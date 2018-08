Stutter steps, spins, crossovers, step-back jumpers – watch Stephen Curry hit the Spurs’ Gary Neal with the full rapid fire buffet on this clip. So sick.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook