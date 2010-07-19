Teflon Don

Yeah, we’re talking about That Dude in Miami, but no, it’s not Rick Ross. For a brief moment on Sunday, Dwyane Wade took LeBron‘s spot as the NBA’s biggest lightning rod for criticism before avoiding the full brunt of an big controversy … Wade was initially quoted in an interview saying, “If we lose a couple in a row this season, it will be like the World Trade is coming down again.” Not long after that hit the airwaves, though, the news source in question retracted and admitted Wade was misquoted. What he really said was, “We’re going to be wearing a bulls-eye. But that’s what you play for. We enjoy the bulls-eye. Plus, there’s going to be times when we lose 2-3 games in a row, and it seems like the world has crashed down. You all are going to make it seem like the World Trade is coming down again, but it’s not going to be nothing but a couple basketball games.” … Exhale. Of course we can’t be 100% sure if Wade really was misquoted or if his publicity people got their mafioso game on and convinced somebody to clean it up, but we’ve worked with D-Wade enough to believe he wouldn’t say anything that insensitive and bone-headed … Meanwhile, Wade’s squad added another role player, inking James Jones to a one-year deal for the veteran minimum. Jones is another shooter who will help spread the floor for a team whose top three guys need space to operate, and he’s familiar with Erik Spoelstra‘s system and the Miami organization. “I have to come back. This is not something I could pass up,” Jones said. Is Rafer Alston sitting somewhere thinking the same thing? … And you thought the Grizzlies were done being cheap when they backed up the armored truck and gave Rudy Gay $81 million. If you missed Xavier Henry‘s name during the Vegas Summer League recaps, it’s because the 12th overall pick never suited up for Memphis as he hasn’t signed a contract yet. Long story short, the team is hesitant to give Henry the standard-procedure rookie deal for his draft slot, instead offering a deal where he’d have to hit certain incentives to get the full amount. It’s like if you just splurged on a fully-loaded Range Rover, but now you’re haggling over the floor mats. Either you want to be a winning franchise, or you want to pinch pennies and piss off your players. Pick one … Sunday was the last day of summer league. Some stat lines: Larry Sanders put up 17 points and 3 blocks in Milwaukee’s win over Cleveland; Luke Babbitt scored 22 in Portland’s win over Chicago; Gary Neal dropped 25 points in San Antonio’s win over Memphis; Jeff Teague and Jordan Crawford scored 15 apiece in Atlanta’s win over Minnesota; Dominique Jones had 17 points and 7 assists in Dallas’ blowout of Sacramento, while DeMarcus Cousins had 6 points on 1-for-12 shooting from the field; and former Temple star Mark Tyndale scored 19 and hit a game-winning three at the buzzer to lift the D-League Select squad past the Clippers in the final game of the summer season. Al-Farouq Aminu put up 21 points (10-11 FT) for the losers … They say it’s often not what you know but who you know — and sometimes who you know can get you f***** up. Case in point: The Golden State Warriors new ownership group includes Erik Spoelstra’s dad, which could be a good thing for the franchise if Spoelstra ever feels like he wants to work with his Pops. (And it’d be good for Pat Riley if he doesn’t want the public backlash from pushing Spoelstra out the door so he can coach the Super-Friends.) But at the same time, those same owners are reportedly cool with Mike Dunleavy Sr., which could lead to him getting the GM job. That would be a bad thing … Over the weekend the Dime crew was in Boston for the first stop on the Red Bull 2-on-2 Revolution tour. Out of 32 teams and in front of hundreds of fans, the squad of Jared Hite and Rob Adams won the $2,000 prize in the tourney where “Rajon Rondo Rules” are in effect: Extra points are awarded for blocks, steals, dunks and making your defender fall. The next tour date is July 24 in New York … Sunday Twitter post from Evan Turner (@thekidet): “I just played vs the future of basketball. Jalen “Roey” Sullinger. He only six but he aggressive and he tough! Mark my words.” Little Jalen is the nephew of incoming Ohio State freshman Jared Sullinger, the Dime/2K Sports National High School Player of the Year in 2010. We’re sure Thad Matta has already got the kid scouted … We’re out like Rafer …