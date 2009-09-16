Stephen Jackson’s Fine Is Ridiculous

Stephen Jackson is 25 K lighter in the pockets and we’re somewhat responsible. But does that make me lose any sleep? Not really, since he chose to say it and the loss is not even a half percent of his $7.65 million salary. And let’s be honest, he knew exactly what he was doing (but probably didn’t realize what it would cost him). But considering the way it went down, I find that fine highly excessive for a couple of reasons.

As was reported last night, Jackson was fined by the NBA for “public statements detrimental to the NBA” in regards to his wish to be traded â€“ a story that we broke. If I’m not mistaken, several players have publicly demanded a trade but haven’t been fined.

In 2007, Kobe Bryant said he’d rather play in Pluto than play another game with the Lakers. No fine. (The league said they didn’t fine Bryant because he retracted the statements the next day.) Same goes for Shaq, Allen Iverson and Karl Malone. In fact, when Captain Jack told me at the Protege promotional event that he wanted out, he didn’t say it in an aggressive, give-the-team-an-ultimatum-type of way. He just politely expressed his desire to move on and finish his career with a winner. And it wasn’t like he completely blindsided the franchise, even Golden State team officials confirmed his agent already made the team aware of his wishes.

Even if the team was blindsided by the trade request, it’s not like Jackson put individuals in the organization on blast. Didn’t call out the coach, any players, management, the city of Oakland – none of that. He even went so far as to praise Don Nelson’s system and , but preferred to be with a more established team at this point of his career. Is that worth losing the equivalent of buying a brand new Honda Accord? A few days ago Serena Williams basically threatened to do shove a ball down a line judge’s throat and was fined only $10,000. I know comparing the two situations is like comparing apples and oranges, but still.

Ever since the brawl in the Palace five years ago, the NBA has been quick to fine players on everything from criticizing an official to having your shorts too baggy. I understand rules are rules, but the league just has to be a little more consistent. Was Jackson fined so heavily because of his past? Would they have fined Chris Quinn the same amount if he went to the Miami Herald and said he wanted out? The league justified the fine by stating they did the same thing to Ron Artest after he told the media he wanted out in 2006. But again, Artest also doesn’t have the best track record with the league’s higher ups.

Mark Cuban has always been racking up six-figure fines – usually related to comments regarding officiating. But would the league fine him that much if they didn’t know he was a billionaire? In Jackson’s case, I agree an NBA-affiliated event is not the appropriate time to make such a statement, but I don’t agree on the severity of the fine.

Three or four years ago, I asked an NBA team’s PR official where the fine money goes. He told me all fines are donated to charity. So it’s somewhat reassuring to know that someone in need is going to benefit from this.