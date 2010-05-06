Suns put Spurs on the ropes

From the moment Game 1 was in the books until the last 3-4 minutes of the fourth quarter of Game 2, it was shaping up to be one of those games the Spurs always win when they’re in danger of a deficit. But on those possessions where they usually hit daggers, Tony Parker and Tim Duncan bricked free throws. And on those possessions where they usually get defensive stops, Amar’e Stoudemire dominated the paint and Jason Richardson was slinging jumpers. Unable to make the plays they usually make late in big games, the Spurs fell behind 0-2 in the series as it heads to their gym … Amar’e (23 pts, 11 rebs) gets the MVP for this one. He came up with huge offensive rebounds in the clutch and worked the pick-and-roll with Steve Nash to either score or get to the line and keep the Suns just out of reach. When STAT tied it up in the last minute of the first half with a monster dunk off a textbook P-n-R, Kevin Harlan screamed, “Ooooh, Stoudemire! Up high! Down hard!” … Otherwise it was a team effort, with Grant Hill (18 pts), J-Rich (19 pts), Channing Frye and Jared Dudley making crucial plays as Nash had a relatively quiet 19 points and 6 dimes. How long before Dudley is up there with Anderson Varejao and Joakim Noah as guys that are hated by everybody except those associated with his team? Dudley runs his mouth all night from the moment he steps on the court … Frye did his part with five threes (15 pts). It’s funny how once upon a time he was considered a poor man’s Duncan because he was kind of stiff and had a good mid-range jumper. Now their games are so far apart they’re not even in the same family. More like Frye is gonna be a rich man’s Raef LaFrentz before he’s done … And on the flip side of offensive skill-set, Jarron Collins is just awful. One time he caught the ball at the top of the key with nobody even thinking about guarding him, took a dribble and one step toward the foul line, and still nobody bothered getting in his way. Collins bricked the wide-open jumper. That’s just embarrassing that you’re an NBA player and it’s well-known you’re absolutely no threat to make anything beyond gimme layups … Still, a 2-0 lead doesn’t seem close to safe given the two teams involved. Until the Suns get four wins in the bank against San Antonio, they’re always in danger of a collapse … Was that a modern-day leisure suit Charles Barkley was wearing? Between that and Kobe Wonka‘s extra strange photo shoot, It’s been a bad week for NBA stylists … Duncan (29 pts, 10 rebs) was dominant in the first half, but in the second had a tough time scoring while getting run all over the court on D by Grant Hill and Frye. Manu Ginobili struggled with his shot (2-8 FG, 11 pts, 11 asts), while Parker scored 20 but didn’t go for the jugular against Phoenix like he typically does. Richard Jefferson (18 pts, 10 rebs) played maybe the best game of his San Antonio career, but if he’s their No. 1 guy, they’re not going to win a lot of games … Barkley said Gregg Popovich is only being stubborn and hurting the team by continuing to start George Hill over Parker, and he might have a point. Hill is having problems trying to stick Nash, and it’s not like he’s been killing it offensively this series, either. Parker should start at PG for Game 3. The Spurs also need a reliable three-point shooter. If Pop is ever going to dust off Roger Mason, now is the time … The NBA All-Defensive Teams were announced yesterday. The usual suspects, plus Rajon Rondo and Gerald Wallace, made the First Team. How about Ron Artest not even getting a Second Team nod? And exactly who voted for Jason Kidd to be on the First Team? … We know the NBA is always good for recycling coaches, but this year it’s getting crazy. Why are Mike Fratello and Doug Collins getting job interviews? There’s really no qualified younger assistants out there? If this trend of hiring guys who work in TV keeps up, in a couple years somebody is gonna give Mark Jones a head coaching job. Although that would make for the funniest episode of “Real Training Camp” ever. “Yo guys, let’s run these suicides. We’ve gotta have our mind on our money and our money on our mind!” … NBA Draft update: Butler’s Gordon Hayward, Ole Miss’ Terrico White and Louisville’s Samardo Samuels have hired agents and are staying in the draft. Hayward should go in the first round, maybe the Lottery. Samuels and White? They’ll have a lot of work to do in pre-draft workouts to snag that guaranteed first-round money … We’re out like Roger Mason …
Kidd on the All-D first time has got to be a joke! Sure he gets a couple of steals. But he never shuts down anyone especially not the way Ron-Ron does.
Does the voters only look at stat sheets aka steals, blocks, rebounds, when picking these teams?!
How about having the ability to completely deny your man the ball or boxing out but not getting the rebound etc?!?!
It’s funny how even thou the suns r up 2-0, nobody is completely sold on the idea that they are going through. That just shows how much of a resilient team the Spurs is.
And why is Keith Bogans getting PT?
it’s embarrassing as the the broom the Spurs are feeling up against their azzezz (why doesn’t Tony Parker start anymore?)
WHAT CRAP!!! Yes, the Spurs owned the Suns previously but this is clearly a different team. When did you hustle from a Suns team in recent memory like in Game 2?
