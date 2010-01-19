Stephon Marbury Signs With A Team In The East

Aside from the bizarre internet videos he posted over the summer, Stephon Marbury has managed to stay out of the headlines. Ever since the Celtics lost in the second round of the 2009 playoffs, Marbury has been out of work. That all changed over the weekend, as the former two-time All-Star signed with the Shanxi Zhongyu of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) according to Yahoo! Sports.
It’s reported that the 32-year-old MArbury will earn $25K a month, which is a huge pay cut from the $22 million he brought in last year from the Knicks and Celtics. According to Shanxi team officials, Marbury is using his opportunity in China to further his business ventures.
“Marbury’s salary is not an astronomical figure because by coming here he also hopes to open up the Chinese market and sell his shoes,” Shanxi executive Wang Xingjiang told Yahoo! Sports.
Wow… Who’d’a thought that eating Vasoline and smoking an L on Youstream would end badly?
You heard it hear first.
Next season Starbury signs for some team for the league minimum but will have some clause in his contract that if he makes it to the All-Star game he gets big $$. Well, since he played in China he will get voted in as a starter pretty handily in 2011.
Starbury is 1/8 Chinese. Starbury will renounce his American citizenship and play for the Chinese Squad!
Starbury, Yao, and Yi, winning the olympics for China in 2012!
I think this a very smart business move by Starbury. He’s already made his millions in the NBA. You people don’t get it. He’s has a great basketball shoe. He’s trying to develop his company, what’s not right about that. There are Billions of Chinese, all he has to do is get a small percentage of those sales and could easily top the combined sales he made in the US market. If he does this right he’s gonna laugh all the way to the bank.
I said this some time ago, that dude need to go overseas. Fresh start is what he needs and hopefully he does right.
And leave that Vasoline alone to nasty!
Here’s a predicition: his shoes will be copied and sold under the brand “Marbury’s”
Marbury gets the last laugh. The NBA along with the other professional sports leagues are modern day slavery.
Marbury gets the last laugh. The NBA along with the other professional sports leagues are modern day slavery. They take away your free speech, you can’t criticize refs, you can’t publivly say you want to be traded, you can’t say you want to play for a certain team. They can make as much money off of you whether you are in the league or not but you can’t wear their uniform in a commercial or appearance unless they get a cut or they sponsor the event. As an owner of his shoes I cna testify to their durability and performance as opposed to the uncomfortable Jordans I had or the pair of Nikes that busted on me. I’m glad he smoked weed and the NBA couldn’t touch him because he wasn’t under contract…how funny was that (not condoning the use of weed only the getting over on the NBA). He gets it and has gotten it for a long time, ever since he said something to the effect of it’s not about championships for him but the money.
Starbury has got it all wrong if he thinks he’s going to sell some shoes playing in China. The Chinese are notorious merchandise knock off artists. They’re gonna be selling fake Starburys in the streets in no time.
Though at least now, he can have all the (knock off) Vaseline he wants.
Great move by Starbury, play ball and get paid for it while marketing your product.
LMAO! All the “1/8” jokes are freakin’ hilarious, BTW…