Taking the Kidds to school

Whatever was said between Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia front-office brass when the two sides met in Dallas yesterday, A.I.’s case for joining his old team was no doubt strengthened by what happened when the Philly players ran into the Mavericks that same night. Starting Jrue Holiday at PG and Willie Green at SG, the Sixers backcourt was looking real thin while getting dominated by 36-year-old Jason Kidd (22 pts, 11 asts, 6 rebs, 4 stls, 3 blks) in every facet of the game and hit up by Jason Terry for the game-winner … The loss was the Sixers’ seventh straight, making the Iverson thing look even more like a simple marriage of convenience: Iverson needs to prove himself in hopes of getting one more big contract next summer, and the Sixers need all the help they can get with their guards. (Meanwhile, you know that this will never be a problem for J-Kidd, right? Even when his body is breaking down and he’s shuffling around like Patrick Ewing in Orlando, contenders and rebuilding squads alike will never question Kidd’s willingness to buy into a system and mentor the youngsters.) … Kidd was passing around gifts like Drew Brees. Really, who else could make Erick Dampier look like a decent offensive center? And two seconds before halftime, Kidd hit Shawn Marion with a perfectly-placed sideline inbounds lob that was just pretty … At least the Sixers didn’t go down easy, rallying back late in the fourth and tying the game on back-to-back threes by Thaddeus Young and Andre Iguodala. Dallas got the ball with five seconds left, and Kidd found Terry along the baseline, where Terry buried a turnaround jumper in Green’s eye that won it … On the other end of the PG generation gap, who would you want on your team right now: Brandon Jennings or Derrick Rose? On Monday we argued the case for both in a “Who’s Better?” installment, hours before Young Money and D-Rose met head-to-head in Milwaukee. While the numbers were mostly even, Rose shined brighter in the fourth quarter and Jennings got the W, so it was basically a tie … Andrew Bogut was back in the lineup, a huge boost for the Bucks. When Jennings has been at his best this season, Bogut (22 pts, 15 rebs, 4 blks) has been the one setting screens for him and making the pick-and-roll truly dangerous. You can’t say the same for Dan Gadzuric … Jennings (15 pts, 8 asts) was hitting his shots from long-range, but Rose (19 pts, 7 asts) was giving him plenty of problems with his strength and quickness getting into the lane, to the point where Scott Skiles had to switch Charlie Bell onto Rose in the fourth quarter. John Salmons hit some clutch buckets to bring Chicago within two points with seven seconds left; Rose got into the paint on Bell, but instead of taking the shot, passed to Brad Miller who was spotted up wide open on the elbow. Miller had a good look, but he caught a case of alligator arms and threw up an ugly brick that barely caught the front of the rim … In Monday’s other NBA games, Carlos Boozer put up 24 points, 15 boards and seven assists in Utah’s blowout of the Grizzlies; and Monta Ellis ripped the Pacers for 45 points (15-27 FG, 14-16 FT) and five steals in a win … Classic example of the Indiana defense that makes Larry Bird want to check into the availability of Robert Parish and Gerald Henderson Sr.: Out of a halfcourt set in the first quarter, Monta caught a pass just outside the arc and there was literally nobody on the Pacers even facing him, let alone within 10 feet of him. You’re not supposed to do that if it’s Kevin Ollie we’re talking about, and Monta is Golden State’s best player. Monta went in for a dunk over Roy Hibbert, who barely challenged the shot. He saw more resistence at the end of the first half when he kicked a chair after arguing with the refs … Seeing as Monta is a scoring point guard in the Tony Parker mold — getting most of his buckets on drives and transition layups rather than jump shots — how good do you think he would be if you put him in San Antonio’s system right now? If you swapped Parker for Monta straight-up, how far does San Antonio go in the playoffs assuming everyone else is healthy? … So it looks like Kiki Vandeweghe will take over as the Nets coach for the time being. Kiki was the GM who put this squad together, so that’s probably fitting. Let him cook with his own groceries or whatever Bill Parcells said … We’re out like Indiana’s D …
Monta just shuttin up the haters
shooot den first
no way A.I. gets a big contract next summer. teams don’t want him for cheap now where he is the only good player left. next summer there will be a lot more players on the market. but i hope he signs with Philly…i really want to know if he still has it when he will get his minutes. and i hope that they talked about the “i play only when i start” issue
Title should have been:
DROPPING THE KIDDS OFF AT THE POOL
LMAFO @ Alligator Arms!!!