TP was raining J’s but not going for the jugular?! He was in and out of the paint as well so how was he not going for the jugular as you put it?
How about you give the Suns their due, they were outstanding last night and deserve credit for their performance instead of criticism for having a shaky 2-0 lead. When is a 2-0 lead shaky?! Never have the Suns been 2-0 before against the Spurs since the Nash era, so I fully expect them to make good on the start!
Quite an embarrassing article actually. It was like you didnt watch the game and wrote this judging from previous series.
Suns in 5!
Suns fans are even more pathetic than Mavs fans. It will be 2-2 by Monday morning and your sorry asses won’t be on here to post this crap then. So Rizwan, you want Suns to get their due? Props to the Suns for winning two games. There. Impressive. Good luck in the series ladies
@Rizwan,
The Suns were definitely not ‘outstanding’, as you put it. Shooting 42% for the entire game is not good enough to say outstanding, especially with them shooting in the 30’s for the first half. I’m pretty sure the Pop will make the right adjustments to put the Spurs in check. The only two things that hint otherwise are foul trouble and offensive boards. If they can stay out of foul trouble (or if the refs stop betting on games, whichever way you see it) and keep Blair in longer to help Duncan on boards, they should be able to roll over the Suns.
Spurs got outplayed last night. And the Suns were singling out Duncan and scoring on him at will in the fourth (due to foul trouble and also Timmy not getting out on the perimeter)… it was kinda sad to see. Pop NEEDS to start Tony, and give George Hill a rest. And yesterday really proved to me that the Spurs bench is pretty shitty.
That 2nd quarter turn around by Suns bench was painful to see. Everything was bouncing PHX’s way. Every call seemed to be going PHX’s way. but you can’t fault them.. they were just way more aggressive after they pulled ahead.
And that NO TRAVELLING CALL on Barbosa in the 2nd quarter was a complete and utter joke. Dude took about 3 steps… brought the ball over his shoulder…. and took another step before he even dribbled. HILARIOUS.
My bad, I meant to convey that they were outstanding despite having an average shooting night and getting the W. The hustle and crashing the glass was a great sight for a Suns fan.
I’m pretty sure Pop already made those adjustments, because their defense was very good throughout. The only aspects to tweak now is starting TP and getting Mason as a 3pt threat.
Dime, I don’t see what’s the big deal with Collins and Fratello doing coaching interviews…they were coaches long before they were analysts, remember? These guys have coached multiple times, and they just do analyst jobs in-between. It’s not a trend of “analysts becoming coaches”, it’s a trend of “coaches becoming analysts and going back to coaching”.
The Spurs have the same problem with the Suns that the Cavs had with the Magic, they have no one who can guard Channing Frye while he’s out on the perimeter shooting 3’s and Amare is doing work on the inside. Perhaps Dejuan Blair might be able to put in some work against Channing, but if he continues to hit 3’s like that it’s going to be a tough series for the Spurs to win. That being said I still wouldn’t count them out…and Parker does need to start for the next game, it’s becoming ridiculous.
See, this is why the Spurs should have traded for me!!
Nash didn’t even play a particularly good game. In all the previous years in the playoffs that would have spelled death. This year they have shooters that can get off shots without being wide open due to nash penetration. Bring on the Lakers.
The spacing on the floor for the Suns was pretty much unstoppable. I was just watching that ball move around shaking my head. Not too many teams can guard that when your perimeter guys are hitting shots.
a couple of selcections (kidd) and non selcetions (ron ron) of the all nba defense team ist a joke. really.
Analyst jobs are pretty much open interviews to NBA teams. See: John Paxson, Steve Kerr, and the usual merry go round of Collins, Fratello, Van Gundy, and even Hubie Brown for a quick sec.
It’s not a trend. It’s the way it’s been for forever.
You know what’s different with these Suns, is that they know that the Spurs own them and yet they are WILLING to compete. Past Suns team just fades cuase they all know they are the Spurs’ whipping boys. These year, they still know they are the whipping boys, but now, they are just fucking ready to compete. Really saw that in the Suns game. I dunno if it’ll hold up. I’m still picking them though.
Suns in 6.
PS: ‘Suns in 6’ doesn’t seem that funny now eh?
And how about giving Grant Hill some props for his defensive on Manu and making Andre Miller a non-factor in the Portland series?
Off topic but has anyone seen this? [www.redsarmy.com]
I don’t get how this slipped by Dime and everyone else, but KG giving Sheed pep talks in the shower after Game 1, Sheed producing his best game as a Celtic in game 2…
Has anybody fallen farther from grace than Leandro Barbosa? I remember when he was basically untouchable. Now he’s unwatchable. He looks like a clown out there.
Pops gotta stop playing Bonner. Has he even made a basket these playoffs? He’s done absolutely nothing productive on the court.
