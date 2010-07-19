Teflon Don

Yeah, we’re talking about That Dude in Miami, but no, it’s not Rick Ross. For a brief moment on Sunday, Dwyane Wade took LeBron‘s spot as the NBA’s biggest lightning rod for criticism before avoiding the full brunt of an big controversy … Wade was initially quoted in an interview saying, “If we lose a couple in a row this season, it will be like the World Trade is coming down again.” Not long after that hit the airwaves, though, the news source in question retracted and admitted Wade was misquoted. What he really said was, “We’re going to be wearing a bulls-eye. But that’s what you play for. We enjoy the bulls-eye. Plus, there’s going to be times when we lose 2-3 games in a row, and it seems like the world has crashed down. You all are going to make it seem like the World Trade is coming down again, but it’s not going to be nothing but a couple basketball games.” … Exhale. Of course we can’t be 100% sure if Wade really was misquoted or if his publicity people got their mafioso game on and convinced somebody to clean it up, but we’ve worked with D-Wade enough to believe he wouldn’t say anything that insensitive and bone-headed … Meanwhile, Wade’s squad added another role player, inking James Jones to a one-year deal for the veteran minimum. Jones is another shooter who will help spread the floor for a team whose top three guys need space to operate, and he’s familiar with Erik Spoelstra‘s system and the Miami organization. “I have to come back. This is not something I could pass up,” Jones said. Is Rafer Alston sitting somewhere thinking the same thing? … And you thought the Grizzlies were done being cheap when they backed up the armored truck and gave Rudy Gay $81 million. If you missed Xavier Henry‘s name during the Vegas Summer League recaps, it’s because the 12th overall pick never suited up for Memphis as he hasn’t signed a contract yet. Long story short, the team is hesitant to give Henry the standard-procedure rookie deal for his draft slot, instead offering a deal where he’d have to hit certain incentives to get the full amount. It’s like if you just splurged on a fully-loaded Range Rover, but now you’re haggling over the floor mats. Either you want to be a winning franchise, or you want to pinch pennies and piss off your players. Pick one … Sunday was the last day of summer league. Some stat lines: Larry Sanders put up 17 points and 3 blocks in Milwaukee’s win over Cleveland; Luke Babbitt scored 22 in Portland’s win over Chicago; Gary Neal dropped 25 points in San Antonio’s win over Memphis; Jeff Teague and Jordan Crawford scored 15 apiece in Atlanta’s win over Minnesota; Dominique Jones had 17 points and 7 assists in Dallas’ blowout of Sacramento, while DeMarcus Cousins had 6 points on 1-for-12 shooting from the field; and former Temple star Mark Tyndale scored 19 and hit a game-winning three at the buzzer to lift the D-League Select squad past the Clippers in the final game of the summer season. Al-Farouq Aminu put up 21 points (10-11 FT) for the losers … They say it’s often not what you know but who you know — and sometimes who you know can get you f***** up. Case in point: The Golden State Warriors new ownership group includes Erik Spoelstra’s dad, which could be a good thing for the franchise if Spoelstra ever feels like he wants to work with his Pops. (And it’d be good for Pat Riley if he doesn’t want the public backlash from pushing Spoelstra out the door so he can coach the Super-Friends.) But at the same time, those same owners are reportedly cool with Mike Dunleavy Sr., which could lead to him getting the GM job. That would be a bad thing … Over the weekend the Dime crew was in Boston for the first stop on the Red Bull 2-on-2 Revolution tour. Out of 32 teams and in front of hundreds of fans, the squad of Jared Hite and Rob Adams won the $2,000 prize in the tourney where “Rajon Rondo Rules” are in effect: Extra points are awarded for blocks, steals, dunks and making your defender fall. The next tour date is July 24 in New York … Sunday Twitter post from Evan Turner (@thekidet): “I just played vs the future of basketball. Jalen “Roey” Sullinger. He only six but he aggressive and he tough! Mark my words.” Little Jalen is the nephew of incoming Ohio State freshman Jared Sullinger, the Dime/2K Sports National High School Player of the Year in 2010. We’re sure Thad Matta has already got the kid scouted … We’re out like Rafer …
How cheep can Tennessee teams get? Memphis went all in when they offered Rudy the max and now this shit? Are they not following the Chris Johnson holdout fiasco? Some teams are destined to suck I guess.
