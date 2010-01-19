Stephon Marbury Signs With A Team In The East

01.19.10 9 years ago 12 Comments

Aside from the bizarre internet videos he posted over the summer, Stephon Marbury has managed to stay out of the headlines. Ever since the Celtics lost in the second round of the 2009 playoffs, Marbury has been out of work. That all changed over the weekend, as the former two-time All-Star signed with the Shanxi Zhongyu of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) according to Yahoo! Sports.

It’s reported that the 32-year-old MArbury will earn $25K a month, which is a huge pay cut from the $22 million he brought in last year from the Knicks and Celtics. According to Shanxi team officials, Marbury is using his opportunity in China to further his business ventures.

“Marbury’s salary is not an astronomical figure because by coming here he also hopes to open up the Chinese market and sell his shoes,” Shanxi executive Wang Xingjiang told Yahoo! Sports.

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMagSTEPHON MARBURY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP