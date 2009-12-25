The 2010 Free Agent Nobody’s Talking About

On this Chirstmas Day, two of the NBA’s most coveted 2010 free agents are being showcased on national TV. Dwyane Wade is on the tube as we speak playing the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, which coincidently could be one of his most appealing options come July 1st. The other superstar ’10 free agent, LeBron James, is in sunny California about to take on Kobe and the Lakers later on today.
On top of the big two, there are several names that have been attracting a lot talk when it comes down to this summer: Amar’e Stoudemire, Joe Johnson, Chris Bosh and Carlos Boozer. One upcoming free agent that is surprisingly not garnered much attention is San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili.
None of the media outlets have talked about the Spurs reserve in regards to signing with one of the team’s with deep pockets this summer like the Bulls, Heat, Knicks, Nets and Timberwolves. Granted, Ginobili is 32 years old, injury prone and having a sub-par season. His stats are his worst since his rookie year: 12.7 ppg, 3.6 apg, 2.9 rpg while shooting a career-low 38 percent from the field. But he’s still a multi-dimentional player that could still be a game-changer and go-to guy down the stretch when he’s healthy.
Manu is obviously not on the same tier as the other guys and won’t be offered a long-term, big money deal. But he’s an All-Star caliber player a team could potentially get at a cheaper rate (in the $6 million to $8 million range). And in this economy, that could be huge. Ginobili is earning around $10 million and I could see him dropping that price tag if gets a 3-year deal and signs with a team that could be a contender.
A lot of people might assume that the Spurs will keep Ginobili, but if they really wanted to, they would be aggresive with extending his contract. Plus, Manu might want a change of scenery. He’s been with the same team ever since he entered the league seven seasons ago. Who’s to say he wouldn’t be open to playing in a vibrant, international city like Miami, New York or the foreign-player friendly Toronto.
I think when push comes to shove, teams will step up to the plate for Manu. He’s a talented, experienced player who’s a proven winner. He could be the missing piece for a championship contending team or a nice complimentary player beside Wade, James or Bosh.
He’ll retire a Spur I think.
One of my favourite players of all time, but i dont think he has much left.
I would love it if he came to the Lakers for the MLE and took vujacics place as the backup 2.
playing for national team is the issue. if the Spurs get tough about preventing him to play…he’ll definitely want out.
I think he needs a new start, think everyone in that spurs team need to get on new teams to revitalize their careers. The only spur having a breakout season is matt bonner. Manu should definitely sign elsewhere.
PHOENIX SUNS. thats the team manu should sign with next year
retire a spurs but for the right price and how about taking the damn summer off?
This guy is way to injury prone. Any team would be better off signing tmac or someone than this guy
merry chirstmas
“Plus, Manu might want a change of scenery. He’s been with the same team ever since he entered the league seven seasons ago.”
Really don’t buy that. You say it like it’s a bad thing. When a player wins 3 rings with the only team he’s ever played for, he isn’t going anywhere. If I were a betting man, i’d put my money on him retiring as a Spur. Hope he does too. That’s the right way to go out.
He should stay and retire as a Spur’s legend…
Noone is talking about him because he is a product of San Antonio’s system. Put him on another team and he loses all effectiveness. Mark my words.
no one is talking about him cause he aint worth talking about. it aint 2005 anymore.
he still has some game left, but not the same as he did 5-6yrs ago.
which team is really in the market for a 32/33yr old 2-guard?….and at what price?…4yrs and $32million?…or 3yrs and $27million?
if DeMar Derozan doesn’t develop, Toronto might wanna take a gamble on Ginobli.
but where will the other takers come from?
@ # 7 LMAO good call, manu is to injury prone, and tracy mcbaby is not? really? gtfoh!
manu stays with the spurs for 5-6 mil a yr.
i see two possibilities for manu
1. have a sterling 2nd half of the season and get an extended contract
2. retire a spur coz he does not have anything to prove now. he has gotten all of the awards a player dreamed of.
he will not be as effective in other teams and probable would not be happy to be a back up tp anyone.
he is the sixth man of his team and first five during the playoffs.
he is very valuable for the spurs
they will not win the champuionship without him
without manu, the spurs final score in every game is always minus 20 points. and you can take that to the bank
Randomized , says: t mac . u that smart or just trying to be !!!!! t mac is hurt just as much as manu
Ginobili is 32 years old, injury prone and having a sub-par season.
P.S: I agree with darkdefender, I think it’d be a perfect fit if the Lakers got rid of Vujacic and brough in Ginobli for the MLE to be the backup 2 and maybe play late in games with our smaller lineup.
If Hedo got a giant contract, Manu should at least get a medium-sized 3-4 year deal.
Manu is starting to come around and is even dominating in stretches.
Let’s rekindle that Jason Terry vs Manu debate now please.
@ baron
Don’t get me wrong, J. Terry is ice cold…easily one of the league’s best midrange shooters, and clearly a superior defender…but Manu is the BUSINESS. The guy, when healthy, is essentially an all-star coming off the bench. I don’t buy the “product-of-the-spurs-system” argument. You’re talking about a guy who was a Finals MVP. No system will get you that. His handle is insanity and he uses the crab/escape dribble better than anybody in the league save d-wade and maybe CP3. He’s been hurt a couple times, so it’s sort of hard to say that he has anything over Terry, especially because Terry’s been a workhorse, but now that Ginobli’s getting his legs back, the dude–as you mentioned–has been destroying people. Kobe, LBJ, D-Will, Wade…all those cats would kill to get Manu on their squaud, even though he’s basically old man river. Manu over Terry.