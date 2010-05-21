Suns, Magic looking for answers; 2010 Rookies looking to impress

By deciding to throw shade on Lamar Odom‘s increasingly beastly performance (18 ppg, 15 rpg) in the Western Conference Finals, Amar’e Stoudemire made himself an easy scapegoat for the struggling Suns. Maybe if Amar’e hadn’t said anything, the fact that he’s grabbing only 4.5 boards per game wouldn’t be getting more attention than his solid point production (20.5 ppg), or maybe some people would ignore that the Lakers are actually targeting Amar’e on the defensive end and feeding whoever he’s guarding. (Again, wouldn’t it be great here if the Suns could trust 6-10 Earl Clark to do something?) … So while Amar’e is taking the heat, Steve Nash is avoiding his share of blame. Although Nash is handing out assists (14 apg), he’s not doing enough as a scorer (12 ppg). In the San Antonio series, the Suns were at their best when Nash was looking for his own shot; like he when he dropped 17 points in the first quarter of Game 1, or took over the fourth quarter of Game 4 with one eye. With Derek Fisher guarding him, it’s not like the scoring opportunities aren’t there … Long story short, it’s not looking good for the Suns. Our DimeMag.com poll yesterday asked which team out of Orlando and Phoenix is more likely to avoid getting swept. The Magic got over 60 percent of the vote … Despite some of the outright terrible calls from the NBA refs this postseason — and the fines drawn by players and coaches in protest — the only ref to get publicly punished by the League is Joe DeRosa, who has been suspended for one game after throwing a ball at a fan during Game 2 of Celtics/Magic. The fan in question was booted from the arena, though, so he probably deserved it … The Chicago pre-draft camp got underway yesterday. As far as players who aren’t locks for the Lottery and have a lot to gain, our people on the ground say Kentucky PG Eric Bledsoe, Virginia Commonwealth PF Larry Sanders and Fresno State SF Paul George were among the standouts … A lot of the top names — John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Evan Turner, Wes Johnson, etc. — are in Chicago and not working out, but took time for media stuff. The most talked-about issue this year is Cousins’ character/intangibles; he’s basically the Michael Beasley of the 2010 class. Wall defended his UK teammate, but Daniel Orton reportedly called Cousins a “big child” during one interview … In other draft news, at least one D.C. reporter is claiming he’s heard from inside the Wizards organization that Gilbert Arenas won’t be on the team next year, either via trade or buyout. Washington management is still sticking to their story that they’re keeping Arenas (to presumably play SG to Wall’s PG). If you’re running the Wizards, what would you do? … Another Wizards-related story that’s picking up steam: Could the Wizards be a player in the LeBron James sweepstakes? They actually do have some cap space, and aren’t any worse off than the Knicks as far as a blank slate waiting for LeBron to come in own the franchise. Honestly, though? There might be two too many knuckleheads on that roster for LeBron to deal with … All reports out of Philly are saying Doug Collins will be the Sixers’ next coach. The Hawks have started interviewing, with Avery Johnson and Dwane Casey emerging as the top candidates … With no basketball on the Thursday schedule, we had some afternoon baseball showing in the Dime office. Did you catch the end of the Braves/Reds game on MLB Network? Crazy finish, as the Braves went into the bottom of the 9th down by six runs and eventually won it on a walk-off grand slam. Reacting to the homer, one ATL announcer yelled, “I’ve been to three rodeos and two goat-ropings, and I’ve never seen anything like that!” … We’re out like LeBron on the Wizards …
early smack. At this point i don’t care who gets swept, can we just have some competitive games!
The NBA should have suspended the ref for more than a game. Fans are expected to heckle. Refs, on the other hand, are expected to remain calm and not throw shit at belligerent fans. Btw, that fan is the CEO of Wyndham Hotels. And according to this article, they didn’t kick him out, but just made him change seats: [sports.yahoo.com]
And if I’m running the Wizards, Gilbert is gone. Dude can get buckets, but he’s too much of a distraction, especially for a team looking to rebuild and establish a new identity. Gil is gone for sure.
Gibert for Hedo
Do that trade.
refs are human, his action might be unprofessional, but come on now, people make mistakes
Damn Amare! Getting rebounds is not based on luck, you just have to want it. Don’t talk trash to someone who actually triples your total rebounds in one game.
Earl Clark should play in game 3 man, his like a bigger Tayshaun Prince that can be a problem defensively for the lakers. Alvin Gentry should use his to guard kobe, i know kobe is unguardable but a 6’10” 225 lbs kid that is athletic and quick for his size can be a problem for kobe. Atleast make kobe work for his points!
Suns lose this series cuz of bad coaching. Phil definitely have the edge. Celtics can win their series cuz they are simply the better team. SVG is not a bad coach. Whoever wins this series, its because the better team will win. BOS-LA finals will have the cash registers singing though, and what all wants to see. Hoping a hungry Celts team gets the chip if that happens.
lol @ suns losin cuz of bad coaching.
If Alvin Gentry could make Amare and Nash play defense, and make Amare rebound, I would agree…but he can’t.
I know it’s hard for some people to believe, but the Lakers are just bigger, shooting ridiculous percentages, neutralize the Suns’ advantage as 3 point gunners since nobody talkin about it, but LA is #1 in 3 point defense, got the best 3 PlAYERS in the series, and are just better. Alvin Gentry’s a great coach, just outmatched.