jesus, haggling with a lottery pick? that’s just wrong
Chalmers – Arroyo
Wade – Mike Miller
Lebron – James Jones
Bosh – Haslem – Juwan
Joel – Ilgauska – Magloire
So you have talent, size , defense and 3pt shooting. Riley you bastard.
man ‘PAY DA MAN’, Chris Johnson that is, they might as well trade him if they don’t want him, if a guy breaks the all purpose yardage and goes over 2k and you still don’t want to pay him, who the hell do you want to pay?
The Heat are set, I still predict that they break the bulls 72-10, maybe even not loosing a game?
Still don’t get the Titans/ Chris Johnson thing, it’s like if Wes Mathews dropped 28 per game and the Jazz didn’t match his offer sheet smh
Yeeeeh, perfect 98-0 record :P
What ” certain incentives ” would Henry have to meet??
I had a feeling Dime would “miss this story”
[sports.espn.go.com]
Jordan wouldn’t have called Magic, Bird
” There’s no way, with hindsight, I would’ve ever called up Larry, called up Magic and said, ‘Hey, look, let’s get together and play on one team.”
Damn! Didn’t think Mike would touch this, but he came hard with his 2 cents.
Nuthin left to say…
@ K Dizzle
You JUST beat me to it! I was about to post the link. Also Barkley added:
“Mike and I are in 100 percent agreement on this,” Charles Barkley told the Arizona Republic this week. “If you’re the two-time defending NBA MVP, you don’t leave anywhere. They come to you. That’s ridiculous. I like LeBron. He’s a great player. But I don’t think in the history of sports you can find a two-time defending MVP leaving to go play with other people.”
Jordan said basically what everyone else who actually understands anything is saying. True greats wanted to prove themselves against other greats, not team up.
Its about how you achieve success, not how much success you achieve.
That Wade story is pretty crazy, either way you look at it, its either a ridiculous misquote that should get whoever made it fired and taken to court on some, intentionally fucking up his public image shit. but then if you dont hear any more bout it, then it gets obvious wades peoples bin pullin strings, which is just as bad.
Dear Memphis Grizzlies, why did you bother drafting Henry if you don’t really have a need for him, why lowball him now? Oh, I know, maybe that #2 draft pick from last year didn’t work out so well and now you’re scared to commit?
I am very much sure Larry Bird and Magic Johnson would have also said the same thing. These greats took the high road and people respect and give them accolades for it.
Also, at the end of the day (Make that, at the end of LeBron James career), people will still hold players like Charles Barkley, John Stockton, and Reggie Miller much higher no matter how many rings LeBron gets.
Now the question is: Why did the story not make it on Smack? A. Because it was past deadline. B. The editorial staff considered it a non-story. C. Because it would impact LeBron negatively. D. Because ESPN has sole rights to the story. E. Others.
Top 100 reasons why Dime should hire me as one of its regular writers.
67. Because just like Sting when he recorded The Dream Of The Blue Turtles and the Bring On The Night tour, I can help brake barriers.
@ K dizzle
MJ didnt go hard at all…he still had to be all diplomatic about it by sayin all that “i dont think its a bad thing” shit..he wanted to call em all pussy holes
I think Jordan is just jealous cuz Wade and Bron will have more rings than him when it’s all said and done! And Barkley is mad cuz he was hoping LeBron was going to join him on the best players without a ring list! HAHAHAHAHAHA!!!
Jordan’s Bobcats play in the same division as LeBron can we just pencil in Bron dropping 50 on the Cavs and the Cats this season!
speaking of controversy yall need to check this link:
[www.youtube.com]
hilarious Nets fan vid
@ Legend 33
When you are the fuckin’ GOAT you are not exactly jealous or worried about a self proclaimed King without a ring.
