The Answer To NBA Salary-Cap Relief Is Now Available

09.13.10 8 years ago 7 Comments

It’s funny how things come full circle. Six years ago, Rod Higgins (who was the GM of the Warriors at the time) signed Erick Dampier to a seven-year, $73 million deal and traded him to the Mavericks. While only one of the guys involved in that deal, Eduardo Najera, is still in the League (the others being Christian Laettner, Luis Flores, Mladen Sekularac, Evan Eschmeyer and Dan Dickau), Dampier finds himself in an interesting position today. And coincidently, Higgins (now the GM of the Bobcats) is once again seeking a trade partner for Dampier. NBA teams in need of salary-cap relief should take note.

60 days after the Bobcats acquired Dampier, Najera and Matt Carroll from Dallas in exchange for Tyson Chandler and Alexis Ajinca, Charlotte can package his contract in another multiplayer deal. What does this mean? Anyone that trades for Dampier and his voidable $13 million contract can waive him and his contract will immediately come off the books.

By trading Dampier, the Bobcats would be about $5 million below the luxury tax; and any team that acquires him for equal salary and waives him, would save $26 million this season (his salary plus the tax).

What do you think? What NBA teams should make a play for Dampier?

Source: Sports Illustrated

