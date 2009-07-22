Team USA looking for anybody to play; Yao goes under the knife

Does anybody want to play for Team USA anymore? The list of guys who have dropped out of this year’s USA Basketball mini-camp (which starts tomorrow) was already getting long — Brandon Roy, David Lee, David West, Big Baby Davis, Andrew Bynum and LaMarcus Aldridge among them — and then yesterday a couple more confirmed they won’t be participating: Jerryd Bayless is out due to a wrist injury suffered in summer league, and Danny Granger will attend the camp but won’t take the court in order to rest his knee. We’re already enlisting not-so-elite guys like Anthony Randolph, Ronnie Brewer, Greg Oden and D.J. Augustin to cover the losses; if this keeps up, James Singleton and Von Wafer will be rocking USA jerseys while Christian Laettner spins in his grave … (We 100% threw Oden onto that “not-so-elite” list just to mess with the overzealous Portland fans we know. Seriously, whenever anyone even hints G.O. is a bust or that the team should’ve taken Kevin Durant, the Blazermaniacs get more defensive than Britney Spears fans.) … Some good news in a summer full of bad news for the Rockets, as Yao Ming‘s foot surgeries went down without a hitch. Yao had two procedures: one to repair the hairline fracture, another to realign the bones in his foot and flatten his arch. At this point, it’ll be considered a success if Yao only misses this season. With any luck he’ll be able to bounce back like Zydrunas Ilgauskas, but what should the expectations be if Yao does play again? Should he still be expected to put up 20 points and 10 boards a night? Will it be more like 15 and seven? Twelve and six? He’s looking like our generation’s Bill Walton … Portland is still looking for somebody to spend their money on; the latest reports say it’s come down to Andre Miller and David Lee. For what the Blazers need, ‘Dre makes more sense. Every team could use a rebounder/hustle guy like Lee, but the Blazers aren’t hurting at the four with LaMarcus, and rookie Dante Cunningham looked solid in the summer league and could be a decent backup … A couple weeks ago, Nets GM Rod Thorn said he expected Yi Jianlian to start at power forward, and he seemed OK with that. Whatever happened since then, the Nets have recently been involved in rumors surrounding Carlos Boozer and Big Baby Davis. Boozer and Brook Lopez would be a hell of a frontcourt tandem, and could set a new standard as the most universally hated interior combo since, well, Brook and Robin Lopez … Speaking of big men, Sean May signed with the Kings. Apparently he was swayed when Kenny Thomas vouched for the quality of burger at the Carl’s Jr. nearest ARCO Arena. (Actually, they say May has gotten himself in good shape, but we’ll believe it when we see it. We’ve been burned too many times by Shawn Kemp claiming the same thing, then showing up on “Pros vs. Joes” looking like Anthony Anderson) … Troy Hudson is also trying to make a comeback. Last we heard from T-Hud — definitely one of the coolest NBA dudes to ever randomly drop by the Dime office and drink beers with us at 10 a.m. — a hip injury had pretty much forced him to retire when he was with the Warriors, and we assumed he’d be focusing on his music career. But Hudson recently held a workout in Vegas where four NBA teams checked him out. If he’s healthy, he’s not a bad pickup as a third PG … Have you heard what Ed O’Bannon is up to? Now 36 years old and a successful car salesman, Ed is the lead plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit against the NCAA, saying they have “illegally deprived former student-athletes” from revenue such as that from video game sales, DVDs, memorabilia, TV rebroadcasts and advertisements. (We kinda remember ex-Nebraska QB Sam Keller bringing a similar lawsuit not too long ago, but we’re not sure where that went.) The debate surrounding college athletes and compensation is always a hot one, and will continue so long as more guys like Latavious Williams spurn the NCAA for the overseas pro leagues. However this case turns out, it better not mean the end of our college hoops video games. That could start a hunger strike in the office … We’re out like Yi starting …
No LO update, anytime now LO.
Portland DEF needs an upgrade over Steve Blake, but at what cost for Andre Miller??
I’m out like dancing with a drunk chick
[www.youtube.com]
PS YI is not a power forward. Good ole Shawn Kemp would have him for breakfast and that’s the Shawn of today not the Seattle version.
greg oden IS not-so-elite however you turn it, so no problem with that at all…i hope to get some video from the USA interim game on sunday…here in Europe nobody is going to even mention it in the media so i hope to find something on the internet.
“…the Blazermaniacs get more defensive than Britney Spears fans.” LOL. More defensive than Richard Jefferson being gay…?
Good luck with the comeback, flatfooted Yao. Just hope the Chinese aren’t superstitious when it comes to having surgery during a solar eclipse.