They’ll probably win a couple rings in the next few years but I don’t see them winning close to six or more
A whole year of the Miami 3 marketing this as an “us vs them” thing. No thanks.
Let’s hope that at least the six yeart old nephew learns how to fuken spell, but who am I kiddin?..
What the hell is Barkley bitching about? Dude went to Houston to play with Clyde and the Dream after the Rockets just won two in a row, I believe one season or so after he won MVP. Guy played with plenty of talent and he couldn’t get shit done so he should shut the fuck up.
James Jones is a solid pick-up. White Chocolate would’ve been nicer than Arroyo. He sign with anybody yet?
Bron ain’t no point guard. In fact, he’ll be better off as a #2.
He is an unbelievable talent, but he needs to visit The Wizard…. he has no heart, no courage and it’s questionable as to whether he has a brain
there’s A LOT of basketball to be played by the heat in the next decade. let’s not be so quick to determine someone’s legacy or say who’s ‘the man’ until the games are played.
@ Dime–
I challenge the entire Dime staff to NOT write another article piece on this site that relates to the Miami Heat until training camp.
enuff already. Please, ENOUGH
K Dizzle and others: I’m not a big fan of Lebron’s decision, but let’s face it: Bosh is no Bird or Magic. And Jordan didn’t have to go anywhere: Pippen and Rodman were right there in Chicago with him. As for Barkley’s comment: who wants to come to Cleveland? Wasn’t that a huge issue in free agency, that nobody wanted to join Lebron there?
They got Super”Friends” right – the sitcom not the cartoon because Chris Bosh actually moves like Chandler Bing…
@ 3
throw in the rookies pittman at the 5, varnado at the 4, butler at 3, probably John Lucas III at 1, and the heat are at least 3 deep at each position
Wade said it…idiot…Tape of it on mike and mike this morning
“Eat with me or eat a box of bullets.”
— Hell Rell
Every breath we take, every move we make, every time he’s great, everytime we hate…ok, I won’t ‘sting’ y’all too bad…the point is…FOR THE LONGEST TIME WE’VE BEEN SAYING THERE WILL NEVER BE ANOTHER JORDAN.
SO.
WHAT THE F%$#!!!?!
Is the F%$#IN’ PROBLEM????
“Didn’t think Mike would touch this, but he came hard with his 2 cents.”
Hard like a limp Johnson.
You talk about me ‘editing’ and ‘falsifying’ to augment my argument DIZ …then quote Jordan in full context.
“I can’t say that’s a bad thing. It’s an opportunity these kids have today. In all honesty, I was trying to beat those guys.”
In all honesty, Lebron wants to win. (re: ‘opportunity these kids have today)
Said it since day one. Matter of fact, said two things…I WANNA WIN. `1. I WANNA BE A BILLIONAIRE. 2.
SH*T, at age 18 I was dreaming of ONE STACK. This dude is dreaming of a MILLION OF ‘EM.
Multiple chips. You can’t get multiple chips with slightly-less-than-above-average cats on your squad.
Ask Barkley. Matter of fact, ask Jordan before Pippen came along.
“He’ll never be Jordan…this clearly takes him out of the conversation. He can win as much as he wants to.”
BARKLEY, yeah. DUH. I thought we already understood there will never be another Jordan. So why is this now a criticism??
Hyperbole and headlines and truth distortion and ad-selling. Maybe not.
Maybe, it’s just PASSIONATE OPINIONS about GREATS AND THE EXPECTATIONS WE SHOULD OR SHOULD NOT HAVE. Hmmm, chew on it. But let me be clear, I do agree with Sir Charles “There would have been something honorable about staying in Cleveland and trying to win it as ‘The Man'”
…but c’mon”honorable” wasn’t the freaking goal – MULTIPLE CHAMPIONSHIPS ARE. And a million stacks.
As a matter of fact, Bird and the two MJs were never friends. Right???
