The Breakfast of Champions

In New York City, when you think of champions and the New York Knicks, legendary NBA champion Willis Reed often comes to mind. The architect behind the Knicks’ first NBA Championship, Reed was incredible. Rookie of the Year in 1965, a seven-time All-Star and two-time world champion, and one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History, Reed was also the first player in NBA history to win the NBA Regular Season MVP, All-Star Game MVP and NBA Finals MVP in the same year.

He can now add one more trophy to the mantle. Celebrating the incredible performance he delivered in Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals and his illustrious career, this morning at the NBA Store in Manhattan, Wheaties honored Reed with a new limited-edition box for Black History Month.

“I’m honored to see my picture on the cover of the Wheaties box,” said Reed. “So many extraordinary sports legends have shared this experience, and I’m proud to be part of that team.”

He’s not kidding. In terms of basketball players, that team includes George Mikan (1951), Bob Cousy (1956), Jerry West (1967), Walt Frazier (1972), Kareem Abdul-Jabar (1972), John Havlicek (1972), Wilt Chamberlain (1972), Magic Johnson (1987), Larry Bird (1993), Clyde Drexler (1993), Kevin Garnett (2003), David Robinson (2004), Tim Duncan (2005), Shaquille O’Neal (2005), Julius Erving (2006), Steve Nash (2006), and his childhood hero Bill Russell (2007). Oh yea, did I forget Michael Jordan? He holds the distinction of appearing on the package more than any other athlete, 18 times, beginning with his first appearance in 1988.