It’s days like this when I can tell that Austin writes the Smack. Wizards worse than the Knicks? Only a few days ago, I was reading on this very site that the Knicks and Nets had a good chance to land LeBron because they’d have John Wall! But now the Wiz, who are better than either of those teams, who have less “knuckleheads (Eddy Curry, Wilson Chandler, CDR)”, are not only less likely to land LeBron, but are also worthy of getting the “we’re out like ____”?!?! Pshhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhheeeeeeit, bad bad bad analysis
Less knuckleheads?
U sure about that one? Arenas, Blatche, Josh Howard, … Washington’s knuckleheads are definitely more talented but on a “knucklehead-scale” Washington wins in a landslide
I missed where earl clack ever proved he could play defense? just because he is big and athletic does not mean he won’t get used and abused. case in point – amare.
@ #5
“refs are human, his action might be unprofessional, but come on now, people make mistakes”
I hate posts like this.
People also get fired for making mistakes.
Wiz should keep Arenas and pick up Turner with the 1st pick…
“Just Blaze”, Turner, Howard, Blatche, Wait do they even have a center…
I want to know what’s up with the Washington connection and Philly coaches???
Avery Johnson to the Hawks is actually a good fit, the talent level is better than what he had in Dallas and the team is actually better than what he had in Dallas…
[msn.foxsports.com]
Great read.
The Earl Clark idea is silly. It’s the playoffs — teams aren’t running 10 man rotations anymore. The Suns bench is solid and plays big minutes. Throwing in Earl Clark would do nothing other than ruin their chemistry.
The way Kobe is playing right now, no one can guard him anyway. The only way the Suns win is if Nash and Amare come through with superhuman efforts.
@18, thats interesting, and completely true. Everyone loves all the young superstars (Howard, LeBron, Durant, Melo, Wade etc) with the highlight plays and gaudy stats, but the teams that win it all are the teams that play grown ass men who get the job done with no fuss.
lebron in dc? john wall as his point guard? mcgee as his big man? howard on the wing? i like it a lot, but the wizards need to dump the biggest knuckleheads (blatche and arenas) asap for whatever they can get. if i were lebron, i would much rather run with mcgee, howard and wall than anyone on the knicks (chris duhon, wilson chandler, and david lee are definitely not cool).
i am not sure anyone can stop the lakers now….kobe has figured out that between bynum, gasol, and odom, there will always be a big man in a good matchup, anytime he can’t get the shot he wants, and that mixing it up works better than going solo. i can see lakers sweeping the suns, and winning the chip in 5 games.
About the Suns I think the bench did its job last game but the stars didn’t show up… JDudley hit like 5 3s and Dragic and Barbosa have been attacking the rim and providing energy… Nash has not showed up…Nash has got to be more aggressive for the Suns to be competitive…Is it me or does the goal have a lid on it everytime Frye takes a 3..how many 2pt FG has he took this series…And to stir the pot LA really don’t want to see Boston!!! I’m out like Vince Carter’s free throws!!
@ #20 LMNOP
I also agreed with the whole “kobe and garnett coming into Michael’s era” versus “Lebron/Dwight playing in the Iverson influenced era”.
Another great point was “Dwight just wants to have fun and Amare only wants to score”.
The article is full of great insight.
Great read, pretty funny lines in there: “Pau Gasol has Stoudemire tied to his belt loop, and Gasol is walking Stoudemire around the yard offering the 6-10 power forward to Andrew Bynum and Lamar Odom for a pack of cigarettes.”
The author is completely right about the culture and mindset of a lot of the players now a days. It’s funny that he blames Allen Iverson for that, since I’ve been crucified saying the same thing on this site.
I liker Arenas, but you can trade him, its time to rebuild. they better take John Wall. And no we don’t want Lebron James out here in DC, that bama is overrated.
Lol @ Earl Clark getting thrown to the wolves..
Yeah put him on Kobe.. Bet our boy comes out and shoots 10+ with the rookie on him.. Kobe likes to fundamentally break down kids who are assigned to guard him..
@ JAY
I dont like Whitlock’ NBA opinions but dude is good at droppin lines lol
Pu$$y galore still kills me..
@Lakeshow
Yeah sometimes Whitlock’s a goofball but i liked that article. Do you agree with what he was saying in it?? Claiming Amare and Dwight are being exposed as kids playing a man’s game in the playoffs. And how he called out Dwight Howard wanting to score more in game2 than do what his team needed him to do which was rebound, ignite fast breaks and protect the basket. He hit the nail on the head with that one. I didn’t hear it during the broadcast but he quoted Mark Jackson’s phrase that Dwight’s 30 points was “fool’s gold”. So true.
@ JAY
Yeah i liked the article for the most part but as far as insight we already knew all this lol
Amare dont play defense hes more interested in offense
DHoward is a goofball and isnt mature enough yet to push Orlando over the hump..
We ALL already knew this lol but i do agree with what he touched on in reference to Amare.. i dont really agree with his takes on Howard “trying” to score more.. Howard isnt the focal point of his offense for nothing.. If he doesnt score then EVERYONE gets on him for having a limited offense..
What really went wrong last game was VC..
I do agree with Howards maturity issues tho.. dude shouldnt have lost his focus in the last 3 minutes of last game..
F’in goofball lol
@ 17 – Superhero