Remember one year ago ? Everybody thought Steve Kerr was the worst GM in the whole league…
If anything, the defensive presence of Grant Hill is the biggest difference of this Suns team. He’s been a quiet killer this series. And when he’s hitting that jumper… it’s hard to overcome the PHX attack.
Big props to Grant Hill, especially this season. This guy was the “first next jordan” and he somehow got back to the game, changed his game up, and is still giving it his opponents.
Agree with you about LB. The thing with him is he believes he has to make the plays when he’s in with the bench, and tries too much to do that and he fails. First 2 games have been bad for him when I thought he had turned the corner against Portland as his shot was falling from 3 and he was driving to the basket.
I think, to get him going, he probably needs to play more with Steve Nash but I dont know how they can accommodate that, as Jason Richardson is playing so well. One option would be to have J Rich at the 3 for a bit, but I dont see Alvin Gentry tinkering too much.
Dragic was off last night as well.
I bet Hayward’s gonna be picked by Indy. Larry Bird wants him to join the line-up of Murphy, Dunleavy, Hansbrough, McRoberts and Foster.
you guys mentioned Dudley but he shuold get more credit. PHX looked kinda dead in the 2nd qtr. Nash was off, Amare was not doing much. Dudley came through with some HUGE 3pt plays and put the energy back in the team and the arena. without Dudley’s plays in the 2nd this would have been an entirely diff ballgame.
good win by the suns but the spurs will come back to phonix 2-2.
Those allNBA defensive teams were completely bunk. I don’t think I’ve seen a list that was so fucked up, where there were so many insane selections.
I want to say Suns in 6…but even now I still can’t believe they will win. I don’t know how Laker/Suns would turn out, but it would be a hell of a series to watch. Suns actually match up very well to the Lakers, due to the fact that the Lakers are one of the only teams in the league where their starting pg can’t expose Steve Nash’s lack of lateral speed (due to his back). The Lakers have a very big size advantage (when they can roll out a Bynum, Gasol, Lamar, Kobe, Ron-ron line they are bigger than any team in the league) but the Suns should be able to take advantage of their slightly injured guys (ron, kobe, Bynum) enough to tire them out (Bynum might actually DIE trying to keep up).
A quote from that article you posted “It rubbed him the wrong way a little bit”. There is KG admitting he is rubbing guys the wrong way, while in the shower with them. Of course, it’s not a surprise that KG would be sitting around with another guy in the shower, and he’s STILL talking shit and running his yap…the guy just doesn’t realize there’s a time and place for that shit, nor does he realize that you can’t be rubbing guys any which way in the shower, either good or bad. KG, ultimate douchebag, but you gotta respect his consistency.
Looks like the Suns smell blood..
First time for everything Spurs fans.. There is a different feel to this series now.. Suns got the mismatches to keep Spurs on they heels all series.. and the Suns are playing the Spurs ANGRY.. usually the cool calm keeps the Spurs going in these type of rivalry games but the Suns aint playing that shit..
They want the Spurs heads lol
And yes TP does need to start.. Hill been slippin in this series..
Who said bring on the Lakers?
Eyes gettin bigger than the stomach right there..
as i mentioned in the other article.. .how da hell did Deron get first place votes…
dude is the BEST PG in the League but definatly not deserving of a all defensive first team.
lol @ #31… its so true.. i think larry dont wanna win.. im english and only started watcing NBA in like 95ish, i know Larry legend was ‘da killa’ back in the day, but i cant help but think that if he played today he would be a bench warmer.. da guy was so damn unathletic it was a joke.. theres only so much smarts would get you today.. it was a different generation but not all that long ago…
Roger Mason can’t shoot keep him on the bench. And Matt Bonner should join him, might as well give the crappy french dude his minutes cause they both suck equally, but at least the french dude is mobile enough to chase Frye off the 3-point line. Pop is coaching a terrible series so far
Thankfully the lakers will get a total free ride to the finals if the suns take out the spurs. Suns are an even better match-up for the lakers than utah
WHAT?!?! Larry Bird would be on the bench now!! Are you crazy?
Yeah, he wasnt that athletic but he could easily hold his own! Look at Dirk, Steve Nash as two examples and both won MVP’s in the past 5 years.
Maybe you shouldnt watch the NBA
Agree with Rizwan
post 38 is the worst post ever. Dude gets 3 straight mvps in an era where there was handchecking allowed so the d could beat u up and was playin against hall of famers every night and somebody posts that he wouldn’t make it today?
Larry Bird would feast on the weak defensive players of today who can’t guard anybody without handcheckin them.
Massive fail on that post. Wow
@ Cynic – If Channing Frye keeps hittin 3s at the clip he been hittin em, it’s not a good matchup at all. Easier matchup than the Spurs, but Utah playin with Booze and Millsap at the 4 and 5 spots. At least the Suns have some size especially if Lopez gets back
Raef LaFrentz is the rich man’s Raef Lafrentz, no way Channing Frye gets a contract like that!
Frye played like a poor man’s Robert Horry truth be told. He likes it in Arizona anyhow.