^^^^the blue-white game is on saturday, not sunday… and when Yao comes back 100% healthy (or something like that) i think he will get his 20-10 line again. he missed several months without playing and returned in great shape more often than anybody so i guess that’s not a problem for him if he misses 12 months or more
Wasnt randolph invited but chose not to go?
Who’s Greg Oden?
@6 Yeah right, were do i sign up to wager the farm!
Wasn’t Ed Obannon a part of a Japanese touring side? Why is Brook so hated? I know he loves Walt Disney or some shit like that. That makes him a pansy but why the hate? Can someone fill me in>
This trade will work!
[games.espn.go.com]
Nets give the Warriors a unconditional first round draft pick.
Ed O’Bannon mad he didnt get paid off of Coach K (videogame). UCLA was a beast on that mug.
Charles obannon was touring with an Asian national team. Still had ups too, although he looked 50.
The Ed Obannon thing is interesting, although I can’t see how he’d win on it. Mike and Mike were talking about it this morning and brought up Greg Anthony who apparently had a t-shirt business while he played at UNLV. The business was thriving and Anthony was making a lot of money. The school (or the NCAA – wasn’t clear on which) forced him to stop the business. Greg Anthony offered to give up his scholarship and keep running the business and pay his own way through school. UNLV (or the NCAA) said no, student athletes are not allowed to make money. Kind of crazy.
But then again there’s the other side. As much as it sucks to see all of these college programs making money hand-over-fist it’s a slippery slope to walk down by allowing student athletes to get paid. Programs are bad enough as it is, but what happens when the star gets more than a role-player, or a bench player. Do only football and basketball programs get paid? What about womens programs (now you’re into Title IX territory)? How do you decide who gets what share of the revenue? And how do you audit for compliance? In what instance does the player get to audit the school?
It’s the players option on how to utilize school (whether or not to graduate or bolt for the professional leagues, whether or not to go to class, or whether or not to be the BMOC). But the money they save in tuition and room and board is like getting paid. So it’s not like the kids are getting totally shafted (just somewhat).
QQ da Boss Bytches!!!
If Yao Ming is even able to play again it will be great, it looks like he might be done to me. That realignment of bones is no joke, especially for a 7’6 guy.
As a nets fan i will take almost anyone starting over Yi. Boozer catches a lot of heat, but put him next to Yi and he looks like an all star. Davis wouldnt be bad either.
@15 Hey man, * coughs ( toolbag ) * how is everything. I was wondering what your squads gonna do ” if ” they lose to the Lakers again next year?
Oh my god, tell me you guys didn’t miss the Stephon Marbury UStream last night. It was epic. The guy kept up a stream of consciousness monologue for about 2 hours, completely unfiltered. And full of amazing quotes ranging from lacrosse to the hood to sex in the back of a truck to the LeBron dunk to roaches.
Honestly, Yao’s game already involves a lot of labored movements on the court so I don’t see his numbers taking that big of a hit, as long as that ish doesn’t crack again.
@ticktock6: I want to hear more about this Marbury stream. That guy needs a reality show. Would be way funnier than TO. If only he would hook up with Whitney Houston they could sell that 4 bank
Great cracks regarding Sean May and Carl’s Jr., and Kemp!
But I think Sean May is worth a shot. (But then again, I thought Shelden Williams was also, so what do I know?)
Yao gonna be good.He might gotta take 2 off like Big Z did.Big Z got hurt every year to.Then he had the same surgery and came back about 2 years later and havent missed a game since.And tuition and room and board aint paying somebody that pulled u in 100 million this calender year.Give me my fucking money I’ll pay my own way through school.They blind the public with that shit.Who wouldnt rather get 200 large then drop 40k on tuition instead of being told your tuition is payed now go play ball for me and ignore them jerseys filling the stands up with your number and them Playstation games where dude with your number on is the shit and he leaves after 1 year in your dynasty season and the constant sportscenter highlights that bring your school MORE fame and MORE fortune.Ohio State had over 100000 people come to the SPRING football game.Its really really FUCKED UP that Terrelle Pryor aint gonna see a cent of that.Get your money ED.And open the floodgates.
BNZA says:
TMZ.com has video of LeBron James getting dunked on at his camp by Xavier’s Jordan Crawford, and will air it on Wednesday night.
[www.tmz.com]
Part of the reason why UNLV or the NCAA said no to Greg Anthony about paying his own way through school is because both knew the business was allegedly a front. THis way supporters of the program could funnel money to the players without it being illegal.
The best is when UNLV players would work in the casinos as a hostess to sit people at shows. You know that in order to get a good seat you tip the hostess. Allegedly program boosters would give huge tips to players.
just want to remind everbody that Trevor Ariza’s agent sucks!! HAHAHAHAHAHA