Was there ever a time when there were 3 Free Agents and 2 out of 3 of them didn’t win a championship yet but they were still relatively young and most certainly very good so they could link up and become like an instant powerhouse???? RHE-F***IN-TORICAL.
Was there ever a time were Bird was ‘ring-less’ or Magic was ‘ring-less’ and thought the need to play with BETTER PLAYERS???
Nah, they had ’em. They had good squads. You win some, you lose some.
Cleveland, in his 7 yrs aint do it…and the time is running out on his nba-odometer if he wants a lot of chips.
Jordan’s era was his era yo. Bird/Magic had thiers too. Straight up n down. There wasn’t much room for champions if you weren’t a Bull or Laker or a Celtic. Rockets snuck two. Detroit snuck two. SA even snuck one. PARITY WAS WHACK. WIGGITY WACK.
Lebron is playin in an era where he isn’t the CLEAR-CUT BEST. Think about that for 1 sec!!!! For all he can do, for all of his skills, it’s EXTREMELY debatable when you throw in the likes of Wade and Kobe…hmmmmm…chew on some more. The talent is better in the L OVERALL.. Yeah, the rules allow for smoother offense and constricts defense…but for the most part, these guys are faster, more explosive, more dynamic, more athletic…and that’s just the BENCH PLAYERS. Parity in today’s game is more leveled. Whereas Bird only had to worry about Dr J to get to Magic.
There’s a big 3 in Boston, mighty azz Orlando….or Noah and Derrick??? YUP, blockin’ a trip to meet Kobe. And the flip side, Kobe’s crew had to go thru some serious sh*t to repeat. Cleveland’s slightly less-than-above-average crew couldn’t do.
Anyways, watching LEBRON run point is ALL THAT!!
Him coming down court, flanked b6 Wade and Bosh and 2 Whoevers…
…is like watching a pack of lions run into a pack of gerbils.
character limit on posts DIME.
Maybe you should hire Alf and task him with the change
LMAO
Jordan throwin in his 2 cents as well.. such a slow Monday..
And i dont really think Miami has a target on they back..
Dont get me wrong i aint callin them “losers” by any stretch but Wade is the only successful player out of all of them.. It aint like people coming into the season sayin “oh we gotta beat the HEAT!”.. they havent accmplished anything yet and like i said only one of them has as an individual.. Oh sorry forgot about the 2 MVPS..
But i think teams will be more inclined to see if they can beat the aging Celtics because they showed they have the formula to be successful and basically still are..
In all honesty we all know who got the X on they backs..
But bigups to Wade for trying t establish that “us against theworld” mentality..
OOOooooooo Jordan now throwin a jab too??? Gotta love it when LeBron fans try to argue against the sky being blue lmao..
“However, there’s another crucial difference between MJ and LBJ: Once Jordan respected his teammates’ effort, he was able to play to their specific strengths when necessary. But, no matter with whom he happened to share court time, LeBron always played his own game.
Despite their obvious flaws, had MJ theoretically been given the company of Shaq (even in his dotage), Mo Williams, Antawn Jamison, Anthony Parker and Anderson Varejao, his own supreme talents, focus, demand for excellence and contagious intensity would indeed have compelled the Cavs to at least one championship.”
My boy Rosen.. we really boys too lmao
Lakeshow, only 2 teams I can think of with Targets, our lakers and the Celts, the Miami Thrice will have one once they make it past the 2nd round which wont be for about 2 years. Theyll miss it this year but they will say it was due to them just getting the team together. Then when they dont mnake it out next year, Bron will blame all the Cavs they brought over and blame the same guys who stopped him when he was the MVP. Quick question though? If your the best player in the L, and you took the crown of best play from 1 they say is selfish and does not make his team better. Then how do you explain the MVP with 2 great seasons did not make his team good enough to winb even though he makes everyone better? Also how does the guy who is a ballhog and does not make his team better, go tot he finals 3 times in a row? Maybe its me but it just does not seem to add up. Kinda like a double standard or something. Hmmmmmmmmm……………..
i have to say the bron hate is a joke
lets start with the bs jordan was talking about.
