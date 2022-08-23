The Suns Are Bringing Back Their Classic Sunburst Jerseys

The Phoenix Suns will celebrate the 30th anniversary of one of the most successful teams in franchise history this season, as the 1992-93 squad led by league MVP Charles Barkley went to the NBA Finals, where they lost in six games to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

As part of that celebration, the Suns are joining the ranks of teams adding Classic Edition uniforms to their rotation this season, as they will don their iconic “Sunburst” look once again to pay tribute to Sir Charles, Thunder Dan, and the 92-93 Suns. The team unveiled the uniforms in a throwback themed video featuring Deandre Ayton on Tuesday, and will provide more info on when the jerseys will go on sale and when the team will wear them later.

While understanding that I am firmly in the target demo for these uniforms, I’m a fan of the return to the retro look, and with these alongside their Valley uniforms that are among the best modern looks in the league, the Suns are really nailing the “look good, feel good” thing. The Suns, of course, will be hoping that they can recapture the magic of those ’93 Suns — or, more importantly, the ’21 Suns — and get back to the Finals once again to try and bring Phoenix its first NBA championship.