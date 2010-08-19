The best part of building a national basketball team is that you don’t have to abide by the rules and standards of the National Basketball Association. There’s no salary cap, no trades that have to be approved by both sides, no silly criticisms like, “Kevin Durant has to prove he can win a gold medal on his own.”
When building a national team for international competition, all you have to worry about is legit proofs of citizenship and making sure you have all your shots. If you need a guy, conceivably, you can simply go out and get that specific guy.
If the 2010 version of Team USA hopes to end a gold medal drought in the World Championship that dates back to 1994, they need a specific guy. Team USA needs David West.
As much as Coach K and USA Basketgall boss Jerry Colangelo are banking on speed, athleticism and a suffocating full-court press to carry Team USA past the likes of Spain, Argentina, Greece and Turkey in the WC tournament later this month, the fact is that Team USA’s lack of size, rebounding, mid-range shooting and frontcourt defense will be a significant hurdle to clear.
West, a two-time NBA All-Star in New Orleans, would address each of those areas. At 6-9, 240 pounds, he is a true power forward who has averaged 20.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game over the last three seasons. West has one of the most reliable mid-range jump shots in the League — regardless of position — and he can defend Euro-style bigs who are just as comfortable stepping out and gunning from the three-point line as they are posting up near the basket.
And as a late addition, West wouldn’t upset the balance of personalities on Team USA. Even if superstars like Dwight Howard, Chris Bosh and Tim Duncan suddenly decided they wanted to suit up for the World Championship, their presence could be more detrimental than anything, as game plans would inevitably be re-done and roles would shift drastically. West would fit in like flowing water.
Even in games where he’s scored 35-40 points, West has a knack for seamlessly blending into the action. He’s a quiet type who will just play his position, put up his points, grab his boards and play his defense. And on a USA team that has developed a chip on its shoulder from being called the “JV” squad too many times (no Kobe, no LeBron, no D-Wade, etc.), West fits in. He is a career overachiever, continually overlooked in discussions of the League’s elite power forwards. He comes equipped with a chip.
Realistically, would USA Basketball add West to the roster this late? No. With 13 players preparing for this week’s exhibitions in Spain and Greece, Coach K already has one tough cut to make before the World Championship; he doesn’t want to make another so close to the start of the tournament. In an ideal scenario, though, West would have been part of the process from the beginning, but — in another case of his being underrated — he isn’t even part of the larger USA Basketball player pool. JaVale McGee, David Lee, Blake Griffin, Robin Lopez, LaMarcus Aldridge and Jeff Green have been given spots over West.
Could Team USA insert D-West into the lineup and send two of the Russell Westbrook, Eric Gordon and Stephen Curry trio back to the States? Conceivably, yes. If the true goal is winning gold at all costs in a tournament that could be classified as must-win, West is the missing ingredient.
-Follow Austin on Twitter at @AustinBurton206
-Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag
-Become a fan of Dime on Facebook HERE
Andray Blatche (headcase)
Brandon Bass
Troy Murphy
Paul Millsap
Udonis Haslem
Amir Johnson
David West
There are plenty of guys that would be of good service to this team. As much credit as Coack K and Colangelo get I dont think they put forth the best team. The team only has 2 natural rebounders and that Chandler and Odom. They don’t have one player that consistantly posts up. I know my list has guys that are role players but thats exactly what Team USA needs. With that being said they still have enough talent to win the gold, but their lack of shot blockers can possible hurt them.
Brandon Bass if ever given proper playing time is a double double waiting to happen
David West would be an ideal fit.
He is tough, rebounds, can hit the mid-range shot.
This USA squad is loaded with guards, and only 2 legit bigs. I would have like to see a back to the basket player on the roster. LO can do it, but he isn’t going to do it all the time, and watching the scrimmages, he is floating around the perimeter way too much.
Although people like to say Euro players are soft, they really battle in the paint, at least those bigs who like to be around the basket. And having 2 big men is really putting pressure on the 3’s who are going to play 4 like Granger, Durant, and Gay.
Ehhh, I’d rather see Wilson Chandler on USA team honestly. I think he’s more of a SF/PF tweener anyway with range out to 20ft
Finally, a thoughtful article by Austin.
Hopefully, August is like training camp for hoops writers and y’all sharpenin up for the season.
@ Knicksfan – Chandler ain’t guardin anybody in the post. I like dude. Don’t know how you play in NYC and is so underrated, but he smaller than Rudy Gay at 6’8 220. USA goin with the quickness, but the other squads bringin some bruisers. If Chandler gets hurt, they gonnahave problems…
IU agree, David west is a patient, tough back to the basket player who can hit a jump shot from 15 to 20 ft out and can rebound. the US squad is gonna get eaten up on the inside. West aint the most running guy but he plays with cp3 so it should work. i dont think coangelo was trying with this one but this should say alot about the state of todays game. they could have even used al jefferson
i LOL’d when i read the title.
After reading the article, nothing changed.
No they don’t need david west.
They’ll do fine with who they have.
I agree with 7. Good writeup, but they’ll be fine.
Also, to the best of my knowledge, not one of the following have touched a man in his face during a game: JaVale McGee, David Lee, Blake Griffin, Robin Lopez, LaMarcus Aldridge and Jeff Green. Juuuust saying.