first bird lets see he gets drafted by the celts and has two superstar teammates and a bunch of great role players so where would he go?? what other team offered him that?? none so please.
second magic this is one is the biggest joke he played with jordan lite (worthy) and a fuckin center that was better than him and even jordan according to some. magic wasnt the best player on his team the first half of the 80s he also had a great coach and a super stacked team. what other team offered him that??? none. oh forgot he played for the lakers not sacramento or dallas.
third jordan lets see he had pippen (top 5 player) what other team in the 90s had two top 5 players?? hell only utah had 2 top ten and one was a choker. rodman best rebounder in the league 3rd best post defender in the league (admiral and dream were the only 2 better). best three pt shooter in the league kerr , best 6th man in the league kukoc , one the best coaches ever jackson and other good role players. ohh also he also played in a big market and had the luck that boston , lakers , pistons got old in the 90s.
so again why would any of those 3 players even consider going anywhere else if they were already in the best possible situation. trade richmond for jordan and i bet u that jordan doesnt last half a season before killing someone and asking for a trade.
again thats bs coming from a guy that had the stars align for him.
bron wade and bosh plus all that crap around them arent better than magics lakers birds celts or jordans bulls.
barkley lol who cares about that overrated fat bitch all hes been sayin is that lebron wont win as the man. who buys that crap?? lebron is the best player on the heat peroid. didnt barkley jump to the rockets and didnt get shit done??? barkley calls himself the second best pf ever but malone knocked him out in the conference finals and thats when he had olajuwon and malone had ostertag he had drexler and malone had hornacek. barkley also says that only jordan was better than him in the 90s (olajuwon , pippen , malone , stock , robinson were clearly better but ok) yet he only made one final??? bitch stfu. sad part is i like barkley and hate bron but shit this is gettin sad.
lakeshow
btw if you use rosen to make a point it doesnt work that man is a retard and almost as biased as the sports guy.
Then how do you explain the MVP with 2 great seasons did not make his team good enough to winb even though he makes everyone better? Also how does the guy who is a ballhog and does not make his team better, go tot he finals 3 times in a row? Maybe its me but it just does not seem to add up. Kinda like a double standard or something. Hmmmmmmmmm……………..
^^^—}}}} TONZ 2 CHEW ON. NO ARGUMENT HERE. Good points!
Paradoxical, ironic, double-standard…I see where you’re going….definitely sumptin to think about.
brogden
because that ballhog had teammates that could bail him out if he had a couple of bad games (finals game 7). that dude that makes scrubs allstars (williams) didnt have that luxury one bad game from him and its a loss that is simple. give him the same team that the ballhog has then judge.
“that dude…didnt have that luxury, one bad game from him and its a loss that is simple.”
Yup Ian, and that’s LAME.
I think it points to the fact that…
without players capable of bailing you out, you’re just a LEHMAN. I meant “LAME man”…
you get it.
sure brogden keep thinking what you want if the ballhog didnt get BAILED out what do you think people would be sayin about his legacy now??? with that awesome shooting display he put on.
every superstar that has won had someone to bail him out here and there. no one wins alone and that squad around the dude that makes his teammates better was not a championship squad. no one wins with mo williams as their second best player NO ONE. how did the ballhog do after the fat cactus left and before the ugly spaniard came along?? let me guess those seasons dont count because he wasnt really trying???
MO WILLIAMS IS THE BEST PG IN THE LEAGUE HANDS DOWN.
ANDY IS THE BEST BIG.
SHAQ IS THE BEST ROLE PLAYER.
AP IS A VERY GOOD SHOOTING GUARD.
JAWAD WILLIAMS IS A CLOSET ALL STAR
BOOBIE IS THE BEST BACK-UP POINT GUARD
LEBRON SHOULDA MANNED UP n GITRDUNN!!!!
yeah rite
damn are good bigs so rare now that shaq is the best one and also the best role player??
sorry lol it said andy best big not shaq my mistake
As much as I hate LeBron for leaving Cleveland, WTF DO YOU EXCEPT. He’s NOT Jordan. We know this, we’ve hated him for it but now we have to accept it. Ever since he kicked it out to Donyell for a game winner he picked his path. He became a scorer out of necessity not of choice. He’s Magic not Jordan.
