Team USA beats Iran, beats themselves; Celtics add wild card

If Fran Fraschilla said it once, he said it a thousand times: Team USA wasn’t playing against Iran yesterday, they were playing against themselves. (Only without the Jay-Z after-party.) So if that was the case, would we call the 37-point “victory” over the guys in the other uniforms a win or a loss? … Hamed Haddadi and Co. weren’t as terrible as you may have been led to believe, but they still weren’t on Team USA’s level. And yet if you wanted the U.S. to improve during this game, you had to be disappointed. Despite forcing 25 turnovers on Iran, the U.S. committed 17 flubs of their own, and in general didn’t tighten up any of their sloppy tendencies … No single player stood out on the American side. Kevin Love was the leading scorer with 13 points, Kevin Durant had 12, Derrick Rose had 11, and Danny Granger scored 10. Everything was pretty much equal across the boards stats-wise, good and bad. Russell Westbrook had the highlight of the day when he caught an ‘oop from K-Love and dunked it backwards with his head grazing the rim … Another point Fraschilla wanted to hammer home: Haddadi (19 pts, 7-22 FG) is a second-string NBA center at best. As much as Fran is all about pumping up internationl dudes, he didn’t seem much of a fan of Haddadi. In the nicest way he could put it, Fraschilla basically told us Haddadi only has a job because he’s tall, he moves slower than Dr. Dre‘s Detox album, he’ll suffer numb-butt on an NBA bench before he has a chance to hurt his ankle on the court, and he has cooties … Next up for Team USA is Tunisia, at 9:30 a.m. EST today. Once again we’ll have you covered on the Dime live blog … If you wanted an entertaining game, Slovenia vs. Brazil was the place to be. Goran Dragic‘s team was up 14 at halftime against a seemingly deflated group of Brazilians, and led by as much as 17 in the fourth quarter before Marcelinho Machado suddenly turned into Glen Rice on NBA Live 96. He scored 11 points and banged three triples during a four-minute stretch where Brazil cut the lead down to two, but then Slovenia PG Jaka Lakovic (20 pts) turned into Mark Price on NBA Jam: Tournament Edition and answered with two huge threes of his own and dimed Boki Nachbar for another three to give Slovenia the cushion back. Machado (20 pts) would hit another trey to make it a five-point game with 12 seconds left, but Dragic iced the W at the line … Other WC stat lines from Wednesday’s pool play: Spain bounced back to administer a 30-piecing on Lebanon, getting 25 points and 8 rebounds from Marc Gasol; Lithuania’s Janus Maciulis (nemesis of Rudy Fernandez) put up 19 points in a win over previously-unbeaten France; Olimpio Cipriano dropped 30 as Angola pulled the upset of the day by beating Germany; Luis Scola dumped 30 points and 13 boards on Jordan in Argentina’s win; Kirk Penney scored 18 in New Zealand’s win over Canada; Ante Tomic‘s 15 and 9 boards helped Croatia get past Tunisia; Ersan Ilyasova posted 13 points and 13 boards as Turkey beat Puerto Rico; Nick Calathes had 15 points, 7 boards and 8 dimes in Greece’s rout of Ivory Coast; Sasha Kaun went for 16 points and 14 rebounds in Russia’s win over China; and Nenad Krstic posted 14 points and 10 rebounds in his first game back from suspension to lead Serbia past Australia … Delonte West signed with the Celtics, and we’re not completely sure whny. He won’t be able to play for the first 10 games of the season, and Boston can just play Nate Robinson and Avery Bradley in whatever role you have envisioned for Delonte, but we do know this much: If he goes anywhere near any woman in Kevin Garnett‘s life, he’ll find himself fighting for elbow room with Jimmy Hoffa … Ex-Boston College and New Jersey Nets shot-blocker Sean Williams signed with a team in Israel. We thought for sure he was headed to Amsterdam. There aren’t any White Castles in Israel that we know of, so that could be a problem … We’re out like Detox …