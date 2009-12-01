Taking the Kidds to school

Whatever was said between Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia front-office brass when the two sides met in Dallas yesterday, A.I.’s case for joining his old team was no doubt strengthened by what happened when the Philly players ran into the Mavericks that same night. Starting Jrue Holiday at PG and Willie Green at SG, the Sixers backcourt was looking real thin while getting dominated by 36-year-old Jason Kidd (22 pts, 11 asts, 6 rebs, 4 stls, 3 blks) in every facet of the game and hit up by Jason Terry for the game-winner … The loss was the Sixers’ seventh straight, making the Iverson thing look even more like a simple marriage of convenience: Iverson needs to prove himself in hopes of getting one more big contract next summer, and the Sixers need all the help they can get with their guards. (Meanwhile, you know that this will never be a problem for J-Kidd, right? Even when his body is breaking down and he’s shuffling around like Patrick Ewing in Orlando, contenders and rebuilding squads alike will never question Kidd’s willingness to buy into a system and mentor the youngsters.) … Kidd was passing around gifts like Drew Brees. Really, who else could make Erick Dampier look like a decent offensive center? And two seconds before halftime, Kidd hit Shawn Marion with a perfectly-placed sideline inbounds lob that was just pretty … At least the Sixers didn’t go down easy, rallying back late in the fourth and tying the game on back-to-back threes by Thaddeus Young and Andre Iguodala. Dallas got the ball with five seconds left, and Kidd found Terry along the baseline, where Terry buried a turnaround jumper in Green’s eye that won it … On the other end of the PG generation gap, who would you want on your team right now: Brandon Jennings or Derrick Rose? On Monday we argued the case for both in a “Who’s Better?” installment, hours before Young Money and D-Rose met head-to-head in Milwaukee. While the numbers were mostly even, Rose shined brighter in the fourth quarter and Jennings got the W, so it was basically a tie … Andrew Bogut was back in the lineup, a huge boost for the Bucks. When Jennings has been at his best this season, Bogut (22 pts, 15 rebs, 4 blks) has been the one setting screens for him and making the pick-and-roll truly dangerous. You can’t say the same for Dan Gadzuric … Jennings (15 pts, 8 asts) was hitting his shots from long-range, but Rose (19 pts, 7 asts) was giving him plenty of problems with his strength and quickness getting into the lane, to the point where Scott Skiles had to switch Charlie Bell onto Rose in the fourth quarter. John Salmons hit some clutch buckets to bring Chicago within two points with seven seconds left; Rose got into the paint on Bell, but instead of taking the shot, passed to Brad Miller who was spotted up wide open on the elbow. Miller had a good look, but he caught a case of alligator arms and threw up an ugly brick that barely caught the front of the rim … In Monday’s other NBA games, Carlos Boozer put up 24 points, 15 boards and seven assists in Utah’s blowout of the Grizzlies; and Monta Ellis ripped the Pacers for 45 points (15-27 FG, 14-16 FT) and five steals in a win … Classic example of the Indiana defense that makes Larry Bird want to check into the availability of Robert Parish and Gerald Henderson Sr.: Out of a halfcourt set in the first quarter, Monta caught a pass just outside the arc and there was literally nobody on the Pacers even facing him, let alone within 10 feet of him. You’re not supposed to do that if it’s Kevin Ollie we’re talking about, and Monta is Golden State’s best player. Monta went in for a dunk over Roy Hibbert, who barely challenged the shot. He saw more resistence at the end of the first half when he kicked a chair after arguing with the refs … Seeing as Monta is a scoring point guard in the Tony Parker mold — getting most of his buckets on drives and transition layups rather than jump shots — how good do you think he would be if you put him in San Antonio’s system right now? If you swapped Parker for Monta straight-up, how far does San Antonio go in the playoffs assuming everyone else is healthy? … So it looks like Kiki Vandeweghe will take over as the Nets coach for the time being. Kiki was the GM who put this squad together, so that’s probably fitting. Let him cook with his own groceries or whatever Bill Parcells said … We’re out like Indiana’s D …