I didn’t even see the shot but I’m assuming he shot it like Shawn Marion.
how far does S.A. go in the playoffs with Monta?
I’ll tell you…
Spurs would barely make the playoffs. We’re 15-20 games into the season. We’re in the “I Love Monta-Honeymoon” phase. Pretty soon we’ll be in the “holy shit, why did I marry this prick” phase and his true colors will show. Dude can score points, but who the fuck can’t? He has never shown to be a team first player, which is what the Spurs are all about. Spurs would be lucky to get an 8 seed before the little a-hole shot them out of the playoffs. true
I agree with that’s What’s Up. Monta never proved he could buy into a team system. Heck, he threw his teammate under the bus at teh beginning of the season. Not only would he not be good with the spurs, he would end up in pop’s doghouse after two games.
If im the Spurs im not trading Parker for Ellis, no way.
Oh and no comment on Dalembert’s attempt to tip in AI2’s shot at the buzzer? Granted i only watched the highlights, but didnt it look like the ball was going in until Sammy grabbed it??? Did i miss some replays or something or why isnt this a bigger deal?
I wonder what the Russian guy is thinking now when the team he bought is suddenly on the brink of being on the wrong side of history?
If he is already on board the decision making process of the team, he is maybe looking at the possibility of poisoning or kidnapping either Dirk or Kidd to have a China man’s chance in their next game.
Kidding aside, the way the Nets are losing, they just probably removed themselves from the LeBron sweepstakes.
My meal allowance is predicting that Boozer will stay in Utah for a very long time. Boozer will take Malone’s role in the script with Greg taking the part of his late father Larry. Just like their predecessors, there will be tough words, crying, and hugging during the offseason.
Ya’ll quit hating on Monte. He balling right now.
Monta*********
@ Soopa
I saw it. Looked like it was going in to me.
KB, no one is hating on Monta, they are just stating a fact. ANYONE, even I, can prosper in Golden State where the general rule is that if you happen to get the ball, just shoot. Monta would RUIN the Spurs, not only did That’s What’s up and Benoit make valid points about his overall selfishness, but he also cant hold TP’s end of the defense. Manu would have to take a charge on Monta, on offense, just to get the ball out of his hands. It wouldn’t fly.
@Soopa…..yeah i was thinking the same thing. and he definitely released it in time, so maybe dalembert cost them a win, but we will never know.
mante on the spurs, LMAO good one dime, good one.
GOOD TITLEï¼
LMAO@ the thought of a Stare down between Monta Ellis and Greg Popovich.
hell he just got Tony Parker to where he can stand him. Last thing he’d want is Ellis.
Rose > Jennings again.
WTF, Dime… One line on the Jazz when there was only a few games last night! Come on, son!
Rose should have taken that last shot. Vinny Del is a dickhead for sticking Miller in to run that play. Miller was ice cold off the bench and his shot hasn’t been falling the last few games. With Salmons killing and Deng hitting shots, and Pargo shooting good and Mainly Rose killing any buck that tried guarding him, we give it to Miller. Please let this be the end of Vinny. Maybe Scottie can come back and coach. Hell I’ll even take Bill Cartwright right now.
Monta on the Spurs? :D Look at Dime… trying to make Pop kill a player. HAHA
I’d love to see it happen.