For the record:
In 1986 Magic (19 and 12) had Worthy (20 and 6) and Kareem (23 and 6). The Lakers also won 5 rings, why would Magic want to leave?
In 1987 Bird(28.1 7.6 asts and 9.2 reb sound familiar to anyone?) had McHale (26 and 9) and Parish (18 and 8). Celtics won 3 championships once again why would Bird leave?
In 1996 (72 win season) MJ (30 6 reb 4 asts) had Pippen (19 6 6), Rodman (15 reb), Kukoc (13 4 4 sixth man) and Kerr (.515 % 3-Point Shooter) The Bulls won 6 rings once again why would MJ leave?
Now lets fast forward to 2010 LeBron (30 7 reb 9 asts) his sidekicks? Mo Williams (16 and 5) and half season Jamison (16 and 8). He’s just got bounced from the playoffs hard. His two friends Wade (top 3) and Bosh (top 15) are joining a team. No why SHOULDN’T he go?
stunnaboy
my post with numbers so ill take it that u agree with me.
Aye Rosens my boy dot hate lol he aint biased he just loves PJax hahaha
And given Kobe had a horrible game 7, he still had a game high 23 points and pulled down 15 big man boards.. hmmmmm 23&15??
Sounds like a pinky spot on a bench press ya dig lol i wouldnt call that a bailout..
If Dwight has that game its another BEASTLY night for the man..
And those 3 seasons the ‘ballhog” didnt make he playoffs were basically rebuilding years.. Please tell me they werent lol has anyone seen Chucky Atkins or Kwame since?? How about Brian Grant?? who was out starting centeR?? Oh snap where has Chris Mihm been?? Slava Medvendenko??
But for the fact we had 3 losing seasons.. ill still take 3 Finals in a row.. Tell me someone who can do that??
Did the Spurs ever take any back to backs :)
Helluva ballhog..
I aint really going to touch the whole Lebron supporting cast thing but i will say, as ive always said, its up to the leader of the team to LEAD his team to greatness.. nothing aint easy.. you aint supposed to look at a team on paper and say “oh shit they a lock to take it all”.. No one thought the Celtics would make it last year..
Its about leadership and finding a way when it doesnt look like there is one..
Jordan is considered the GOAT not because of his rings (Russell), or records (Kareem) but because of HOW he took those achievements.. the game winners, the highlights all of that was leadership and getting it done.. There was no bailout plan.. and honestly besides Pippen Jordan teams werent ALWAYS stacked.. he had players he had to make due with.. i mean please dont tell me Steve Kerr was good lmao.. but shit Jordan IMMORTALIZED the man..
So next time someone dismisses all the teams Lebron had under his Cleveland reign they need to understand its up to the leader to get it done..
thats all im saying.. and ya’all know i was going to say it lol
@ Stunnaboy
Perserverance and courage in the face of advsersity!!!!
and sprinkle in some
Heart
Loyalty
Resolve
Just sayin lol
@Ian yeah now that I check it basically is your pist with numbers. Least we agree and adding mbers makes it look more obvious
@Lakeshow No matter how you spin it, having more shots (24) than points (23) and going 0-6 from deep with 2 assists and 4 fouls is a bad game. Eve Kobe’s entitled to one of those once in a while.
Personally had I been Lebron I would have gone to New York and scrapped the stupid “Decision,” but the storm of criticism he’s unleashed is so irrational and hypocritical that it’s hard to know how to respond.
As for Rosen: saying that Lebron’s game is less flexible than Jordan’s is absurd, considering Jordan remained the focal point of the triangle offense for his entire career. Of course Rosen also claimed 5 Melos would defeat 5 Lebrons in a pickup game, which is one of the more ridiculous things I’ve ever heard. Did I mention that Rosen predicted Lebron would never be a good NBA player?
