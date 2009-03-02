Stephon Marbury Is The Ghost Of Antoine Walker

Ever since the notion of Stephon Marbury to the Celtics was mentioned months ago, I’ve been wary. And despite Mr. BET’s life-long adulation of the player formerly known as Starbury, I still am.
After a respectable eight points in 13 minutes in his Celtic debut, Steph was underwhelming to say the least in yesterday’s loss to the Pistons. Zero points (0-for-3), four fouls and two turnovers in only 12 minutes. Those look like numbers I would have if I stepped onto an NBA court for the first time.
The difference between the Mikki Moores/Joe Smiths/Drew Goodens of the world and Marbury is this: they’ve been playing this season. It’s no wonder all 29 teams (30 if you include the Pacers) have passed on the services of Jamaal Tinsley this year, because how much help can you really be if you haven’t played Chris Paul or Derrick Rose or Devin Harris other than on NBA Live 09 or NBA2K9 this year? It doesn’t matter how many NBA games you’ve played or started, if you haven’t been getting in run against current NBA players for 94 feet, what can you really offer right away down the stretch?
But coming in, wearing Antoine Walker‘s number, it makes it hard to watch. Months ago, while he was still sitting in Memphis collecting dust, I said that the Celtics needed ‘Toine. Today, I stand by that. Whether it’s a jersey that reads Walker No. 8 or Marbury No. 8 in that illustrious white and green, the Celtics need a shimmy, a wiggle, anything to lift that second unit.
Perhaps it’s fitting that No. 8 has gone from one embattled star to the next. I just hope the outcome is a little different.
its gonna take awhile to get that timing back, he can do it but until then the on ball pressure he will receive is gonna be tremendous, Will Bynum jumped in his dribble all night.
Zero points (0-for-3), four fouls and two turnovers in only 12 minutes….and 3 assists (one for an and one to Leon Powe) and Boston was +6 with him in the game. And most of his fouls were when he was guarding 6′ 7″ Walter Herrmann (why? I have no idea). He’s not the best player ever, but he’s not all bad dude….give him some time, I think it will be good for both sides.
That number is jinxed. He should have chosen no. 13.
Instead of getting Walker back, you’d be better off putting #8 on Big Baby and just having him stand around on the perimeter bricking threes. At least he’d play defense.
it’s gonna be interesting to see how both marbury and iverson adjust to coming off the bench. they both ushered in a new era of nba player and now are both on the downside of their careers as the next generation comes up.
Give him a few games, Im more than sure he’ll be averaging 13 pts on 20 mpg, and at least 3-4 dimes. He has enough time to catch up because he will be usually matched up against second string point guards himself.
Don’t worry, in no time he’ll be averaging something like 8 dimes and 2 or 3 assists
your crazy if you think the celtics need walker…..crazy. Period.
the lakers should have signed marbury and now should sign Tinsley, I’m just saying. or the Suns Tinsley could do ok as Nash’s back up
Don’t worry give it a few more games before Steph starts some real ish… Notice since the mentioning of Steph, they lost KG to injury, PP got lit up by Mardy Collins and they lost to the Pistons and the Clippers, I mean the Clips? DAMN!!! Steph is bad luck!
@ Halsem — you’re just sayin the Lakers must want to lose?
Walker played defense and if you call your celtics fan and say other wise then you just jumped on board.
Every time there was a big play defensive stance when Walker was here it was Walker that was there when Jermaine O’Neil and Reggie Miller missed the shot. It was Walker hitting the big game winner vs LA, Knicks, Miami OR WHOEVER WE PLAYED.
I am sick of so called Celtics fans running their mouths. It is obvious by listening to you people whine about Walker that none of you actually watched him play.
@haslem
The Lakers don’t need a backup point guard. Their backup point guard is better than their starting point guard.
haslem is out of his mind.
Come on now! #13 is a dope number! I think it’s retired anyway…
I agree it’s going to take some time for Marbury to get his timing back. It seems like he has been working out and in decent shape but it’s nothing like running in a real game. He should be fine in a few weeks when he knows the team’s offensive and defensive schemes. Although he sucked yesterday, I think it was promising to see him knock down his first jumper and make a few other nice plays. He looked decent and I expected much worse since he hadn’t even practiced yet.
As long as the attitude stays positive, the game will come to him again. There is no way he won’t be motivated with KG, Allen and Pierce on his his ass every practice/game.
Why are you comparing Walker to Marbury at all?
Walker never quit, is a world champion and actually gets along with his teammates.
marbury is a punk.
I am also sick of so called Celtics fans acting like they know what they are talking about when to comes tom Walker.
Walker always played defense. Jim O’Brien’s system demanded it. More proof the comments written here about Walker are from bandwagon jumpers that never watched a game before KG,
Walker was always the player to hit the shot we needed or be the guy stoping the game winning shot so when you say he didn’t play defense it shows your ignorance
When did Pierce start motivating anyone? He always belittled his teammates.
O-Easy, good article. Unfortunately, you completely missed the point.
He may have been a great talent, but he’s a douchebag. That’s all there is to it. In the article, tha author concedes the coaching issues, the personality and character issues…he just defends the fact that he’s an underrated player. He skims right over the obvious problems.
That having been said, you’re right. The Celtics shouldn’t mind having a talented guy on the team. I am willing to bet that Steph turns into a contributing player sooner rather than later.
It is an absolute JOKE that the league allowed this blatant one-man collusion involving Ainge(trading POB to Toronto to prevent Toine from making the team) to occur.
It’s also unreal to read this idiotic statements by some here regarding Walker…
And one thing I agree with : Ainge has a lifetime vendetta against Antoine ever since his bowling buddy/butt-buddy Pitino was ousted…..
Hey Danny, YOUR FRIEND SUCKED AT COACHING IN THE NBA!! DEAL WITH IT AND GROW THE F UP!!
Great information.
with LP’s injury and an even further depleted front line, I’m actually for bringing ‘Toine back for grips and grins for the rest of the post-season. SM’s working out now as a periodic, partial, piece of the past.