Shouts out to Andrew Bogut for showing that the Bucks are HIS team. Ship Michael Redd outta there already, we’re 0-4 when he plays this year. Or just T-Mac him and collect insurance.
That 2 footed jump stop Rose had in transition last night was just plain SICK. Dude long jumped like 12 feet past 3 defenders for the easy bucket.
The Rose vs Jennings was pretty much a wash, neither guy was really staying in front of the other on D.
How is it that Monta is getting killed for not being a team guy when the only team he has been on is Golden State, which is essentially basketball purgatory. During their playoff run when nelly was coherent, he shared the ball, shot 50% from field and was a key scorer on that team.
So iverson would have stopped kidd from doing all that?
Parker for monta? Hell no.
@22,
I wouldn’t call that Rose vs Jennings match-up a wash. Rose was getting into the paint at will, but Jennings was not. Rose did a pretty good job of staying in front of Jennings and the 1001 screens they set for him. Jennings did do a very good job of finding #7(cant’s spell his name) and Charlie Bell (who for whatever reason thought he was Mike Redd last night).
And after watching that game, I realized why I hated Skiles so much. Bogut was beasting the entire front line of the Bulls and for some reason after he scores 3 baskets in a row on jump hooks, Skiles runs a pick-n-roll to set up #7 or Charlie Bell instead of going back to Bogut. Skiles has no idea how to set up his bigs. His entire offense is centered around getting his guards the ball. It’s outside-in and not inside-out. He should be coaching the Magic, they like shooting 3’s.
Both jennings and Rose have horrible d. Why do all these new nba “stars” be saving all their energy for the offense?? Oh that’s right, to get as many points as they can. Both are quite overrated.
indiana and toronto are the absolute worst defensive teams in the league, neither one of them could guard a fence, and monta walked thru the pacers on several occasions last night on his way to 45. why do we still have back to back games in the nba? grizzlies hardly had a chance against the jazz anyways, but having played the clippers the night before, they were toast from the onset – big impact on fantasy leagues, too, m gasol put up nothing for the 1st time all year. damn sam dalembert cost philly a win, rose outplayed jennings, who won’t get many free looks or open lanes now that the word is out.
@ ChiTown
What do you expect from Skiles?? he was a guard back in the day lol.. and nowadays its status quo to go away from ur big man when he is hot.. shit we do it all the time lol..
@ DIME
Yeah no comment on Dalembert’s brain fart?? that kid got a wee bit too excited out there.. and it did look good..
And i think Monta would KILL on the Spurs.. he would have MAJOR room to operate out there.. and what is everyone talkin about Monta buying into a system?? dudes only had ONE coach and ONE system.. trippin..
And considering Nellies system is all smoke and mirrors, PLUS the whole enviroment, i give Monta props for not jumping boat already and asking for a trade.. if what really happened in the locker room with him being shushed when he tried to address the team then the real problem is Nelson.. which its always been..
Wait was Montgomery still coaching when Monta was drafted by the Warriors??
LMAO@ Sam Dalambert goldtending a game winning shot. He must have had money on the game. You could see in mid-air he realized what he had done but it was too late. Iguadola must be really pissed off he signed that long term deal right now.
@Lakeshow,
Skiles did exactly what he always has done. He did that here in Chicago when Eddy Curry was actually in shape and getting buckets. He refused to get him the ball. I think he was avging around 16ppg while shooting nearly 60%. Skiles claimed Curry had no post moves and could only score when he was on the move. Looks like he is doing the same thing to Bogut, and Bogut is way better than Curry. Bogut should easily be 20-10-4asst every night. Send his ass to Chicago!!! we’ll treat him right
If Iverson was in the game for the sixers he would have gotten more Mavs, especially Kidd, in foul trouble. Neither Kidd nor Terry can stay in front of him. Maybe the rookie or JJ AI still wins that match up. AI might mess up some team chemistry but its not like the chemistry they have right now is really working. When they start winning more games, everybody will be happy.