The best part of building a national basketball team is that you don’t have to abide by the rules and standards of the National Basketball Association. There’s no salary cap, no trades that have to be approved by both sides, no silly criticisms like, “Kevin Durant has to prove he can win a gold medal on his own.”

When building a national team for international competition, all you have to worry about is legit proofs of citizenship and making sure you have all your shots. If you need a guy, conceivably, you can simply go out and get that specific guy.

If the 2010 version of Team USA hopes to end a gold medal drought in the World Championship that dates back to 1994, they need a specific guy. Team USA needs David West.

As much as Coach K and USA Basketgall boss Jerry Colangelo are banking on speed, athleticism and a suffocating full-court press to carry Team USA past the likes of Spain, Argentina, Greece and Turkey in the WC tournament later this month, the fact is that Team USA’s lack of size, rebounding, mid-range shooting and frontcourt defense will be a significant hurdle to clear.

West, a two-time NBA All-Star in New Orleans, would address each of those areas. At 6-9, 240 pounds, he is a true power forward who has averaged 20.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game over the last three seasons. West has one of the most reliable mid-range jump shots in the League — regardless of position — and he can defend Euro-style bigs who are just as comfortable stepping out and gunning from the three-point line as they are posting up near the basket.

And as a late addition, West wouldn’t upset the balance of personalities on Team USA. Even if superstars like Dwight Howard, Chris Bosh and Tim Duncan suddenly decided they wanted to suit up for the World Championship, their presence could be more detrimental than anything, as game plans would inevitably be re-done and roles would shift drastically. West would fit in like flowing water.

Even in games where he’s scored 35-40 points, West has a knack for seamlessly blending into the action. He’s a quiet type who will just play his position, put up his points, grab his boards and play his defense. And on a USA team that has developed a chip on its shoulder from being called the “JV” squad too many times (no Kobe, no LeBron, no D-Wade, etc.), West fits in. He is a career overachiever, continually overlooked in discussions of the League’s elite power forwards. He comes equipped with a chip.

Realistically, would USA Basketball add West to the roster this late? No. With 13 players preparing for this week’s exhibitions in Spain and Greece, Coach K already has one tough cut to make before the World Championship; he doesn’t want to make another so close to the start of the tournament. In an ideal scenario, though, West would have been part of the process from the beginning, but — in another case of his being underrated — he isn’t even part of the larger USA Basketball player pool. JaVale McGee, David Lee, Blake Griffin, Robin Lopez, LaMarcus Aldridge and Jeff Green have been given spots over West.

Could Team USA insert D-West into the lineup and send two of the Russell Westbrook, Eric Gordon and Stephen Curry trio back to the States? Conceivably, yes. If the true goal is winning gold at all costs in a tournament that could be classified as must-win, West is the missing ingredient.