@lakeshow
When you quit on your team in the play-offs you tend to lack all of those attributes
lakeshow really
23 and 15 ?? that was a bad game period 24 shots man.
yeah thats a howard game but he does it with 13 shots and gets 5 blocks.
no the spurs didnt go back to back but then again they did win 8 years apart with completly diff teams. kobe always had another superstar cant say the same about the spurs remember tim shaq and kobe were the top 3 players in the early 00s but tim had to go agains shaq and kobe together. give shaq a team and leave kobe in la and tim wins 8 straight. the lakers had the better team what can u do. my point to the bad game is that no one wins alone im not bashing him for the game shit happens. (before u mention manu or robinson as the other superstar just remember the 03 season dave was a 8 and 8 player and manu wasnt the man yet. i didnt forget parker he was just in the bench behind speedy fuckin claxton). now that u made me think about it we sure had bad luck 0.4 seconds and a dirk and one robbed us from 5 straight titles :( thank u for fuckin up my day.
and im not comparing bron and kobe i was tellin brogden he cant compare them because their teams are in two diff levels plus what mj and barkley said was pure crap.
@ Lakeshow – You know I’m agreein with everything you said lol…..only cuz it’s true. Love how Memphis tryin to do Henry now cuz when haters wonder how we stole Gasol, now you know: Heisley don’t wanna pay a rookie his set wage, you think he was gonna pay Pau?
@ G. Brogden – I just took out what I liked in that article, but I did post the link so anyone who actually cared could read the whole joint for themselves.
@ Dagger – I agree with that assessment. Actually, I like it better as Mike callin Ewing and Barkley after the 92 Olympics and sayin they should all play together. Rodman didn’t play with Mike til the 2nd 3-peat and before Tim Duncan, who wanted to go to San Antonio? Chuck right about one thing tho: If you win, they’ll come to you.
@ Ian – why you gettin mad about what Mike said? lol
It’s only what every competitor in the l is thinkin.
Your man, Tim Duncan, coulda left after the Spurs couldn’t sign Jason Kidd and then Orlando made him that huge offer to come play with TMac. He stayed in San Antonio, where free agents also never went…until Tim made em a winner. Free agents woulda started comin to Cleveland if Lebron woulda started the winning.
I think a lotta people tryin to defend Lebron missin the point:
It means more when Mike says what he says cuz him and Lebron were on similar career paths. Lebron is a 2 time MVP in his 7th year, no rings, but on a team on the come-up; Mike came on in 84 and didn’t win his first chip til his…..7th year.Had one MVP, team on the comeup. Mike got crushed by the Pistons, tossed outta the playoffs 3 seasons in a row, where Scottie kept gettin “migraines” and heads were thinkin he’d never show up and Horace kept gettin muscled by the Bad Boys frontline. Just like heads keep thinkin Mo Williams and Antawn would never step up. Difference is while the Bulls were takin their lumps from the Pistons, they were slowly learning and growing together til they broke thru in the famous Pistons walk-off. Lebron had the oppurtunity this upcoming season to break thru. The core had finally been together for a minute. You finally get a full training camp and season with Jamison; JJ Hickson is improving daily; Leon Powe is comin back to provide that beast off the bench(Oakland, stand up!- If you saw the Celtics crush my Lakers in ’08, I ain’t even gotta tell you Leon can play) and most importantly, you get a bonafide coach in Byron Scott, who’s a HUGE improvement over Mike Brown. Can’t nobody tell me that a team that won 60+ games each of the last 2 seasons and was gonna be even better this season didn’t have a chance to win it all.
That’s all Mike was sayin: When you the man, you be the man. Beat their heads in; don’t go join em to make it easier to get your ring.
Safe to say, Heat “fans” and Heat “haters” all expect the Heat to get some chips just cuz they got all that talent, but like another poster said: It’s gonna be a situation where how you attained your success is gonna be more important than how much success you attained….
Just to had to “jab” atcha Ian you know that lol
Just pointing out how hard it is to actually repeat ya kno..