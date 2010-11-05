The Boston Celtics are the NBA’s Kentucky Wildcats, plus other NCAA vs. NBA comparisons

With the NBA season underway and the college basketball season right around the corner, the Dime office was engaged in a debate yesterday over which is more entertaining: College or pro ball.

I’m on the fence in this argument. I love the atmosphere and drama of the college game. No matter how good or bad each team is, in general I will always watch a Duke/Carolina over a Celtics/Lakers game. However, when it comes to the actual play on the floor, the pro game is simply better. I grow tired of watching undersized college players clog the lane and go back and forth trading jump shots for 40 minutes. I like the high flying and individuality of the NBA.

For all of their differences, though, both brands are similar in a lot of ways. They both deliver great action, great rivalries, and great tradition. With that in mind, let’s compare some of the top NBA franchises to some of the top college basketball programs in the country.

Boston Celtics = Kentucky Wildcats

Both team are among the most storied in the game of basketball. The Celtics have the most NBA championships (17), while Kentucky is second in NCAA men’s basketball titles (7). Both teams have had tons of legends who have worn their jerseys. Bob Cousy and Bill Russell dominated for the Celtics during the ’60s. Larry Bird ad Kevin McHale held down the fort for Boston during the ’80s. Nowadays, Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Rajon Rondo carry on the winning tradition in Beantown. Kentucky has produced the likes of Jamal Mashburn, Tayshaun Prince and John Wall. Also, both at one time had Rick Pitino as their head coach.

L.A. Lakers = UCLA Bruins

It’s not only the city they share that draws the comparison between these two teams. Both teams have had elite big men: George Mikan, Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O’Neal controlled the paint for the Lakers, while Bill Walton and Kevin Love did the same for UCLA. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played the five for both. The Lakers and Bruins are both known for their championships as well. The Lakers are second in NBA history with 16 NBA titles, while UCLA has the most NCAA championships with 11, including seven in a row from 1967-73.

San Antonio Spurs = Duke Blue Devils

The Spurs and Blue Devils both have great systems with great coaches. Each of these squads have been known recently for their team-orientated play over individual stars. In the past, they have had lights-out scorers with George Gervin killing it in the ’70s for the Spurs. Johnny Dawkins and J.J. Redick scored at a high rate during their days as Blue Devils. Now with their strong chemistry, Duke is the favorite to win it all heading into this season, while the Spurs are sleepers but very much so capable of taking home another NBA title.

Miami Heat = North Carolina Tar Heels

Miami had fallen off some after winning the ’06 NBA championship, but are now back with a revamped squad (LeBron James, Chris Bosh) and expected to be a future dynasty. In Chapel Hill, N.C., the Tar Heels are coming off a season to forget, but have added top-notch talent (Harrison Barnes, Reggie Bullock, Kendall Marshall) to make a run back to national title contention.