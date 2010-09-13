The Answer To NBA Salary-Cap Relief Is Now Available

It’s funny how things come full circle. Six years ago, Rod Higgins (who was the GM of the Warriors at the time) signed Erick Dampier to a seven-year, $73 million deal and traded him to the Mavericks. While only one of the guys involved in that deal, Eduardo Najera, is still in the League (the others being Christian Laettner, Luis Flores, Mladen Sekularac, Evan Eschmeyer and Dan Dickau), Dampier finds himself in an interesting position today. And coincidently, Higgins (now the GM of the Bobcats) is once again seeking a trade partner for Dampier. NBA teams in need of salary-cap relief should take note.
60 days after the Bobcats acquired Dampier, Najera and Matt Carroll from Dallas in exchange for Tyson Chandler and Alexis Ajinca, Charlotte can package his contract in another multiplayer deal. What does this mean? Anyone that trades for Dampier and his voidable $13 million contract can waive him and his contract will immediately come off the books.
By trading Dampier, the Bobcats would be about $5 million below the luxury tax; and any team that acquires him for equal salary and waives him, would save $26 million this season (his salary plus the tax).
What do you think? What NBA teams should make a play for Dampier?
Source: Sports Illustrated
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
OK City Thunder can use him. they seem to be weak at the center position.
but why dont the Bobcats just waive him?
Erick Dampier is weak at the center position lol
Follow me on twitter @top_gun
I’d trade him to the Timberwolves and eagerly await what happens next.
Damp is straight up salary dump for any team that gets him. Too bad for him. I wonder what other bad contracts they can package him with?
I fully expect Charlotte to just waive him. I don’t think they want to pay the tax for being a potential #8 seed. Charlotte still got Diop and Mohammed at the 5 spot, even though they suck, Damp is not much better.
P.S. Why did Charlotte give Ty Thomas 40 mil? I didn’t hear of any team interested in him for that type of money. I guess in a year that you see Amir Johnson and Drew Gooden both get Full MLE, it’s only fitting.
I imagine the Cats can get a decent player back when trading Damp, they’re in a good position.
it’s all about draft picks
Look trade Boris Diaw for Jamal Crawford on the Atlanta Hawks and Erick dampier for a draft pick or two. works for both sides hawks get a big man bobcats get a scorer of the bench!!!!!
Bobcats: 2 draft picks, Jamal Crawford
Atlanta: Erick dampier, Boris Diaw