Yesterday I hit up the T-mobile Sidekick Launch Party. Last year’s party was the THE party to be at so you know I was looking forward to ths one.

Last year there were grafitti artists customizing skateboards as well as a customization studio where you could design your own Sidekick back plate. The best part of the party had to be the food. this go round I made sure not to eat anything before I got there. Note: Peanut Butter and Jelly station last year was CRAZY.

Upon arrival I was greeted by a wall of Sidekicks in a timeline style format which outlined the history of the device. The last device on the wall obviously was the new Sidekick. And while it looks like its predecesor, the Sidekick LX , the upgraded features are ridiculous.

The newest Sidekick operates on the infamous 3G network. It was also equipped with GPS capabilities as well as software to support social networking sites such as My Space, Facebook, and Twitter.

For more info on th NEW T-Mobile Sidekick hit up http://www.t-mobile.com

