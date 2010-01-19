Stephon Marbury Signs With A Team In The East

Aside from the bizarre internet videos he posted over the summer, Stephon Marbury has managed to stay out of the headlines. Ever since the Celtics lost in the second round of the 2009 playoffs, Marbury has been out of work. That all changed over the weekend, as the former two-time All-Star signed with the Shanxi Zhongyu of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) according to Yahoo! Sports.

It’s reported that the 32-year-old MArbury will earn $25K a month, which is a huge pay cut from the $22 million he brought in last year from the Knicks and Celtics. According to Shanxi team officials, Marbury is using his opportunity in China to further his business ventures.

“Marbury’s salary is not an astronomical figure because by coming here he also hopes to open up the Chinese market and sell his shoes,” Shanxi executive Wang Xingjiang told Yahoo! Sports.