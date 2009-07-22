The Celtics Tried To Trade Big Baby For Jason Maxiell

While word surfaced this week that the Nets were among the teams interested in Glen Davis, one interesting trade proposal came to light: Davis, J.R. Giddens and Gabe Pruitt to the Pistons for Jason Maxiell and a first-round pick.

While this deal was apparently quickly turned down, I do like where Boston’s head is at. Clearly you know that I’d like to see Big Baby stay in town, but with our current roster, I’d take Maxiell and a first-round pick any day of the week.

Other than the Nets and Pistons, the Hornets and Blazers have tried to work a sign-and-trade deal for Big Baby, and it appears that’s what the Celtics would prefer so they can get something back in return.

If you were the Pistons, would you have made that trade?

Source: Yahoo! Sports