all comes down to Nellie and his moods. Golden State’s head coach seems to love Curry, but he’s notorious for benching rookies for long stretches and playing darts with their PT; Twenty minutes one night, four minutes the next. Curry could be an instant starter or sixth man and put up 15 points a night, or he could get less PT than Acie Law.
It’s give and take for Curry: While he’s playing for the one coach rookies should be worried about playing for, he’s also playing in the one system where he can make an instant impact and make a R.O.Y. run.
What do you think Curry will do as a rookie?
hard to say with nelson, but if he gets the pt, then 12-15ppg is my guess.
Rookie of the year…
I expect this guy to produce at a consistent level. Having a dad who was a sharpshooter in the NBA as well helps.
DIME-
going to vegas this weekend and happen to have courtside tix for sundays set of games. i’ll try to take some pics and fwd them to you guys if they’re any good.
sidebar-its my 1st time in vegas and wanted to know if any of you guys had some places that i HAVE TO visit…lemme kno
@goonther — Vegas in July? Your first must-go place is anywhere that sells bottled water and towels. Last time I was in Vegas mid-summer, it was 106 during the day.
The one system? Last time I checked the Suns mastered the run and gun system. Come on AB, you’re better than that!!!
How’s his D? I remember Bellinelli being a beast in the summer league… and his ass got nailed to the bench.
Goonther head ove rto the hard rock for sure. With het like this rehab should be off the hook right now.
@goonther
I was just there. Put XS at the top of your list, Tao Beach is hot and if you want to get molested by a pack of unsatiable nympho women, go to any pool/club.
Courtside tix are only a hundo.
pau wow-
had to get em (courtside tix) just to see my boys johnny flynn and paul harris ballin somewhere other than ‘CUSE… gon be reppin with my orange on.
i dont think its EVER been 106 in upstate NY either, aka im f*cked…
Curry will do fine abd Bayless would have had good stats last year if P-land would have actually played him. Why do you think Chicago wants him included in the possible Boozer trade so much? As you see P-land is not willing to let him go. They know wha Bayless is capable of.
@goonther,
ya their right,, its like africa hot out here. I remember the first day I moved to vegas, i THoought i’d go outside and ball..I might as well have been playin on the sun. And on top of that its a dry heat, so it sneaks up on ya. Just pretty much walk the strip, go to the hard rock (dress to impress and u might leave with a chick) also, hit up one of the shows, just not carrot top lol
I bet Curry woulda done alright in NYC
If there weren’t enough minutes for Jamal Crawford, who in their right mind thinks Nellie won’t say the same to Curry? I like what Curry brings, but I don’t see him having a huge impact this year unless someone gets hurt. I’ve got higher hopes for Anthony Randolph.
he’s a perfect fantasy draft steal. treys and points and hopefully some assists and steals. Forget about FG%
go to pure, avoid lax unless u are into bumping elbows all nite… xs is hot, they got a pool right behind the dancefloor with a bar right on it… rehab is cool for sundays…
curry wont get minutes if he cant play defense… its that simple…my boy was at the draft, sat next to curry’s dad when the pick was announced and was hella pissed haha